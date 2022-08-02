Read on womiowensboro.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Related
Family of pigs spotted roaming in Wayne, Illinois
Wayne, Illinois police have alerted residents about a family of pigs spotted roaming in the western suburb.
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
WAND TV
IDOA sends notices of revocation to dog dealers operating without license
SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WAND)– The Illinois Department of Agriculture has revoked licenses of three dog dealers. According to IDOA, three businesses licenses were revoked for operating in violation of the Animal Welfare Act. The pet shop were operating as pre shops in Illinois without pet shop operators licenses as required...
Woah! Did You Know These 7 Iconic Inventions Were Made In Illinois?
I'm not creative as much as I'd like to be. That being said, I can't believe people make inventions like it's nothing. I can't even think about what I'm doing in the next 20 minutes. I remember when I was in high school and one my of classmates was talking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourchanginglives.com
Urban Playground – St. Charles, Illinois
These days, St. Charles is often mistaken as just a suburb of Chicago. The reality of its beginnings is something far more interesting. To gain a better grasp of its history we spent a couple of days exploring the nooks and crannies of the city. With the Lincoln Highway running right down the middle, it is a popular destination for visitors from the surrounding regions. Trains run daily from Chicago, ferrying urban dwellers to this upscale outpost. Today this urban playground has moved on from its early days, but there are still reminders of days gone by. To get a better grasp of the city’s unique history, we dropped by the St. Charles History Museum.
Illinois Health Department Warns: Never Touch Bats
A recent report from the DuPage County Health Department in Illinois, warns about the severity of rabies and it's carrier. This is the time of year when bats are most active. Bats are small, flying mammals, with most weighing less than an ounce. All Illinois bats eat insects and are active in the warmer months and roost to rest in trees, caves, under bridges, and in attics while raising their pups. As cool weather sets in, Illinois bats must either migrate to warmer areas or hibernate.
Suburban couple frustrated after motorists keep crashing into home
LOCKPORT, Ill. — Cars and trucks keep crashing into a couple’s home in unincorporated Lockport — and they say nobody wants to help them. “We were actually in the living room watching and the whole house shook,” homeowner Kristy Howard said. Cars or SUV’s on several terrifying occasions have kept crashing into Howard’s home and […]
New Study Shows Just How Badly People Want To Leave Illinois
At one point in our state's history, Illinois was a big growth spot in the country. During the 19th century up to just past the midpoint of the 20th century, people from all over the country and the world poured into Illinois. Then, as we approached the millennium, those numbers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police want to identify Rockford ‘window smasher’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who reportedly smashed the front window of an E. State Street storefront on Monday. According to police, officers were called to Minglewood, at 333 E. State Street, on Monday, August 1st around 12:40 p.m. The business was closed at […]
fox32chicago.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois
CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
starvedrock.media
Morris Shooting Victim Is Revealed
If you've been following the story of a fatal shooting in Morris, the victim has now been identified. The Grundy County Coroner's Office says 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood was pronounced dead Thursday evening at the Morris Hospital. She was rushed there late Thursday afternoon after being shot inside a home in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris.
Waukegan officials discuss how to combat violence in the community
It’s a conversation that’s taking place in cities big and small across the country: what to do about the violence and it’s happening in Waukegan, too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Chicago
COVID ‘Surging' in Parts of Illinois, Chicago's Top Doc Says. Here's a Look at Where
While several Illinois counties remain under a high community level for COVID, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which locations are seeing the highest rates?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, southern Illinois "is surging" currently. "Chicago continues to have rates...
austintalks.org
Bill proposed to allow safe drug injection sites on West Side
State Rep. La Shawn K. Ford has introduced a bill that would allow people to safely inject illegal drugs under supervision. Ford hopes the Illinois General Assembly will pass the bill this fall during its veto session and that a location will eventually open on the West Side. Overdose prevention...
WISN
FBI suspects Racine man of hacking Ring doorbells for 'swatting'
RACINE, Wis. — When a Racine man phoned in fake bomb threats and an active shooter at a Kentucky high school last year, he was already on the radar of federal agents in a broader FBI investigation into "swatting" incidents in several states, court records show. According to a...
Name released in Rock River kayaker death
DIXON, Ill. (WHBF) — The person recovered from the Rock River on August 3 has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon. Shirk was reported missing by family members on the evening of August 2. He was last seen on August 2 at approximately 2:00 p.m. on the Rock River in an orange kayak […]
kenosha.com
It’s official: Kenosha’s Velodrome, the oldest in the U.S., has now seen it all
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. It’s not unusual to see cyclists race at speeds over 40 mph at the Washington Park Velodrome. A...
Woman, 25, killed in Morris, IL shooting ID'd; 16-year-old charged
A 25-year-old woman from Shorewood has been identified as the woman killed in Morris, Illinois Thursday, and a teenager has been charged with murder.
fox32chicago.com
McHenry County officials dispute bakery's discrimination accusation following cancelation of drag show
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - An Illinois bakery has accused its local government of discriminating against it by banning events at the space after it was vandalized and had to cancel a planned drag show, but the village disputes the bakery's version of events. Owner Corinna Sac posted a...
Woman shot and killed in Morris, suspect in custody after search
MORRIS, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman has died after being shot in Morris, Illinois Thursday evening, and the suspected shooter was later caught.For hours, people were not allowed back into their homes as police investigated on the quiet block where the shooting happened. Police credited technology for their ability finally to making an arrest.The shooting took place in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris, according to an alert from the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency sent out a little after 5:30 p.m.The Grundy County Coroner's office said the victim, a 25-year-old woman, later died.Following the shooting, dozens of...
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0