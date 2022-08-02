ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Polio Virus Has Been Detected In Sewer Water Of A New York Suburb

By Tom Hale
IFLScience
 3 days ago
America's first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
