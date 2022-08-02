A Life Lived: Patti Treadway provided a raincoat when life’s storms came

Read on www.elizabethton.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. Dabbs
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. Dabbs
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Related
Herald and Tribune
Local musician returns to sounds of the ocean
Though he was born in the foothills of East Tennessee, musician Mark Larkins has always had a love for the ocean, and he decided that he would take that connection and turn it into something more. Local to the Tri-Cities, Larkins, who has recently performed for the Jonesborough community several...
Don Wells writes letter to missing daughter Summer Wells
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Don Wells, the father of missing Hawkins County child Summer Wells, has released a letter to his missing daughter, according to a post on the Find Summer Wells website. Summer Wells was reported missing from her home in the Beach Creek area of Hawkins County on June 15, 2021. Don Wells […]
elizabethton.com
Nova Mann will host book signing for ‘Hope Knocking’ Aug. 6
Nova Mann will host a book signing for her new book “Hope Knocking” Saturday, Aug. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Johnson County Center for the Arts in Mountain City. Appalachian author and musician, Nova Mann, has released her first book, available now on Amazon. “Hope Knocking” tells the story of 2020 from three different perspectives: Amantha, an opinionated retired educator who considers herself to be half hillbilly and half flatlander; Matthew, her soft-spoken mountain husband; and Nancy Mae, Amantha’s charismatic elderly mother who has returned to her East Tennessee roots after leaving nearly 70 years ago.
elizabethton.com
Happy Valley principal wants to build upon a great foundation
New principal Keith Parker said Happy Valley Middle School is, well, a happy place to be, especially considering the advancements long-term principal Katherine Hyder made during her years at the school. When Hyder stepped into a Central Office role, Parker saw the opportunity to return to the school from Valley...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport Times-News
What's Cooking: Two Dads Cafe offers classic fare for breakfast and lunch
Two Dads Cafe & Catering has become a downtown Kingsport staple, especially among the breakfast crowd, over the past dozen years. The cafe also serves lunch with equally popular hand-pattied burgers and sandwiches with the freshest trimmings to be found.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson family saves piece of Boones Creek’s history
On Tuesday night, the Johnson family of Boones Creek presented the Washington County School Board with a unique piece of history from the old Boones Creek Middle School. Jeff Johnson and his two sons Alec and Taylor attended August’s school board meeting on Tuesday and shared with the board their personal connections to Boones Creek and revealed a historical item that they have worked hard to preserve.
elizabethton.com
Visit Roan Mountain
At Roan Mountain, we house, care for, and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from TWRA. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes! As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health care are a specialty!
elizabethton.com
20″ Brown Trout caught in Doe River
Lesia Hensley is pictured with the 20″ Brown Trout she caught in Doe river in Lynn Valley on Tuesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Hidden history: In hotel, theatre, Boone and Blowing Rock connect past to present
This article was written for our sponsor, Watauga County Economic Development Commission. Named for American pioneer Daniel Boone, Boone, N.C, is the seat of Watauga County — and in name alone is the perfect encapsulation of all the history that the county holds. Since its founding in 1849, Watauga...
elizabethton.com
Second annual Home Run Derby to benefit local Shop With a Cop programs
The Jonesborough and Johnson City Police Departments are hosting their second annual Home Run Derby to raise funds for their Shop With a Cop programs. The Home Run Derby will be held 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Persimmon Ridge Ball Parks, 1526 Persimmon Ridge Road in Jonesborough.
elizabethton.com
‘Meet the Band’ – ‘Florencia & The Feeling’ at August Muse
Start off the First Friday evening downtown Elizabethton on August 5 meeting the members of “Florencia & the Feeling” at 518 East Elk Ave., at August Muse. These local artists enjoy creating pop/funk fusion music of both cover songs and original songs. “Florencia & the Feeling” is a...
elizabethton.com
Richard Douglas Ornduff
Richard Douglas Ornduff, 79, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Richard was born in Elizabethton to the late Frank and Gladys Gentry Ornduff. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his older sisters, Frances E. Ornduff and Peggy J. Orndfuff; his oldest brother, Harry L. Ornduff; and a nephew, Eric Lee Collins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjhl.com
Is there such a thing as ‘Heat Lightning?’
(WJHL) – Many people talk about “heat lightning,” but is there really such a thing?. If you see lightning in the sky, there has to be a thunderstorm somewhere near you. Thursday night is a great example of that. The Tri-Cities saw a thunderstorm located about 30...
elizabethton.com
E-T Constables Association schedules training for constables in early September
The elected office of constable is the oldest law enforcement position in the United States, according to the Tennessee Constables Association. The president of the East Tennessee Constables Association Robert Kent Harris estimates more than 50 constables serve in the Tri-Cities area alone — 16 of them serve in Carter County, two each from the eight districts.
supertalk929.com
Beer garden yanked from consideration for Appalachian Fair
A local brewery had considered operating a beer garden at this month’s Appalachian Fair in Gray but has since pulled the idea from the county Beer Board docket. Fair officials confirmed that the beer garden concept was approved on a one-year trial basis earlier this year following input from the owners of Tennessee Hills Distillery based in Jonesborough.
elizabethton.com
Letter on climate change was intelligent, refreshing
How refreshing to read an intelligent letter to the editor like Teresa Young wrote to the STAR this past weekend about climate change. She hit the nail on the head. And, she did not even quote any talk show hosts or call anyone evil like some recent writers. I think one contributor suggested not teaching climate change in our schools. Typical Fox news, talk show influences.
Students head back to class without strict COVID protocols
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- As COVID numbers are increasing across the region again, students are heading back to class without as many protocols like in the past two years. “If it’s COVID, or if its influenza or if it’s strep throat or whatever your child might have this school year, if your child is sick, […]
WYFF4.com
Missing Mitchell County pregnant woman, boyfriend reported missing were camping, detective says
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. — **UPDATE**. A detective with the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office says the woman and her boyfriend were camping and didn't let anyone know. They were found safe Monday night. Original story:. An alert went out Monday evening after the family of a pregnant woman and her...
elizabethton.com
Community Calendar
Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at 210 South Hills Drive, Elizabethton. Al-Anon “Free To Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton. “New Way of Life,” a 12-step based, Open Recovery Meeting, will be held at noon at 413 East Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
Tennessee has 1,000+ current teacher openings | How are local districts faring?
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) As the back-to-school season is in full swing, districts are not only focused on getting kids back into the classroom, but having enough teachers to staff them. A shortage of certified teachers has been a nationwide trend for several years now, worsened by two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and many teachers […]
Comments / 0