Read on www.onegreenplanet.org
Related
GOP Senators Say Kansas Abortion Result A 'Wake-Up Call' For Party
They insist that voters will care more about the state of the economy in November.
One Green Planet
Petition: Demand LGBTQ+ Parents Have Equal Adoption Rights As Everyone Else
In 2022, it is still legal to discriminate in adoption processes based on sexual orientation or gender identity in 15 states. Red states still allow discrimination against parents eager to adopt, simply because they are not straight. This is outrageous and hypocritical, considering that some Republicans supported the overruling of Roe v. Wade. It’s time that Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Texas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Florida explicitly protect LGBTQ+ couples from discrimination.
Joe Biden Walking Away, Air-Handshake Video Disputes Explained
Two clips that have gone viral in recent days were turned into memes by critics of the president.
Democrats reach deal to pass major climate bill after Sinema says yes – US politics live
Arizona senator says she will support key Biden package – follow all the latest politics news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One Green Planet
How to Protect Your Data Post Roe v. Wade
The fall of the landmark abortion-rights decision Roe v. Wade this past June has sent shockwaves through society. One major concern immediately raised was the security of data gathered through health-tracking apps such as Flo, which tracks the menstrual cycle of its users. Since Roe’s fall, many states have considered...
LAW・
Comments / 0