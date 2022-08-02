German shepherd stolen nearly 5 years ago found over 600 miles from its Texas home

Read on abc7news.com
Related
KGO
'Like I won $1 million': Texas family stunned their stolen dog 'Sheba' was found 5 years later
BAYTOWN, Texas -- A Baytown family is stunned after receiving a message that their dog who was stolen five years ago was found more than 600 miles away. The Malmstrom family still can't get over the video that recently arrived on their phones. "We were all crying," Stephanie Malmstrom recalled....
KGO
The best ways to see sharks up close!
HOUSTON, Texas -- They may be the fiercest predators in the ocean, but sharks are also among the most threatened species in the world. That's why Houston's Downtown Aquarium and Lake Jackson's Sea Center Texas are working to teach both kids and adults about the importance of shark conservation. The...
KGO
Doctor who survived 6 brain surgeries now helps patients going through similar rehab
HOUSTON, TEXAS -- Claudia Martinez is a resident physician at TIRR Memorial Hermann Rehab Hospital where just a few years ago she was a patient herself. When she was a college student at the University of Houston, Dr. Martinez suddenly began having headaches and blacking out. She was diagnosed with a condition called Chiari malformation. It involves brain tissue extending into the spinal cord, which can cause paralysis.
KGO
'Spidey' swings into Houston children's hospital with comfort, joy as part of Disney partnership
HOUSTON -- For just a moment, the stress of being a little patient at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston took a backseat Tuesday for a big surprise bash. Disney and the nonprofit Starlight teamed up to host a Spidey-themed delivery event to celebrate the launch of "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends," season two.
Comments / 0