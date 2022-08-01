Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 1-15

Read on mymagicgr.com
Marquette to Muskegon: Cruise ships bring big tourism dollars to the Great Lakes
The Pearl Mist cut through the smooth water of Muskegon Lake on a cloudy early June morning. Six decks lined with dozens of private balconies towered over Heritage Landing as about 200 people walked down a ramp ready to explore the small lakeshore town that’s bursting with local art, breweries and cultural landmarks.
Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022
Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
'It's the hunt': Longtime Michigan metal detector discusses the draw
When you go to Pere Marquette Park Beach in Muskegon, you might find a man named Dan Betz scouring the sand for buried treasures. Turns out, he's been doing that since 1973, almost 50 years!
5 Great Fishing Spots Close To Grand Rapids
You don't have to be a professional to catch fish in and around Grand Rapids, Michigan. Here are 5 spots that will get any beginner started or someone new to the area. If you know anything about me, I am a very busy person who works extremely long hours every week and need to get away from it all whenever possible.
Scenic M-22 goes right between two of the clearest lakes in Michigan
GLEN ARBOR, MI-- Two of the clearest and cleanest lakes in all of Michigan can be found while driving along M-22. Big and Little Glen Lakes sit just outside the borders of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The two lakes are connected by the channel at the Narrows and are...
1051thebounce.com
Beloved Michigan Cider Mill Changing Owners After 100 Years
In Michigan, fall is way too short a season, in my opinion. I love fall, but it seems to be over in the blink of an eye. That said, although there’s plenty of summer left, I’m already starting to look around at fall things to do in the Mitten, and there are plenty of options.
CDC urges masking in 18 Michigan counties this week
Michigan now has 18 of its 83 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 4. Last week, Michigan had 12 counties at a high level. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts...
Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients
I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan
YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s Highest Rated Airbnb is Beautiful
Travel season is still in full swing, and one popular trend is going to an Airbnb in or near travelers’ destinations. Frankly, even when the summer travel season is over, chances are Airbnb stays will continue to be popular, even in the off season. So, which Michigan Airbnb is the most popular in the state?
Two bridges will close for improvements in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Two bridges will be closed for about two months in Kalamazoo. Both bridges over Potage Creek, on Walnut and Lake streets, will close Monday, Aug. 15, according to a news release from the city of Kalamazoo.
What Is Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Grand Rapids?
A traveling exhibit featuring a 360-degree digital presentation of the artwork of Vincent Van Goh is currently visiting West Michigan. Organizers describe the event as an 'awe-inspiring journey':. Have you ever dreamt of stepping into a painting? Take an awe-inspiring journey into the incomparable universe of Van Gogh, one of...
New Drip Drop Cocktail Room Coming Soon To Bridge Street in Grand Rapids
One thing about Grand Rapids is we love a new restaurant opening, especially a bar with good drinks. The city's Bridge Street is getting a new father and son business. Drip Drop Cocktail Room is owned by 25-year-old Nick Adams and his father Jeff Adams. While Nick is a first-time...
U.S. 31 exit ramp north of Muskegon will close for part of this weekend
MUSKEGON, MI – Motorists traveling on U.S. 31 north of Muskegon will encounter a ramp closure this weekend. The southbound U.S. 31 exit No. 158 to Oceana Drive/Business U.S. 31 will be closed from 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, through 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
LOOK: Founding Member of Allegan’s Mansion on Market for $600K
A piece of Allegan, Michigan, history is on the market. A six-bedroom, six-bath Victorian home on a historical road close to downtown Allegan is for sale for $599,000. Take a tour in the gallery below. Allegan Pioneer, Alby Rossman's 1869 Mansion For Sale. The stately Victorian residence at 524 Marshall...
Farmers’ Almanac Not Looking Real Pretty for Winter in Michigan This Year
You know the outlook isn't great when the Farmers' Almanac sets aside technical lingo and just tells you to get ready to 'shake, shiver, and shovel' this winter. Since 1818 the Farmers' Almanac has been the 'Weather Bible' with its annual publication. The Farmers' Almanac released its extended forecast earlier this week, and Michiganders may want to start booking those warm weather getaways now if the forecast is on point.
My Grand Rapids Water Tastes and Smells Funny. Should I be Worried?
I thought it was just me and my taste buds and nose, but others are talking about it too. Grand Rapids drinking water is tasting and smelling a bit funny. Why do you think? Is it safe to drink? Should we start buying bottled water? Should we run for the hills?
Fox17
EGLE confirms blue-green algae presence in Allegan County lake
CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) relayed confirmation of blue-green algae in a Cheshire Township lake Friday from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Health officials say EGLE collected samples from three areas on Swan Lake last week. All humans and...
