IMPRESSIVE! See Where New Jersey Ranks On The Healthiest State List

With all the current political turmoil going on right now in the U.S., there are numerous states being judged as the worst or the best. Recently, CNBC released their annual "America's Top States for Business" with a category regarding life, health, and inclusion, according to CNBC. On the list, there are 10 states with grade F ratings when it comes to the quality of life for residents. This comes as no surprise as a consistent 16% of Americans between 2017 and 2018 stated they would permanently leave the country all together, per Gallup.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO