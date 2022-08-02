ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

While LIV Golf Is Off, Patrick Reed Will Continue Globetrotting on Asian Tour

By Bob Harig
 3 days ago

The world No. 46 may be trying to improve on that number by playing two Asian Tour events. It is not known whether he's contractually required by LIV to play them.

Patrick Reed is ineligible for the FedEx Cup Playoffs that begin next week because he has been indefinitely suspended by the PGA Tour for participating in the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

But that doesn’t mean he won’t be playing.

The Asian Tour announced that Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, will play two International Series events in Asia.

The International Series Singapore will be played on the Tampines Course at Tanah Merah Country Club from Aug. 11-14, followed by an event in South Korea at Lotte Skyhill Jeju Country Club, Aug. 18-21.

Both events will have a purse of $1.5 million with the winner receiving $270,000. The tournaments are elevated events on the Asian Tour with funding help from LIV Golf Investments.

They are opposite the first two FedEx Playoffs events, which offer $15 million purses.

Reed finished fifth at the LIV Golf event in New Jersey on Sunday and made $975,000, plus another $750,000 for being on the winning team.

It is unknown if Reed is contractually obligated by LIV to participate in any International Series events. Graeme McDowell played in a London Series event the week before competing in the first LIV event.

Reed could also be doing this to try to earn world ranking points, which LIV does not offer.

He has slipped to 46th in the world after beginning the year at 25th.

Reed had said at his first LIV event in Portland that part of the reason for making the move was “quality of life” and being able to spend more time with his family.

“It wears on you,” he said. “It wears on you as an athlete, wears on you as a person, as a father, and this is for me, I feel like this is the best decision ever. I mean especially, I mean, what I've experienced just this first week but also with what I've seen, that now I can do everything that I want to do.

“Now I can compete at the highest level, but also prepare and get ready for every single event and be able to be home, and even though I'll be grinding at home getting ready, I'll be able to spend time with the kids. While they're in school, I'll be doing all my practice, and then afterwards I can be a dad, pick them up from school, go to the pool, play tennis, hang out, do the things I really want to do with my kids.”

The next LIV event is not until Sept. 2-4 outside of Boston, one week following the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

