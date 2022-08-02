Carmel students, teachers encouraged to ‘Wag More, Bark Less’ this school year

Read on www.youarecurrent.com
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Hamilton County 4-H Fair a place for animals, fun
The Hamilton County 4-H Fair was July 14 to 18 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville. The fair included competitions, showings and various events and activities. Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!. By submitting this form, you are...
Inside Indiana Business
Butler receives $4M gift to fund new presidential residence
Butler University has received a $4 million gift from Trustee Jay Love and his wife Christie (Kile) Love to fund construction of a new University House and Presidential Residence. Butler says the Jay and Christie Kile Love University House will serve as a home for future Butler presidents, as well as a venue to host fundraising and community events.
readthereporter.com
Fishers One challenges HSE school board to tackle ‘academic decline’ in upcoming school year
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation welcomes back students with cover of 'Fancy Like'
INDIANAPOLIS — Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation is welcoming students back with a fun song. Superintendent Dr. Jim Roberts and teacher Stephen Shipley covered "Fancy Like" by Walker Hayes. Other staff members and students participated in a music video for the song.
WISH-TV
Pediatrician says kids aren’t getting enough of this school lunch staple
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The carton may be small, but it’s packed with vitamin D, which is essential for a child’s growth. But, evidence shows over half of school-aged children from 6-12 don’t get enough. One food rich in vitamin D is milk. But with so many...
Fox 59
WAMMFest 2022 Returns to Craig Park in Greenwood
WAMMFest returns to Greenwood on Saturday, August 20th. The popular festival brings wine, art, music, and microbrews to Craig Park. Tickets are now on sale and the fun is all for a good cause. WAMMFest Spokesperson, Susan Decker and the owner of Teal Canary Art Studio, Amy Barile, share the...
wyrz.org
Brownsburg Resident Among Gov. Holcomb Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2025:. Malcolm DeKryger (DeMotte), president and co-owner of Belstra Milling Company. Commission for Higher Education. The governor made three...
Your News Local
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
Avenue Development Announces First Ground Break with Randall Residence
GREENFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Senior Living developer, Avenue Development, in partnership with Randall Residence, announces the groundbreaking of Randall Residence at Gateway Park just outside Indianapolis, Indiana. This senior living campus will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005618/en/ Randall Residence at Gateway Park will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. Residents will have access to onsite amenities such as multiple dining venues, theater, meeting and activity space, fitness equipment, a beauty salon and more. Strategic outdoor amenity spaces with an emphasis on keeping aging adults healthy will also be a focus of the community. (Photo: Business Wire)
readthereporter.com
Westfield Welcome invites you to new ‘Beats & Bites’ event
Join Westfield Welcome at Grand Junction Plaza, 225 S. Union St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 for a new event. Beats & Bites features fun for the whole family. The plaza will be full of activities including a face painter, board and lawn games, and “beats” from Kassey King. Skip cooking dinner and grab some “bites” from That Vegan Joint, Lu Dog’s Grilled Dogs, T’Days Jerk and Fundae’s Ice Cream & Sweets. Activities are free to enjoy; food is available for purchase.
Fox 59
Noblesville Street Dance tapping into this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS- If you like to dance, Noblesville is the place to be this weekend. There are several events happening there that will have you tapping your feet. Kate Baker, Executive Director of Noblesville main street and Robyn Wilson, Owner of Noble Coffee and Tea joined FOX59 Morning News on Thursday to talk about events happening this weekend.
Three Indianapolis neighborhoods form new Fountain Fletcher District
Starting Thursday, the commercial areas in Fountain Square, Fletcher Place and North Square will be known collectively as the “Fountain Fletcher District.”. In 2018, the Indianapolis City-County Council approved an economic improvement district (EID) for Fountain Fletcher. Fountain Fletcher District Manager Laura Giffel said work has since been underway...
Current Publishing
Zionsville council approves ARPA pay
The Zionsville Town Council voted 5-0 at its Aug. 1 meeting to allocate $129,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds toward premium pay stipends for essential personnel who worked throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency. The council also approved an amendment of the 2022 Zionsville Salary Ordinance to account for...
Greenwood National Night Out: ‘Our way of giving back’
Families enjoyed burgers, music and a bounce house in a downtown Greenwood park Tuesday to celebrate a strong relationship between police and the community during the annual National Night Out.
1933 Lounge opening in Carmel in 2023
The Carmel 1933 Lounge will be 7,500 square feet inside the newly-constructed building at 111 S. Rangeline Rd.
Edwards Drive-In working exclusively from food truck after January restaurant closure
INDIANAPOLIS — A famous flavor on Indy’s southeast side can now be found anywhere. “We feature the breaded tenderloin, like we always have, our hand-dipped onion rings and our bottled root beer," said Edwards Drive-In co-owner Jeff Edwards. His restaurant was not able to survive the pandemic and...
Current Publishing
Canine Cloud Nine planning move to Carmel City Center
Canine Cloud Nine has outgrown its space in the Carmel Arts & Design District. “We’re busting at the seams,” said Amber Hosford, who co-owns the cage-free grooming salon and boutique. “We’re excited to have more room for everybody. We’re a little cramped right now.”. Canine...
WLFI.com
Memorial precession held for former EMT paramedic
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Paramedics and emergency management personnel from around the state held a procession to remember one of their own on Wednesday. The Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service (T.E.A.S.) EMS, along with several other departments, held a procession from Indianapolis to Lafayette for former EMS paramedic, Jenny Austin.
Current Publishing
Fishers resident self-publishes first book
The premise of the novel “Beings” by Brandon Eldridge started with a simple question: “What if aliens came to Earth and nobody noticed?” That concept fueled the plot for Edridge’s new book that was released July 18. “Beings” is being sold on Amazon in print...
moderncampground.com
Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership
The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
