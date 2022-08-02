STOP-Here’s Why You Should Wait To Donate To Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims [VIDEO]

Read on womiowensboro.com
Hungry? Do You Know if its Illegal to Eat While Driving in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Ever been so hungry you hit the drive-thru and immediately open the bag to shove in a mouth full of burger and fries? Did you know it could be illegal to do that in Kentucky?. Maybe I shouldn't admit in public that I've eaten while driving but it's true. I actually have done it on multiple occasions. I have a busy life and have to be efficient with my time. Now I'm learning this may not have been the best thing to do. I was reading an article from out of Illinois that asked the very same thing of drivers in that state and it got me to thinking I wonder what the law is in Kentucky.
Eastern Kentucky Medical Clinics Are in Desperate Need of Supplies
I've received calls from friends and family members from all across the country this past week. They've been asking if we're all okay here. They're relieved once I explain that all the flooding is hundreds of miles away in eastern Kentucky, but this is an example of how far-reaching this horrible catastrophe has become. National news outlets are on this story every single day.
Missouri is Home to The Deadliest Tornado Ever In U.S. History
Here in the midwest, we are used to some terrible storms, but one storm is on record for being the deadliest in U.S. history. The date was March 18, 1925 (you wouldn't think tornadoes happen in March, but I guess they do), and on this date over 2,000 people were injured and 695 people lost their lives. The tornado became to be known as the Tri-State Tornado. I would imagine no one was prepared for tornadoes in March, which is probably why so many people passed away, and they didn't have the technology back then like we do now.
Epic Missouri Lake Mansion Has Its Own 24 Acre Private Peninsula
I have a lot of dreams just like I'm sure you have a lot of dreams. If your visions include a mansion in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks that has its own mammoth private peninsula, I may have found your place. Oh, and it has its own indoor pool and movie theater, too.
Kentucky Woman Unknowingly Captures Photo of Ghost Figure Standing in Window of Abandoned Farmhouse
Imagine you're taking a peaceful drive in the country and you see an abandoned farmhouse in a valley and feel the need to get out of the car to take photos of it. So, you walk around the property and begin to take photos of the beautifully eerie and spooky structure. Then, you get back in your car to continue your relaxing and scenic drive through the countryside of Kentucky.
August Sturgeon Moon Is Final Supermoon of 2022 to Rise Over Indiana, Kentucky & Tennessee
Moving through phases of light and dark about every 29 days, the moon presents us with a beautiful gift from Mother Nature with a full moon shining down on us - but sometimes that moon is extra special. You might even say it's super!. A Moon of Many Names. The...
Can Someone Please Tell Me Why Kentuckians Insist on Putting Salt on Watermelon?
Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 is National Watermelon Day. I'll be honest. I wasted about half my life despising watermelon, but, thankfully, in the early 90s, I changed my mind. Here's what happened. I grew up in Kentucky, where it seems virtually everyone puts salt on their watermelon before they eat...
Actually, Missouri is Really a 14,000 Foot Mountain in Colorado
I grew up in Missouri thinking it was just a state next to the Mississippi River. Boy, was I wrong. As it turns out, Missouri is also a 14,000 foot mountain in Colorado. They should teach this in school. I've learned (Editors Note: that's a first) that many people know...
Love the Movie Home Alone? There’s a House in Kentucky Just Like It & It’s For Sale [PHOTOS]
Are you a fan of the movie Home Alone? We've found a house in Kentucky that is the spitting image of the house in the movie and it's for sale. Take A Look!. Macauley Caulkin may have been the star of Home Alone but let's get real the house stole the show. There is no way that movie could have been set in any other home and still played out the same. I think every kid secretly dreamed they could live in a home like that after watching the movie. From the size of it to all the stairs and that cool but super creepy upstairs where Kevin was sent to suffer his punishment for the night.
Indiana and Kentucky Come Together to Share Personal Stories of Suicide During Annual Benefit
It's a sad and devastating fact that many families have lost a loved one to suicide. We all need together to make sure more families don't suffer this kind of preventable loss. Many people suffer from suicidal thoughts, every day. Often those thoughts can take them to the edge of...
When Can We Expect to See the First Frost of 2022 in Southern Indiana?
Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
Kentucky Woman Receives A Gift That Grew Into The Sweetest Little Treat [PHOTOS]
It is always nice to receive a gift from a friend. Especially a gift that means more than meets the eye. One Kentucky woman received a gift from a friend that turned out to be doubly "sweet". DO YOU HAVE A GREEN THUMB?. Angel here and I do not have...
This Midwestern Orphaned Squirrel Now Demands to be Scratched
Everyone deserves some perks and that includes squirrels apparently. I say that because there's a squirrel in the Midwest who was sadly orphaned that now has demands. Video proves that means getting scratched by his/her human. This special squirrel moment happened very recently in Nebraska City, Nebraska. The human who...
Someone Managed to Get a Sectional into this Missouri Tiny Home
The idea of fitting your life into a tiny home is minimalization. That's why I'm baffled (and impressed) that someone managed to get what looks like a full-size sectional into a tiny home in Missouri. Cris is the person who shared pics of this unique place located in Westline, Missouri...
The Next Stimulus Checks In Illinois: Who Should Expect One And When
While Illinois families continue to feel the wrath of absurd gas prices, sky-rocketing food costs, and shortages, with very little relief, another round of stimulus checks is coming. This may slightly ease the financial struggles for some but is it a "too little too late" situation for others? It appears as though these checks won't be as much as previous.
Make A Splash At The 5 Best Waterparks in Kentucky [VIDEO]
VENTURE RIVER -EDDYVILLE- If you love slides you're gonna love Venture River. It is only a short drive from the Tri-State area and has 12 slides. The kids can play around at Pleasure Island Kid's Area or you can all relax at Hurricane Bay Wave Pool. Not to mention the water ride, Frog Island, sand volleyball, and large sunning areas.
Kentucky Woman Remembers the Graceful and Loving Way Her Mom Taught Her Independence
When we are young, we can't bear to imagine a day when our parents pass away, but we all must deal with it at some point in our lives. It's one if not, the most difficult times in our lives. But, as time moves on grief can change to insight and sad tears can turn to happy tears.
Kentucky Woman’s HISS-terical Rescue Kitty Post Has Everyone Cracking Up [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky woman has everyone laughing out loud after she posted the cutest story about rescuing a kitty and how she was going to explain it to her husband. WE'RE DYING!. It's inevitable if you love animals you will totally get this story. Sam Ray, from Owensboro, is the epitome of an animal lover. She doesn't just love the cute and cuddly ones she loves the ones that could snatch your face off if they wanted to.
Watch Missouri Couple Get Engaged with Help from George Strait
If you're gonna pop the question, no better song to accompany the moment than "Check Yes or No" by George Strait. One Missouri man chose that song to ask his girlfriend to marry him with help from the real George Strait. Nick Sutter and his girlfriend Jacquelyn Bladdick were attending...
Watch Funny Kentucky Dog Bunny Hop His Way to the Top of the Stairs [VIDEO]
I have to admit that, the older I get, the stairs become more of a problem. The bones, joints, and muscles just don't prance as fast up, or down, the stairs as they used to. Things move a little slower these days. Plus, we both have short legs that have to do twice the work.
