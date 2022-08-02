ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Be Prepared For Traffic On Zion Road In Egg Harbor Township, NJ This Week

By Jahna Michal
 3 days ago
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious two-vehicle crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 5 p.m. on Thursday,, Aug. 4 at Columbia Road and Route 206 in Hammonton, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and...
HAMMONTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Gloucester County K9 Finds 3 Lost Boys In Magnolia Woods: ‘The Whole Neighborhood Was Looking For Us’

MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey families have a lot to be thankful for. Their grandsons went missing for a full afternoon Monday and were found miles away from home. Three young boys under the age of 10 went on a bike ride and never returned home Monday. Their bikes were found near a creek on Otter Branch Road. They were eventually found a mile away. This story does have a happy ending, but they’re in hot water with their families right now. “The whole neighborhood was looking for us,” Leo Evans said. “I mean the whole neighborhood.” This may look like a regular...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

‘Man-Eater’ Sharks Reported at Shore

Anyone who has watched the movie “Jaws” remembers the connection to the Jersey Shore shark attacks that began at Beach Haven in July 1916. Many incidents in the movie can be linked to the facts of that the summer, but until recently there was a dramatic scene that went unnoticed.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Beachgoers Walking Through Sizzling Hot Sand To Beat Heat Along Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Scorching temperatures are taking over the Philadelphia region, and what better way to beat the heat than heading to the Jersey Shore? Beaches were packed in Ocean City as beachgoers soaked up the sun Thursday. But for beachgoers, with temperatures in the high 90s, they had to walk over some sizzling sand to find the perfect spot. OUCH🥵 With high temperatures comes… hot sand 🏖 If you're heading to the beach today beware you'll be walking on sizzling hot sand. @MattPetrillo used his thermometer gun and found sand temperatures ranging from 80 to 107 degrees in Ocean...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Brigantine, NJ, Cops: Delaware Man Stole Cash – and Register – from Acme Store

Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
BRIGANTINE, NJ
CBS Philly

Vineland Enacts Water Restrictions For First Time In 15 Years As Region Continues To Experience Hot, Dry Weather

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Vineland’s municipal water levels are improving after the city implemented outdoor water restrictions for homes and businesses. Currently, homes are only allowed to use water for outdoor activities, like gardening, power washing and washing cars, on assigned days. Those assigned days are based on a home or business’ odd or even-numbered address. John Lillie, Vineland’s utilities director, said the extreme heat and lack of rain over the last few weeks, combined with the high demand from customers, has caused stress to the city’s system. “We felt that the public safety with the fire hydrants and the possibility of some...
VINELAND, NJ
downbeach.com

Search suspended for man seen jumping off Longport bridge

LONGPORT – The U.S. Coast Guard Delaware Bay Sector suspended its search this morning for a man who reportedly jumped off the John F. Kennedy Bridge in Longport Wednesday night. The Coast Guard searched through the night and found no evidence of someone in the water along the Intracoastal Waterway.
LONGPORT, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Tree Where Ocean City Founders Met Finds New Home

The trunk of a historic tree that shaded four Methodist ministers as they met in 1879 to establish a Christian retreat they would name “Ocean City” has a new home at the Ocean City Historical Museum. The tree is now on display at the museum, which is open...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Identify Pennsauken Woman Killed In Crash On I-195 In Robbinsville Township, Mercer County

ROBBINSVILLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville Township, Mercer County left a 32-year-old woman dead on Thursday morning. New Jersey State Police identified the woman as Barbara J. Johnson of Pennsauken. Police say the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-195 westbound at milepost 6.5. Authorities say Johnson went off the road to the right, hit several trees, and sustained fatal injuries. The crash is under investigation.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
