German shepherd stolen nearly 5 years ago found over 600 miles from its Texas home

HOUSTON, TEXAS -- Claudia Martinez is a resident physician at TIRR Memorial Hermann Rehab Hospital where just a few years ago she was a patient herself. When she was a college student at the University of Houston, Dr. Martinez suddenly began having headaches and blacking out. She was diagnosed with a condition called Chiari malformation. It involves brain tissue extending into the spinal cord, which can cause paralysis.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO