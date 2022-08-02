In 2022, it is still legal to discriminate in adoption processes based on sexual orientation or gender identity in 15 states. Red states still allow discrimination against parents eager to adopt, simply because they are not straight. This is outrageous and hypocritical, considering that some Republicans supported the overruling of Roe v. Wade. It’s time that Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Texas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Florida explicitly protect LGBTQ+ couples from discrimination.

