IMPRESSIVE! See Where New Jersey Ranks On The Healthiest State List

Read on 943thepoint.com
Related
New Omicron subvariants are causing COVID rates to increase. These are the states where it’s most contagious right now
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID cases are on the rise again in many U.S. states, as new immune-evading Omicron subvariants are now dominating worldwide. BA.4 and BA.5, two of the newest versions of the...
States With The New COVID-19 BA.2.75 Variant
The U.S., plagued by the COVID-19 Omicron BA.5, may face another hurdle in the way of cutting the spread of the disease. It is known as the BA.2.75 subvariant. Its presence and growth has been most pronounced in India. However, variants and subvarieties often spread from nation to nation quickly based on experience. It has […]
This Map Shows The States With The Best — And Worst — Early Childhood Education Programs
Where parents live can have a major effect on how much access they have to quality early childhood education programs, how affordable they are, and how much they offer to the young, growing minds of children. There’s no question that pandemic disruptions to early childhood education and daycare programs have led to industry-wide issues — and for parents who are trying to navigate a patchwork of programs, the stress can be intense.
The County With the Oldest Population in Every State
The U.S. population is older now than it has been since record keeping began. The median age in the United States is 38.2 years, up from 36.9 years a decade ago, and from less than 30 in the 1970s. This trend is the result of several factors – both long and short term. For one, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This map shows which US lakes contain brain-eating amoebas
A few days ago, a Missouri resident who went swimming in the Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County, Iowa, was hospitalized after a microscopic amoeba entered through their nose and started eating away at their brain. Better known as Naegleria fowleri, the single-celled organism that thrives in warm freshwater,...
The 'worst variant' is here
(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
New Study Reveals The Worst US State To Live In - And It's Not One You'd Expect
With all the current political turmoil going on right now in the U.S., there are numerous states being judged as the worst or the best. Recently, CNBC released their annual "America's Top States for Business" with a category regarding life, health, and inclusion, according to CNBC. On the list, there are 10 states with grade F ratings when it comes to the quality of life for residents. This comes as no surprise as a consistent 16% of Americans between 2017 and 2018 stated they would permanently leave the country all together, per Gallup.
Complex
Florida Teen Infected With Brain-Eating Amoeba While Swimming Has Been Hospitalized for Weeks
A Florida teen has been hospitalized for three weeks after going swimming and being infected by a brain-eating amoeba. Caleb Ziegelbauer’s family told CBS News their 13-year-old son was at Port Charlotte Beach Park on July 1, where they believe he came in contact with the organism. Five days later Caleb was taken to the hospital—where he has remained since—feeling ill and experiencing hallucinations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
WebMD
U.S. COVID Deaths Increase to Nearly 500 Per Day Again
July 28, 2022 – COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are increasing again as the very contagious BA.5 variant spreads across the country, with nearly 500 deaths reported each day. After 2 months of daily death numbers rarely climbing above 400, the average has recently grown to about 450 deaths per day, according to NPR.
‘Headed in a bad direction’: Omicron variant may bring second-largest US Covid wave
The BA.5 sub-variant has immuno-evasive properties that cause reinfection even after vaccination and previous illness
CDC warns of deadly bacteria found in Mississippi soil after two residents sickened
Public health authorities are urging at-risk residents in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi to take extra precautions after an investigation turned up deadly bacteria living in the soil around the homes of two people who were sickened. The investigation was launched after two unrelated residents — one this year,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What is BA.4.6? The CDC is tracking a new COVID ‘variant of concern’ that’s overtaking earlier Omicron strains in at least 4 U.S. states
The new subvariant is especially prevalent in four U.S. states, the mid-Atlantic, and the South.
Which State In The US Had The Most COVID-19 Deaths In 2021?
The COVID-19 pandemic has been (and continues to be) one of the most devastating health-related events in modern history.
Mask Mandates Return To Some School Districts Amid COVID Uptick
A majority of U.S. counties are experiencing medium or high community spread, the CDC says.
Most Obese States in the US
The obesity epidemic in the U.S. is a major health issue — it has been an issue for several decades and it doesn’t look like it’s on a path of getting better. Currently about a third of Americans are considered obese, a share that is projected to grow to almost half of adults by 2030, […]
Toms River, NJ East Little League prepares for glory as they enter Metro Regional Tournament
For the second year in a row a group of 12-year-old All-Stars from Toms River East Little League is representing the state of New Jersey as they continue their journey towards the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Tomorrow afternoon they begin the next task to conquer in order...
MedicalXpress
Life expectancy drops for Native Americans due to COVID-19
Native Americans have experienced disproportionately high rates of deaths from COVID-19 due to poverty, crowded housing, high rates of chronic disease, employment in frontline jobs, and limited access to quality health care. Less is known about the pandemic's effects on life expectancy for this population, which makes up 2% of...
Housing Crisis Solved for 3 Million New Jersey Residents Living Below Poverty Line Under New Legislation
New Jersey has made a breakthrough in the housing situation. A residential neighbourhood in East Brunswick, NJ.(photovs/iStock) New Jersey's caught plenty of attention this year with new laws and bills. While some are controversial and keeping residents in a transitional phase (walking back to your car for your reusable shopping bags has become the modern-day walk-of-shame,) one of New Jersey’s new laws isn’t getting enough attention.
Public employee pensions, benefits load New Jersey debt
(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s debt obligation grew to more than $200 billion in part because the state Legislature passed a budget reflecting only the current year’s policy priorities, pension and benefit obligations before moving on to the next crisis, the director of a public policy center said.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0