Dramatic Video Shows Liquor Store Owner, 80, Pull Shotgun on Armed Robber: 'He Shot My Arm Off!'

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 3 days ago
Comments / 21

Roger Smith
2d ago

Yet another example of how not to be a victim. If democrats had their way, this guy and many others would have have gotten robbed and beaten at a minimum. But most likely, he or someone else down the road would have been killed. Too bad he didn't get them all.

Trey Leigh
2d ago

The store owner is lucky all the other gun men didn't make it into the store. Shotguns aren't the best weapon to have when there are multiple shooters... Exactly why civilians need an AR 15 with atleast 30 rounds

Ryan Parker
2d ago

This video needs to go viral for all the would be criminals to see!! Although, I’m wondering why his store is open at 2:44 am?? And why the OWNER is working that shift??

IN THIS ARTICLE
