Elgin, IL

WAND TV

IDOA sends notices of revocation to dog dealers operating without license

SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WAND)– The Illinois Department of Agriculture has revoked licenses of three dog dealers. According to IDOA, three businesses licenses were revoked for operating in violation of the Animal Welfare Act. The pet shop were operating as pre shops in Illinois without pet shop operators licenses as required...
ILLINOIS STATE
ourchanginglives.com

Urban Playground – St. Charles, Illinois

These days, St. Charles is often mistaken as just a suburb of Chicago. The reality of its beginnings is something far more interesting. To gain a better grasp of its history we spent a couple of days exploring the nooks and crannies of the city. With the Lincoln Highway running right down the middle, it is a popular destination for visitors from the surrounding regions. Trains run daily from Chicago, ferrying urban dwellers to this upscale outpost. Today this urban playground has moved on from its early days, but there are still reminders of days gone by. To get a better grasp of the city’s unique history, we dropped by the St. Charles History Museum.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
Eagle 102.3

Illinois Health Department Warns: Never Touch Bats

A recent report from the DuPage County Health Department in Illinois, warns about the severity of rabies and it's carrier. This is the time of year when bats are most active. Bats are small, flying mammals, with most weighing less than an ounce. All Illinois bats eat insects and are active in the warmer months and roost to rest in trees, caves, under bridges, and in attics while raising their pups. As cool weather sets in, Illinois bats must either migrate to warmer areas or hibernate.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Suburban couple frustrated after motorists keep crashing into home

LOCKPORT, Ill. — Cars and trucks keep crashing into a couple’s home in unincorporated Lockport — and they say nobody wants to help them. “We were actually in the living room watching and the whole house shook,” homeowner Kristy Howard said. Cars or SUV’s on several terrifying occasions have kept crashing into Howard’s home and […]
LOCKPORT, IL
fox32chicago.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois

CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Morris Shooting Victim Is Revealed

If you've been following the story of a fatal shooting in Morris, the victim has now been identified. The Grundy County Coroner's Office says 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood was pronounced dead Thursday evening at the Morris Hospital. She was rushed there late Thursday afternoon after being shot inside a home in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris.
MORRIS, IL
austintalks.org

Bill proposed to allow safe drug injection sites on West Side

State Rep. La Shawn K. Ford has introduced a bill that would allow people to safely inject illegal drugs under supervision. Ford hopes the Illinois General Assembly will pass the bill this fall during its veto session and that a location will eventually open on the West Side. Overdose prevention...
CHICAGO, IL
WISN

FBI suspects Racine man of hacking Ring doorbells for 'swatting'

RACINE, Wis. — When a Racine man phoned in fake bomb threats and an active shooter at a Kentucky high school last year, he was already on the radar of federal agents in a broader FBI investigation into "swatting" incidents in several states, court records show. According to a...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Name released in Rock River kayaker death

DIXON, Ill. (WHBF) — The person recovered from the Rock River on August 3 has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon. Shirk was reported missing by family members on the evening of August 2. He was last seen on August 2 at approximately 2:00 p.m. on the Rock River in an orange kayak […]
DIXON, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman shot and killed in Morris, suspect in custody after search

MORRIS, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman has died after being shot in Morris, Illinois Thursday evening, and the suspected shooter was later caught.For hours, people were not allowed back into their homes as police investigated on the quiet block where the shooting happened. Police credited technology for their ability finally to making an arrest.The shooting took place in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris, according to an alert from the Grundy County Emergency Management Agency sent out a little after 5:30 p.m.The Grundy County Coroner's office said the victim, a 25-year-old woman, later died.Following the shooting, dozens of...
MORRIS, IL
