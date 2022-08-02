ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand LGBTQ+ Parents Have Equal Adoption Rights As Everyone Else

In 2022, it is still legal to discriminate in adoption processes based on sexual orientation or gender identity in 15 states. Red states still allow discrimination against parents eager to adopt, simply because they are not straight. This is outrageous and hypocritical, considering that some Republicans supported the overruling of Roe v. Wade. It’s time that Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Texas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Florida explicitly protect LGBTQ+ couples from discrimination.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
One Green Planet

How to Protect Your Data Post Roe v. Wade

The fall of the landmark abortion-rights decision Roe v. Wade this past June has sent shockwaves through society. One major concern immediately raised was the security of data gathered through health-tracking apps such as Flo, which tracks the menstrual cycle of its users. Since Roe’s fall, many states have considered...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy