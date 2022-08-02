STOP-Here’s Why You Should Wait To Donate To Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims [VIDEO]

Ever been so hungry you hit the drive-thru and immediately open the bag to shove in a mouth full of burger and fries? Did you know it could be illegal to do that in Kentucky?. Maybe I shouldn't admit in public that I've eaten while driving but it's true. I actually have done it on multiple occasions. I have a busy life and have to be efficient with my time. Now I'm learning this may not have been the best thing to do. I was reading an article from out of Illinois that asked the very same thing of drivers in that state and it got me to thinking I wonder what the law is in Kentucky.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO