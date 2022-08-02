Read on screencrush.com
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister
MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’ fan bravely declares an underrated character better than Eddie
There’s no question that the biggest breakout of Stranger Things 4 was Eddie Munson, with Joseph Quinn’s quirky performance as the DnD-loving metalhead turning him into the most mourned character since, well, the ones from all the other seasons. But this dangerously hot take is boldly declaring that an underrated member of Hawkins’ heroes is a superior character to the internet’s beloved Eddie.
hotnewhiphop.com
Khia Slams Beyoncé's "Renaissance" As "Devil-Worshipping Music"
Khia, best known for her 2002 hit, “My Neck, My Back (Lick It),” slammed Beyoncé for her new album, Renaissance, labeling it "devil-worshipping music." She also called the singer out for interpolating Kelis' "Milkshake" for the track, "Energy." Khia's rant was shared by the celebrity blogger KenBarbie...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans name a non-horror film that still left them feeling queasy
The film Oldboy took audiences who saw its 2003 version by storm. It is a dark story filled with intense action sequences, and, for fans of horror, is one film not in the genre which leaves many feeling unsettled once the final credits role on Oh Dae-su’s story. Conversation...
William Shatner On Modern ‘Star Trek’: Gene Roddenberry Would Be ‘Turning In His Grave’
No matter where he goes or what he does, William Shatner will always be associated with Star Trek and Captain Kirk. Clearly, Shatner has viewed that as something of a mixed blessing through the years. He’s openly poked fun at Trek fans in an infamous Saturday Night Live sketch, and he isn’t shy about voicing his opinion when he’s not enamored with whatever Star Trek is up to at any given moment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wes Anderson Announces Next Film, ‘Asteroid City’
Less than a year after the release of his most recent movie, Wes Anderson is already at work on his next feature film. This one is called Asteroid City, and while it does not have an official release date yet, it will be coming soon from Focus Features and Indian Paintbrush.
Beyoncé Faces Backlash on New Track, “Heated”
Beyoncé released her latest album, Renaissance, on July 29—her first since Lemonade (2016). The “Drunk in Love” singer worked on the album during the pandemic from 2020 to 2021. “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to...
Jordan Peele Posts ‘Gordy’s Home!’ Intro From ‘Nope’
The following post contains minor spoilers for Nope. Jordan Peele recently took to Twitter to post the entirety of the intro to Gordy's Home! If you saw Nope, you likely connected some of the parallels from the fictional Gordy's Home! sitcom to the situation with Jean Jacket. If you weren’t paying a lot of attention, you might think it was just there in the opening sequence to provide some early horror in a movie that starts slowly. That's not quite the case though, and upon seeing the whole clip, it becomes clear that there’s much more going on here.
Forced Exclusivity Terms in Actor Contracts Add a Dark Side to Hollywood’s Golden Age (Opinion)
Click here to read the full article. For too long, oppressive studio contracts forcing exclusivity have prevented series regular actors from being able to earn a consistent living, especially during extended periods when a show is on hiatus. They’re not being paid while on hold between seasons, but they’re also not allowed to accept other paying jobs. These contracts mean that actors often find themselves collecting unemployment, struggling to pay their bills and unable to build a career. Performers from underrepresented groups who already have fewer opportunities available to them, and often lower episodic rates, are hardest hit by these practices. How...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Trailer: The Classic Game Becomes a Blockbuster
The last time someone tried to turn Dungeons & Dragons into a movie, the year was 2000. Although the film did get a theatrical release, that was a relatively small affair, with a cast headlined by Justin Whalin, along with Marlon Wayans, Jeremy Irons, Thora Birch, and Bruce Payne. A...
Paul Sorvino, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Law & Order’ Star, Dies at 83
One of the most recognizable screen presences of his generation has died. Paul Sorvino, best known as Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, and as one of the early police detectives on the long-running Law & Order television franchise, passed away earlier this week. Sorvino’s wife Dee Dee announced...
Jason Momoa Confirms Ben Affleck Will Be Appear in ‘Aquaman 2’
Jason Momoa recently shared a post on social media with a caption a lot of people are taking to mean Batfleck is back. For a long time, the future of the movie has been pretty up-in-the-air. The first Aquaman movie performed above the expectations of many, at a time when faith in the DCEU was at an all-time low. Production started on the film very shortly after the release of the first one, and it would seem that principal filming has been done since January of 2022.
wegotthiscovered.com
A long-forgotten action thriller violently chases down a surprise #1 spot on streaming
There are so many movies available to watch in so many different ways on any number of platforms, that long-forgotten and overlooked titles emerge from out of nowhere to find a new lease of life that nobody saw coming. The latest honoree of the accolade is 2012’s lo-fi British action thriller Offender, and it’s been making quite the splash.
‘Batgirl’ Controversy: Marvel’s Kevin Feige, Director James Gunn Emailed Support
Batgirl is getting some support and sympathy from heavy-hitting Hollywood talents. Co-director Adil El Arbi revealed on Instagram that Marvel chief Kevin Feige, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Baby Driver director Edgar Wright are among those who have reached out about the $90 million project, which was shockingly shelved by Warner Bros. as a tax write-off after being filmed. More from The Hollywood ReporterDC Films' Walter Hamada Was on the Brink of Exit After 'Batgirl' CancellationDC Will Have 10-Year Plan Akin to Marvel's Playbook, Says David Zaslav'Batgirl' Debacle Pushes DC Back Once Again El Arbi quoted Feige’s email...
Watch the First Clip From New ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Series
Beavis and Butthead are making a triumphant return to the small screen. After the release of Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe, it was clear the world wanted more of the dim-witted duo. Mike Judge had been keeping his options open for a long time, pointing out that Beavis and Butthead was his favorite project he had ever worked on. He’d been considering bringing the characters back since at least 2018. In 2020, it was announced that a new series was in development, and in 2021, Do the Universe moved forward.
‘Deadpool’ and ‘Logan’ Premiere on Disney+ Tomorrow
Disney+: The streaming home of wholesome family entertainment. Like, Cinderella. Or Doc McStuffins. Or Turning Red. Or ... wait, Deadpool? On Disney+? Wasn’t that movie rated R?. It sure was! So was Deadpool 2 (although they later did release a tamer PG-13-rated cut of that). But both of them...
‘Halloween Ends’ Trailer: The Slasher Finale Takes Shape
It’s tough to take a franchise’s promise that it is ending seriously when it’s already released a previous sequel with the word “resurrection” in the title, but I guess we’ll see. Whether it really winds up being the final Halloween or not, that is...
ScreenCrush
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.
Comments / 0