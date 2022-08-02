The following post contains minor spoilers for Nope. Jordan Peele recently took to Twitter to post the entirety of the intro to Gordy's Home! If you saw Nope, you likely connected some of the parallels from the fictional Gordy's Home! sitcom to the situation with Jean Jacket. If you weren’t paying a lot of attention, you might think it was just there in the opening sequence to provide some early horror in a movie that starts slowly. That's not quite the case though, and upon seeing the whole clip, it becomes clear that there’s much more going on here.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO