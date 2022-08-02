ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Supervisors set ballot measure allowing sheriff removal

By City News Service
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 4

Related
spectrumnews1.com

San Clemente City Council member wants to ban abortion

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — As the state of California hurtles toward the November elections and a key vote on abortion, the city of San Clemente will consider a resolution to designate itself a “sanctuary for life” city. City Council member Steve Knoblock introduced the resolution, which would...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Council members question controller suspending Ridley-Thomas’ pay

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Two Los Angeles City Council members are seeking clarity on whether Controller Ron Galperin had the legal authority to cut Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas’ pay and benefits after Ridley-Thomas was suspended from the council last year, according to a motion filed Wednesday by Paul Krekorian that was seconded by Gil Cedillo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
beverlypress.com

BHUSD disappointed by jury decision

A Los Angeles County Superior Court jury has awarded the Beverly Hills Unified School District approximately $1 million in its eminent domain case against the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. According to the district’s board of education, the BHUSD was seeking approximately $52 million in the eminent domain case...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Amendment To Authorize Supervisors to Remove a Sheriff for Unlawful Actions or Abuse of Power Heads to November Ballot

Aug. 3, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, approved an ordinance drafted by county counsel that will allow for a special election this November for an amendment to the county charter. If passed by voters, the charter amendment would grant the Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a Sheriff for unlawful actions or a violation of statutory duties by a four-fifths vote of the Board.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Gallagher Urges Governor Newsom to Veto Open Air Drug Market Bill

SACRAMENTO – Today, Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) sent a letter on behalf of the Assembly Republican Caucus to Governor Newsom urging him to veto Senate Bill 57, which would legalize so-called “safe drug consumption” or “supervised injection” sites as pilot programs in the counties and cities of San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles. The purpose of these sites is to allow people to use drugs under the watch of medical staff in order to reduce the risk of overdose deaths.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilda Solis
Person
Holly Mitchell
Person
Lee Baca
iheart.com

Rent Free: L.A. Extends Eviction Moratorium To August Of Next Year

Landlords in L.A. are now demanding that city leaders end the moratorium on eviction as some property owners say it has pushed them into bankruptcy and foreclosure because they haven’t been able to collect rent for more than two years. City leaders responded to the pleas by extending the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Safe injection sites could open in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Safe injection sites could soon open in Los Angeles County. If signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate Bill 57 would allow for overdose prevention programs to operate in LA, San Francisco and Oakland. The bill was authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). The safe...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballot Measure#Crime#Street Gang#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#La County Supervisors#The Inspector General#Board Chair
spectrumnews1.com

LA residents continuing to reduce water use after restrictions

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles residents have continued to reduce water usage at a steady pace to offset a historic drought, and those efforts appear to be working, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials said at a council committee meeting Thursday. Officials projected an 11% reduction...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Protesters interrupt L.A. City Council vote to expand homeless ordinance

Protesters on Tuesday interrupted a Los Angeles City Council vote on a controversial homeless encampment ordinance. The council ended up voting 11 to 3 to prohibit encampments near schools and daycare centers. Another vote on the matter will take place next week. Protesters carrying signs could be seen outside City Hall Tuesday, and eventually made […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
gardenavalleynews.org

Francis named Mayor Pro Tem for 2022-2023

At the City Council meeting on the evening of Tuesday, July 26, Council Member Paulette Francis was named the new Mayor Pro Tem, replacing Rodney Tanaka. Tanaka, who emerged victorious in the elections, will revert to the title of Council Member. Fellow current Council Member Mark Henderson served as Mayor Pro Tem for 12 months starting April 2021 and Council Member Wanda Love is newly elected, so Mayor Tasha Cerda nominated Francis is the spirit of fairness.
GARDENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
LATACO

Nearly Two-Thirds of $1 Billion L.A. COVID Relief Funding Went To Police and Firefighters’ Salaries

A new report from the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Los Angeles reveals how the city has spent the more than $1 billion received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The report shows that the majority of the money went to pay the salaries of police, firefighters, park rangers and other city employees. None of the money was allocated toward building housing for the homeless or health initiatives like vaccines.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.

Comments / 0

Community Policy