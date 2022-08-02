ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister

MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Stranger Things’ fan bravely declares an underrated character better than Eddie

There’s no question that the biggest breakout of Stranger Things 4 was Eddie Munson, with Joseph Quinn’s quirky performance as the DnD-loving metalhead turning him into the most mourned character since, well, the ones from all the other seasons. But this dangerously hot take is boldly declaring that an underrated member of Hawkins’ heroes is a superior character to the internet’s beloved Eddie.
hotnewhiphop.com

Khia Slams Beyoncé's "Renaissance" As "Devil-Worshipping Music"

Khia, best known for her 2002 hit, “My Neck, My Back (Lick It),” slammed Beyoncé for her new album, Renaissance, labeling it "devil-worshipping music." She also called the singer out for interpolating Kelis' "Milkshake" for the track, "Energy." Khia's rant was shared by the celebrity blogger KenBarbie...
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans name a non-horror film that still left them feeling queasy

The film Oldboy took audiences who saw its 2003 version by storm. It is a dark story filled with intense action sequences, and, for fans of horror, is one film not in the genre which leaves many feeling unsettled once the final credits role on Oh Dae-su’s story. Conversation...
ScreenCrush

William Shatner On Modern ‘Star Trek’: Gene Roddenberry Would Be ‘Turning In His Grave’

No matter where he goes or what he does, William Shatner will always be associated with Star Trek and Captain Kirk. Clearly, Shatner has viewed that as something of a mixed blessing through the years. He’s openly poked fun at Trek fans in an infamous Saturday Night Live sketch, and he isn’t shy about voicing his opinion when he’s not enamored with whatever Star Trek is up to at any given moment.
ScreenCrush

Wes Anderson Announces Next Film, ‘Asteroid City’

Less than a year after the release of his most recent movie, Wes Anderson is already at work on his next feature film. This one is called Asteroid City, and while it does not have an official release date yet, it will be coming soon from Focus Features and Indian Paintbrush.
ScreenCrush

Jordan Peele Posts ‘Gordy’s Home!’ Intro From ‘Nope’

The following post contains minor spoilers for Nope. Jordan Peele recently took to Twitter to post the entirety of the intro to Gordy's Home! If you saw Nope, you likely connected some of the parallels from the fictional Gordy's Home! sitcom to the situation with Jean Jacket. If you weren’t paying a lot of attention, you might think it was just there in the opening sequence to provide some early horror in a movie that starts slowly. That's not quite the case though, and upon seeing the whole clip, it becomes clear that there’s much more going on here.
Variety

Forced Exclusivity Terms in Actor Contracts Add a Dark Side to Hollywood’s Golden Age (Opinion)

Click here to read the full article. For too long, oppressive studio contracts forcing exclusivity have prevented series regular actors from being able to earn a consistent living, especially during extended periods when a show is on hiatus. They’re not being paid while on hold between seasons, but they’re also not allowed to accept other paying jobs. These contracts mean that actors often find themselves collecting unemployment, struggling to pay their bills and unable to build a career. Performers from underrepresented groups who already have fewer opportunities available to them, and often lower episodic rates, are hardest hit by these practices. How...
ScreenCrush

Jason Momoa Confirms Ben Affleck Will Be Appear in ‘Aquaman 2’

Jason Momoa recently shared a post on social media with a caption a lot of people are taking to mean Batfleck is back. For a long time, the future of the movie has been pretty up-in-the-air. The first Aquaman movie performed above the expectations of many, at a time when faith in the DCEU was at an all-time low. Production started on the film very shortly after the release of the first one, and it would seem that principal filming has been done since January of 2022.
wegotthiscovered.com

A long-forgotten action thriller violently chases down a surprise #1 spot on streaming

There are so many movies available to watch in so many different ways on any number of platforms, that long-forgotten and overlooked titles emerge from out of nowhere to find a new lease of life that nobody saw coming. The latest honoree of the accolade is 2012’s lo-fi British action thriller Offender, and it’s been making quite the splash.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Controversy: Marvel’s Kevin Feige, Director James Gunn Emailed Support

Batgirl is getting some support and sympathy from heavy-hitting Hollywood talents. Co-director Adil El Arbi revealed on Instagram that Marvel chief Kevin Feige, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Baby Driver director Edgar Wright are among those who have reached out about the $90 million project, which was shockingly shelved by Warner Bros. as a tax write-off after being filmed. More from The Hollywood ReporterDC Films' Walter Hamada Was on the Brink of Exit After 'Batgirl' CancellationDC Will Have 10-Year Plan Akin to Marvel's Playbook, Says David Zaslav'Batgirl' Debacle Pushes DC Back Once Again El Arbi quoted Feige’s email...
ScreenCrush

Watch the First Clip From New ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Series

Beavis and Butthead are making a triumphant return to the small screen. After the release of Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe, it was clear the world wanted more of the dim-witted duo. Mike Judge had been keeping his options open for a long time, pointing out that Beavis and Butthead was his favorite project he had ever worked on. He’d been considering bringing the characters back since at least 2018. In 2020, it was announced that a new series was in development, and in 2021, Do the Universe moved forward.
ScreenCrush

‘Deadpool’ and ‘Logan’ Premiere on Disney+ Tomorrow

Disney+: The streaming home of wholesome family entertainment. Like, Cinderella. Or Doc McStuffins. Or Turning Red. Or ... wait, Deadpool? On Disney+? Wasn’t that movie rated R?. It sure was! So was Deadpool 2 (although they later did release a tamer PG-13-rated cut of that). But both of them...
ScreenCrush

ScreenCrush

