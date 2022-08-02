Whatcom County Health Department preparing for arrival of monkeypox

Read on kpug1170.com
New study highlights workers’ struggle to afford rent in Washington state
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A new study highlights Washington state workers’ struggle to afford rent. While minimum wage is at an all-time high, it’s still not enough to cover rent for even a one-bedroom apartment in Whatcom County and much of the state. The study by the National...
Whatcom County nursing assistant sanctioned for trying to kill elderly woman
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Health is sanctioning a Whatcom County nursing assistant who is accused of trying to kill the person he was caring for. The department is charging Joshua McDonald with unprofessional conduct in connection to the April incident. McDonald is charged with...
Sumas residents celebrate completion of new elementary school
SUMAS, Wash. – After multiple years of the pandemic and the terrible floods last fall, Sumas residents and Lynden-based Faber Construction are celebrating the completion of the brand new Sumas Elementary School. The over 50,000 square-foot campus that is part of the Nooksack Valley School District will open for...
No changes in latest primary ballot count
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- No changes in position in the latest count of primary ballots in the 42nd Legislative District in Whatcom County. For State Senate, Democrat Sharon Shewmake is still ahead with just over 47% of the vote. Republicans Simon Sefzik and Ben Elenbaas remain second and third with 33% and...
San Juan ferry crew rescues two people from sinking boat
SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash.- A San Juan ferry crew rescued two people from a sinking boat on Wednesday morning, August 3. The Washington State Ferry System tells Q-13 News that the boat ran aground and began sinking in Wasp Passage between Crane and Shaw Islands. The M/V Tillikum was on...
Crews rescue person who fell over Nooksack Falls
GLACIER, Wash.- The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Nooksack Falls after witnesses saw a person clinging to the side of a hill Friday, July 29. They thought the person may have fallen into the rapids. A helicopter from Naval Air Station Whidbey Search and Rescue...
Blaine man charged for selling fentanyl that caused overdose death
BLAINE, Wash. – A Blaine man faces charges for selling fentanyl that caused a woman’s overdose death in May. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Aeschli Wilkinson of Blaine died on May 7th. An investigation found that 31-year-old Tanner Larson had sold her pills multiple times...
New details about Bolton Tire fire
LYNDEN, Wash.- Newly released court documents are shedding a brighter light on a massive fire that destroyed a business in Lynden last month. Lynden Police said that owner Kerry Bolton reported the fire at Bolton Tire Pros around 11:30pm on July 16th. Bolton told investigators that the fire began when...
Blaine man arrested after confronting work crew with gun
BLAINE, Wash.- A Blaine man’s impatience with a work crew led to his arrest late last month. Court documents state that PSE crews were in the area of Loomis Trail Rd on July 27th to restore power for over 100 residents. Crews were approached by 68 year old Brad...
