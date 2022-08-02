ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

GALLERY: Dazzling overnight thunderstorms bring morning of wreckage, debris

By Matthew Jacobson, KUTV
kjzz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kjzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Destructive storm in Springfield destroys homes, cars, trees

SPRINGVILLE, Utah —A neighborhood in Springville was left cleaning up Tuesday, after a suspected microburst blew through the area during Monday’s storm, toppling trees and damaging homes. For many, Monday night’s storms across the Wasatch front stopped at rain and lightning. But for people near South Main Street...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
County
Utah County, UT
ksl.com

Man dead after 4-vehicle crash on Redwood Road in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE — A 26-year-old man died Thursday after police say the vehicle he was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and hit three other vehicles on Redwood Road. The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. at about 300 South, near where Redwood Road crosses over I-215 in Davis County. The man's vehicle was southbound on the highway when it crossed the center median and hit a northbound car head-on, according to North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam.
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

Increased heat and monsoon moisture

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! Thursday will bring some changes to our weather as moisture starts to surge back into the Beehive State! This is due to a high pressure shifting to the southeast, allowing for more of a southwesterly flow. The moisture will make it first to southern Utah where […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Gallery#Standing Water#Police
kjzz.com

Salt Lake City reaches 21 fatal crashes in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In just a few days, there have been three fatal traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake City, including two in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday morning at 2290 South 1300 East, a motorcyclist was struck and killed in the most recent fatal incident. Tuesday...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Over $250k in damage after fire at South Jordan duplex

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A duplex in South Jordan sustained extensive damage after a fire ignited there. Fire officials said damage was approximately $250,000. They responded to the scene on Monday at approximately 11 p.m. in the 108th block of Indigo Sky Way. More from 2News. Rain douses...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC4

Week of wet weather and warmth

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! The weekend was dotted with Flash Flood Warnings and Areal Flood Advisories throughout much of southern Utah as the monsoonal rain came down quick and heavy. Many of the region’s washes lived up to their names as water was often washing down everything it could find. We […]
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Passenger in Salt Lake facing charges after Virgin Atlantic flight disruption

SALT LAKE CITY — A 39-year-old man described by Virgin Atlantic as a disruptive passenger is facing charges of assault and interfering with a flight crew. The thirty-nine year old passenger was on Virgin Atlantic flight VS141. It has originated in London and bound for Los Angeles, but was diverted to Salt Lake City on July 26. He was met at Salt Lake City International Airport by police, who arrested him.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

State Street reduced to one lane at 592 West due to gas leak

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities reduced lanes on State Street in Pleasant Grove after a gas leak Wednesday, city officials said. According to the Pleasant Grove City Fire Department, the incident at 592 W. State Street had southbound traffic down to one lane as of 12:45 p.m. "Expect...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah man dies after drowning at Idaho waterfall

TWIN FALLS (KSL.com) — A Payson, Utah man died Saturday after drowning at a waterfall in Idaho, officials said. Cory Grant Collard, 31, was recreating at Pillar Falls near Twin Falls when his foot got caught in the main chute of the fall, sucking him underwater at about 1:36 p.m., said Twin Falls sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart.
TWIN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy