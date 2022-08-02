Kentucky Woman Receives A Gift That Grew Into The Sweetest Little Treat [PHOTOS]

Read on womiowensboro.com
Kentucky Woman’s HISS-terical Rescue Kitty Post Has Everyone Cracking Up [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky woman has everyone laughing out loud after she posted the cutest story about rescuing a kitty and how she was going to explain it to her husband. WE'RE DYING!. It's inevitable if you love animals you will totally get this story. Sam Ray, from Owensboro, is the epitome of an animal lover. She doesn't just love the cute and cuddly ones she loves the ones that could snatch your face off if they wanted to.
Watch Funny Kentucky Dog Bunny Hop His Way to the Top of the Stairs [VIDEO]
I have to admit that, the older I get, the stairs become more of a problem. The bones, joints, and muscles just don't prance as fast up, or down, the stairs as they used to. Things move a little slower these days. Plus, we both have short legs that have to do twice the work.
“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible
Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
Virginia woman discovers snake inside bag of popcorn at grocery store
A Virginia woman's trip to the grocery store took an unexpected turn on Thursday when she was startled by a snake in her shopping cart. Kimberly Slaughter was inside a Shoppers Value store in Lunenburg County, Virginia when she saw what she believed to be mouse feces inside of her shopping cart, WTVR reported.
I named my baby early & bought her customised items, by the time she was five months I hated it & had it legally changed
A MUM has revealed how she changed her baby daughter's name when she was five-months-old because she didn't want to live with regret. Ashley, who is from the US and posts under the acronym @nevertooearlyforwine, shared a short video to TikTok where she made the revelation. "Did you name your...
My teenage daughter was turned away from a water slide for being five pounds over the weight limit – she was humiliated
A DAD has told how his teenage daughter was publicly humiliated after being turned away from a water slide for being five pounds over the weight limit. Andrew Batton claims his child was left in tears after being forced to step on scales in front of crowds at the Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton, Illinois.
My knees creak, my eyes are failing, my memory’s shot, everyone ignores me … I love being 57
The world is on fire, literally and figuratively, but to young people who think that their lives are terrible because of the time we are living in, I say: well, at least you are not old. At 57, I defer to Cher, who said pithily of ageing: “I think it sucks.”
Urgent warning to any parents taking their babies swimming on holiday this summer
PARENTS taking their babies swimming on holiday this summer have been urged to use one simple trick. Each year in the UK, people die from the dangers of swimming - especially as the temperatures rise. Over the last six years alone, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA)...
Gorilla Terrifies Zoo Visitor With 'Smooth' Entrance In Hilarious Video
One viewer called it ""the smoothest thing I've ever seen" while another was convinced He's done that before."
Dying Dog Enjoys One Last Special Day With Owner in Heartbreaking Video
Ellie Buckler treated her beloved Shar pei, Baxter, to a McMuffin, some ham and a taste of chocolate - along with lots of cuddles.
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
I Finally Found a Dupe for the Hotel Pillows That Gave Me the Best Sleep of My Life (and They’re on Sale!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Back in April, I made a trip to Boston for a week-long visit with family. Because I had to work most of the time and needed a spot to conduct Zoom meetings, I booked a hotel room instead of staying in the spare bedroom like I usually do. When I arrived, the room was perfect — spacious, bright, and the bed looked so inviting: king-sized and covered with lots of pillows. After a few hours of work, I had dinner, watched TV, and called it an early night. Placing one pillow on top of the other, I went to bed and immediately drifted off into a blissful, uninterrupted sleep.
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Recognizes Late ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin in Sweet Video
Bindi Irwin is keeping her father Steve Irwin’s memory alive for her daughter Grace. Irwin shared an Instagram video of the 16-month-old looking at pictures of the late Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo. While Grace looks at one picture of Steve, Bindi says, “Do you see him? Is...
We’re a family-of-four and sleep in the same bed – people might think it’s weird but we all get more sleep this way
IT MIGHT not be uncommon for kids to sneak into their parents bed when they've had a particularly bad dream, but they're usually ushered off to their own bedrooms before long. But for this family sleeping in the same bed is the norm - and they wouldn't have it any other way.
Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky
Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!
Video of Dog Making Friends With A Stranger on a Train Is Simply the Best
Who doesn't love dog spotting while out and about?Just seeing a pup from across the room can make any errand a little bit more fun, but those who get to sit near animals on public transportation are some of the luckiest of us all. This video from @hugoandursula is proof!
Girl Can’t Stop Crying When She Sees The Dog She Thought Was Lost Forever
Fergus, a 200-pound Irish wolfhound who resides with his family in Nashville, Tennessee, found it difficult to ride in the car with his folks. A motorist rear-ended them at a stoplight, ejecting Fergus, who was shaken by the incident and rose to his feet to leave the vehicle. Sister of...
Black Mamba Slithers Into Bedroom as Horrified Family Sat on Couch
Snake rescuer Nick Evans was called to remove a shedding black mamba from behind a wardrobe.
A new start after 60: At 70 I went camping for the first time – and stopped cocooning myself from life
Erik Wilkinson’s 70th birthday hit him with great force. He celebrated, but cannot remember the occasion. However, a phrase entered his head. “Pregnancy of death,” he says. “The words sprang into me. I thought: ‘I don’t know how long I’ve got.’ And this phrase kept coming to mind.”
Mom Dragged for Wanting to Throw Entire Grocery Shop Out Over 'Gross' Fly
"I'm aghast at the food you're willing to waste. Awful." one user said.
