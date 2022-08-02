ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cow Refused to Be Taken to the Slaughterhouse. Now, She’s Enjoying Life in a Sanctuary!

By Holly Woodbury
 3 days ago
Comments / 30

KM
2d ago

Yeah!!! I’m so happy for those two cows!They deserve to live not to be eaten by human! They have a feelings like us😊

Good Ol Matt Hinds
3d ago

she looks tasty. lol but on a serious note it's sad to watch cows in a slaughterhouse. they know what's coming but the system is set up to where they can't turn around or run away. they sure are delicious though.

