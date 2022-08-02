ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville G/F Mike James Says He’s Cleared Following Achilles Injury

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yCNT3_0h1o9nsj00

The redshirt freshman wing was forced to miss the entire 2021-22 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While we still have roughly three months until the Kenny Payne era of the Louisville men's basketball program officially gets underway on the hardwood, they received some much needed good news on the injury front on Tuesday.

Guard/forward Mike James, who was forced to miss the entire 2021-22 season due to an Achilles injury suffered in the preseason, announced on social media that he has been cleared to resume full contact basketball activities . He is heading into his redshirt freshman year with the program.

"CLEARED! Let’s get to work #TGBTG," James posted to Twitter.

The Orlando, Fla. native had impressed his coaches and teammates from the moment he set foot on campus last summer, and was trending towards being a key piece in Louisville's rotation. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn left Achilles tendon just one week into the preseason.

"It definitely hurt. I was doing good in practice, getting better each and every practice leading up to the season. For that to happen to me, it kinda hurt," he said during Louisville's 2021 Media Day. "But I'll get over it. Just be a better teammate, cheer my team on during the year, and look forward to next year when I'm healthy."

While he has yet to make his collegiate debut, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound wing likely will play a large role in the upcoming 2022-23 season. Louisville lost multiple guards to graduation and the transfer portal, leaving El Ellis as the lone true scholarship ball handler on the roster.

With the ability to play both the two and the three, James will contend for the other starting spot in the backcourt, as will incoming freshmen wings Kamari Lands and Devin Ree. Louisville also brought in walk-on guard Hercy Miller, and is still expected to bring on Class of 2022 guard Fabio Basili at some point in time.

James averaged 19.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game as a senior for Oak Ridge HS, helping lead them to a 23-3 record and a berth in the Class 7A semifinals. He also shot 58 percent from the field and 44 percent on three-point attempts.

He was ranked as the No. 81 overall player in the Class of 2021, according to the 247Sports Composite. He was also voted as the 2020-21 Orlando Sentinel boys basketball Player of the Year, and the Florida Class 7A Player of the Year.

(Photo of Mike James via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Card Chronicle

Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Louisville Report takes a closer look at Louisville’s ultra-deep stable of running backs. —Awful news out of the UConn women’s basketball program, where superstar Paige Bueckers has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entire 2022-23 season. —Jeff Greer’s latest U of L hoops newsletter focuses on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Florida State
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Louisville, KY
College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Louisville, KY
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Payne
bellarmine.edu

Stroman comes aboard women's basketball coaching staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Morgan Stroman has been hired as a new assistant coach on the Bellarmine University women's basketball team, Head Coach Chancellor Dugan announced Wednesday. Stroman arrives at Bellarmine after working on the staff at the University of Miami, her alma mater, since 2019. She served as an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville.com

Laura’s Louisville (8.4.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Boys Basketball#University Of Louisville#Achilles
WLKY.com

Justin Thomas returns to Goshen to host annual junior golf tournament

GOSHEN, Ky. — PGA Tour golfer Justin Thomas is back in his home state this week. Thomas is hosting the Justin Thomas Junior Championship at his home course, Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Kentucky. Seventy-eight juniors from across the globe will be competing in the American Junior Golf...
GOSHEN, KY
Supermarket News

Kroger goes live with Ocado ‘spoke’ site in Kentucky

The Kroger Co. has expanded its Kroger Delivery network with the opening of an Ocado-automated “spoke” facility in Louisville, Ky. Kroger said Wednesday that the 50,000 square-foot facility will support its Ocado-powered customer fulfillment center (CFC) in Monroe, Ohio, serving as a last-mile cross-dock site for fresh food delivery and extending the reach of delivery service to more customers in the greater Louisville area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
salemleader.com

Upside down action at Sportsdrome

Husbands and wife’s have different views on many thing. One of these instances happened Saturday at the Jeffersonville Sportsdrome. Dean Riley, a regular FWD racer and figure 8 driver, was turning the wheel on one of his figure 8 minivans. While running through the intersection, the rear of his red #56 van gets clipped. That impact sent him into a driver side roll over partially on the roof, but with enough momentum to lay back on all four wheels.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
wvih.com

Louisville Woman Found Dead In Indiana

Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg, Indiana on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found. Deputies located the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
tornadopix.com

These twins in Louisville brought life back to their ancestral home

For the neighborhood, it was the creepy old house on the hill, and for the treasures of the groundhogs who lived downstairs, it was a place to dig. But for Stephen Finley, the crumbling, stocky, two-story dwelling in southwest Louisville was his grandparents’ home. Fenley is an iconic name...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy