Read on www.onegreenplanet.org
Related
One Green Planet
How to Protect Your Data Post Roe v. Wade
The fall of the landmark abortion-rights decision Roe v. Wade this past June has sent shockwaves through society. One major concern immediately raised was the security of data gathered through health-tracking apps such as Flo, which tracks the menstrual cycle of its users. Since Roe’s fall, many states have considered...
LAW・
One Green Planet
Petition: Demand LGBTQ+ Parents Have Equal Adoption Rights As Everyone Else
In 2022, it is still legal to discriminate in adoption processes based on sexual orientation or gender identity in 15 states. Red states still allow discrimination against parents eager to adopt, simply because they are not straight. This is outrageous and hypocritical, considering that some Republicans supported the overruling of Roe v. Wade. It’s time that Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Texas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Florida explicitly protect LGBTQ+ couples from discrimination.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in Washington
self checkout section in storePhoto by Scott Lewis (Creative Commons) Self-checkout is really common today. Sure, it can be very handy to use at times or when you are in a hurry. Many employers, such as Walmart, they often prefer having self-checkout because it reduces labor costs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One Green Planet
Remove ‘Forever Chemicals’ From Period Products, Protect Big Cats, Demand Limits on Private Jet Rides: 10 Petitions to Sign this Week to Help People, Animals, and the Planet!
Unfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear about, petitions are a great way to use your voice for good. Just by signing one, you are a part of helping those who are not treated fairly. You can even share them with your friends and acquaintances to increase your impact.
China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit
WASHINGTON (AP) — China declared Friday it was stopping all dialogue with the United States on major issues over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, including crucial climate cooperation between the two nations that led to the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord. The White House summoned China’s ambassador to protest what it called China’s “irresponsible” actions since the visit. China’s declaration adds to rapidly escalating tensions that followed Pelosi’s visit and the Chinese response with military exercises off Taiwan, including firing missiles that splashed down in surrounding waters. White House spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that China’s military...
One Green Planet
Groups Condemn Louisiana State University For Continuing Cruel Tests on Birds By Feeding Them Crude Oil
Animal welfare groups are condemning this researcher’s experiments on sparrows, where she feeds them crude oil to ‘understand stress in birds’. Louisiana State University (LSU) researcher Dr. Christine Lattin spoke at the international symposium in Edinburgh last week, which was attended by scientists from around the world. Dr. Lattin’s presentation at the symposium and her experiments have sparked outrage amongst animal lovers and organizations across the world.
One Green Planet
Does Sea Moss Have Health Benefits and Should You Be Consuming It Everyday?
Sea vegetables are incredibly healthy for us. They’re full of nutrients and have a rich history in medicine and cooking. Also called carrageen moss and Irish moss, sea moss is a type of red algae that grows on the rocky coasts of the Atlantic in both Europe and North America. In terms of nutrition, sea moss is a good source of iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, and zinc. It is most likely best known through carrageenan, an ingredient that is used as a thickener or stabilizer in commercially sold non-dairy milk and vegan ice creams.
Comments / 0