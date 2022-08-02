Read on www.wyshradio.com
National Farmers Market Week is August 7-13
(TDA press release) August is peak produce time in Tennessee for many of your favorite fruits and vegetables. Farmers markets from east to west and in between are packed with fresh produce. August 7th through the 13th is 2022 National Farmers Market Week and the perfect time to stock up and support local farmers.
Sec’y of State: Business owners warned of a resurfaced scam
(TN SoS press release) Secretary of State Tre Hargett is warning Tennessee business owners to be aware of a scam that has resurfaced and is once again targeting businesses with a deceptive mailer from a company that goes by TN Certificate of Existence Filing Company. “Our Division of Business and...
Hargett reminds citizens of Election Day tools
On Election Day, which is today (August 4th) Tennessee voters have two convenient and secure ways to contact the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections the toll-free Official Election Day Hotline and the new Text to Report Voter Fraud system. To use the Text to Report Voter Fraud system,...
CCSO, TBI investigating after four found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Detectives with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and TBI agents are investigating what has been described by officials as an apparent murder-suicide after four bodies were found inside a home in LaFollette on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies performing a welfare check at a home on Log Home...
