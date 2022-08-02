ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Carmel students, teachers encouraged to ‘Wag More, Bark Less’ this school year

By Ann Marie Shambaugh
Current Publishing
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.youarecurrent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Hamilton County 4-H Fair a place for animals, fun

The Hamilton County 4-H Fair was July 14 to 18 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville. The fair included competitions, showings and various events and activities. Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!. By submitting this form, you are...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Butler receives $4M gift to fund new presidential residence

Butler University has received a $4 million gift from Trustee Jay Love and his wife Christie (Kile) Love to fund construction of a new University House and Presidential Residence. Butler says the Jay and Christie Kile Love University House will serve as a home for future Butler presidents, as well as a venue to host fundraising and community events.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Carmel, IN
Lifestyle
City
Carmel, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Fox 59

WAMMFest 2022 Returns to Craig Park in Greenwood

WAMMFest returns to Greenwood on Saturday, August 20th. The popular festival brings wine, art, music, and microbrews to Craig Park. Tickets are now on sale and the fun is all for a good cause. WAMMFest Spokesperson, Susan Decker and the owner of Teal Canary Art Studio, Amy Barile, share the...
Your News Local

Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers

This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wag#Bark#Dog#Carmel Clay Schools Supt#Ccs
The Associated Press

Avenue Development Announces First Ground Break with Randall Residence

GREENFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Senior Living developer, Avenue Development, in partnership with Randall Residence, announces the groundbreaking of Randall Residence at Gateway Park just outside Indianapolis, Indiana. This senior living campus will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005618/en/ Randall Residence at Gateway Park will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. Residents will have access to onsite amenities such as multiple dining venues, theater, meeting and activity space, fitness equipment, a beauty salon and more. Strategic outdoor amenity spaces with an emphasis on keeping aging adults healthy will also be a focus of the community. (Photo: Business Wire)
GREENFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield Welcome invites you to new ‘Beats & Bites’ event

Join Westfield Welcome at Grand Junction Plaza, 225 S. Union St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 for a new event. Beats & Bites features fun for the whole family. The plaza will be full of activities including a face painter, board and lawn games, and “beats” from Kassey King. Skip cooking dinner and grab some “bites” from That Vegan Joint, Lu Dog’s Grilled Dogs, T’Days Jerk and Fundae’s Ice Cream & Sweets. Activities are free to enjoy; food is available for purchase.
WESTFIELD, IN
Fox 59

Noblesville Street Dance tapping into this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS- If you like to dance, Noblesville is the place to be this weekend. There are several events happening there that will have you tapping your feet. Kate Baker, Executive Director of Noblesville main street and Robyn Wilson, Owner of Noble Coffee and Tea joined FOX59 Morning News on Thursday to talk about events happening this weekend.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WFYI

Three Indianapolis neighborhoods form new Fountain Fletcher District

Starting Thursday, the commercial areas in Fountain Square, Fletcher Place and North Square will be known collectively as the “Fountain Fletcher District.”. In 2018, the Indianapolis City-County Council approved an economic improvement district (EID) for Fountain Fletcher. Fountain Fletcher District Manager Laura Giffel said work has since been underway...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
PTSD
Current Publishing

Zionsville council approves ARPA pay

The Zionsville Town Council voted 5-0 at its Aug. 1 meeting to allocate $129,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds toward premium pay stipends for essential personnel who worked throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency. The council also approved an amendment of the 2022 Zionsville Salary Ordinance to account for...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Canine Cloud Nine planning move to Carmel City Center

Canine Cloud Nine has outgrown its space in the Carmel Arts & Design District. “We’re busting at the seams,” said Amber Hosford, who co-owns the cage-free grooming salon and boutique. “We’re excited to have more room for everybody. We’re a little cramped right now.”. Canine...
CARMEL, IN
WLFI.com

Memorial precession held for former EMT paramedic

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Paramedics and emergency management personnel from around the state held a procession to remember one of their own on Wednesday. The Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service (T.E.A.S.) EMS, along with several other departments, held a procession from Indianapolis to Lafayette for former EMS paramedic, Jenny Austin.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers resident self-publishes first book

The premise of the novel “Beings” by Brandon Eldridge started with a simple question: “What if aliens came to Earth and nobody noticed?” That concept fueled the plot for Edridge’s new book that was released July 18. “Beings” is being sold on Amazon in print...
FISHERS, IN
moderncampground.com

Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership

The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
PENDLETON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy