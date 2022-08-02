Be Prepared For Traffic On Zion Road In Egg Harbor Township, NJ This Week

Read on catcountry1073.com
How Many of These Atlantic County Restaurants Have You Tried?
If you love good food as much as I do, then you probably love going out to good restaurants. To me, it doesn't really matter what the restaurant's cuisine is as long as the food is delicious. Sure, I have my favorite foods and my favorite South Jersey restaurants, but,...
Triathlon to Close Several Atlantic City Expressway Exits This Weekend
Be advised, if you have plans to head into Atlantic City this weekend, you'll likely encounter traffic delays and road closures in place to accommodate the 2022 Atlantic City Triathlon. Several exits off the Atlantic City Expressway will be affected by the sporting event, Press of Atlantic City reports. More...
Workers Spotted Inside Old Gloucester Twp., NJ KMart as Conversion to ShopRite Begins
Big changes continue along Blackwood-Clementon Rd. in Gloucester Township as workers move into the old Kmart to change it over to a Shop Rite store. At the end of last year, rumors were confirmed that, after more than 30 years, the ShopRite store off Laurel Hill Road in Clementon, Camden County would be moving.
Cops Say Missing Winslow Twp Man Could Be in Atlantic City
Winslow Township Police say a missing man from Winslow Township may have traveled to Atlantic City via NJ Transit. Police say Edward Bruce was reported missing Thursday. He was last seen in the Sicklerville area of Winslow Township. He's described as 5'9" tall, weighing about 170 pounds. Bruce is not...
Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
There was a serious two-vehicle crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 5 p.m. on Thursday,, Aug. 4 at Columbia Road and Route 206 in Hammonton, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
Whoa, Massive 200 Pound Shark Caught Off The Beach In Seaside Park, NJ
For me, it really depends on the day of the week, the weather, and of course whether or not there's a cooler full of beer. Also, are we at a lake, fishing off a dock by the bay, surf fishing, or deep sea fishing in the ocean on a commercial fishing trip?
Gloucester County K9 Finds 3 Lost Boys In Magnolia Woods: ‘The Whole Neighborhood Was Looking For Us’
MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey families have a lot to be thankful for. Their grandsons went missing for a full afternoon Monday and were found miles away from home. Three young boys under the age of 10 went on a bike ride and never returned home Monday. Their bikes were found near a creek on Otter Branch Road. They were eventually found a mile away. This story does have a happy ending, but they’re in hot water with their families right now. “The whole neighborhood was looking for us,” Leo Evans said. “I mean the whole neighborhood.” This may look like a regular...
‘Man-Eater’ Sharks Reported at Shore
Anyone who has watched the movie “Jaws” remembers the connection to the Jersey Shore shark attacks that began at Beach Haven in July 1916. Many incidents in the movie can be linked to the facts of that the summer, but until recently there was a dramatic scene that went unnoticed.
Beachgoers Walking Through Sizzling Hot Sand To Beat Heat Along Jersey Shore
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Scorching temperatures are taking over the Philadelphia region, and what better way to beat the heat than heading to the Jersey Shore? Beaches were packed in Ocean City as beachgoers soaked up the sun Thursday. But for beachgoers, with temperatures in the high 90s, they had to walk over some sizzling sand to find the perfect spot. OUCH🥵 With high temperatures comes… hot sand 🏖 If you're heading to the beach today beware you'll be walking on sizzling hot sand. @MattPetrillo used his thermometer gun and found sand temperatures ranging from 80 to 107 degrees in Ocean...
Rollover Crash Traps Motorists In Atlantic City (DEVELOPING)
A car rolled over, trapping three occupants, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 at North Indiana and Arctic avenues in Atlantic City, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
What Will Become of the Old Pizza Hut in Gloucester Township, NJ?
As demolition and construction continues to the left and right of it, the old Pizza Hut on Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township still stands. So, what's going on there?. Over the last few months, progress has really been made in clearing space for a Super Wawa at the corner of...
'Thank you for saving us': Police K9 helps rescue 3 boys lost in South Jersey woods
A police K9 in Gloucester County, New Jersey is being credited with preventing a tragedy.
Brigantine, NJ, Cops: Delaware Man Stole Cash – and Register – from Acme Store
Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
Vineland Enacts Water Restrictions For First Time In 15 Years As Region Continues To Experience Hot, Dry Weather
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Vineland’s municipal water levels are improving after the city implemented outdoor water restrictions for homes and businesses. Currently, homes are only allowed to use water for outdoor activities, like gardening, power washing and washing cars, on assigned days. Those assigned days are based on a home or business’ odd or even-numbered address. John Lillie, Vineland’s utilities director, said the extreme heat and lack of rain over the last few weeks, combined with the high demand from customers, has caused stress to the city’s system. “We felt that the public safety with the fire hydrants and the possibility of some...
Search suspended for man seen jumping off Longport bridge
LONGPORT – The U.S. Coast Guard Delaware Bay Sector suspended its search this morning for a man who reportedly jumped off the John F. Kennedy Bridge in Longport Wednesday night. The Coast Guard searched through the night and found no evidence of someone in the water along the Intracoastal Waterway.
Absecon, NJ, Cops: PA Man Stole Idling Mercedes, Led Officers in Pursuit
Authorities in Absecon say a man from Pennsylvania was arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading officers in a pursuit. The scene unfolded around 9:30 Monday night, August 1st, at the Absecon Marketplace shopping center on Route 30, according to the Absecon Police Department. That's where 26-year-old Thomas Peele of...
Atlantic City, NJ Continues To Receive Millions In Federal Funding
Atlantic City, New Jersey continues to do very well with federal funding. This is largely due to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who has been the greatest friend to Atlantic City since Governor Tom Kean. It would be wrong to leave former Governor Chris Christie, who implemented the state takeover...
Tree Where Ocean City Founders Met Finds New Home
The trunk of a historic tree that shaded four Methodist ministers as they met in 1879 to establish a Christian retreat they would name “Ocean City” has a new home at the Ocean City Historical Museum. The tree is now on display at the museum, which is open...
Police Identify Pennsauken Woman Killed In Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County
ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
Stolen Furniture Finally Returned to Tony’s Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City NJ
Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City had been missing something: Some of the new outdoor furniture they just added for this summer. A number of pieces were stolen at the end of June, but they've finally been returned. A table, patio umbrella, and half a dozen chairs were reportedly lifted...
