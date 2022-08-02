Vernors Fans Ready for a New Flavor? Black Cherry is Here!

Read on mymagicgr.com
Related
Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients
I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
Top 5 Most Loved Restaurants on DoorDash in Michigan
As the queen of being productively lazy, DoorDash is my bestie for the restie. My bestfriend and I share a DoorDash account so I can use his DashPass, which is the best idea ever. Here are five of the most loved restaurants on DoorDash in Grand Rapids. Who would not...
Michigan Man Has Cool Job Touring the U.S. in the Wienermobile
Whenever you see a 27 foot long hotdog driving down the road -- it gets your attention. Oscar Mayer has been promoting their hotdogs with their Wienermobile for decades. Just a handful of lucky individuals are hired to be a "hotdogger" -- the person who drives the giant hotdog to the different events around the country. A Michigan man is one of those twelve "hotdoggers".
You Can Get Married in an Aldi Store Just a Few Hours From West Michigan
Love Aldi so much you could marry it? Well, I don't know if that's possible... BUT you could potentially get married in an Aldi... I LOVE Aldi. I got the CUTEST patio cushions there a few years ago on the cheap, and I still talk about it. Well, clearly, as I am right now. I mean, this is West Michigan, right? We love a good deal. It's in our DNA. And Aldi, the discount grocery store, is full of them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dick’s Last Resort Brings Dinner and a Side of Sarcasm to Michigan
You and your family want to go out to a restaurant for dinner instead of staying home. You need a change of scenery. You find a cool new restaurant that the whole family would enjoy. You arrive and sit down in a booth. The waiter comes up to you and...
Michigan Resorts Crush It – Three Top List of ‘Best Winery Hotels in the U.S.’
If you'd like to take a trip to wine country this summer, you don't even have to leave the state!. Three Michigan resorts have DOMINATED a poll on the best winery hotels in the country, with one even nabbing the No. 1 spot. Chateau Chantal in Traverse City, Hotel Walloon...
Michigan Hunters – Is It Time To Only Be Allowed to Shoot One Buck Per Season?
The buck-to-doe ratio in Michigan is way off, even with all the antlerless permits that are allowed, so is it time to go to a one buck per year rule for deer hunters?. Michigan Deer Hunters Allowed Two Bucks With a Combo License. Michigan is loaded with deer but the...
Great Technique That Really Helps Catch Walleye in Mi Waters
If you want to catch some walleye, here is a technique that has really been catching on in Michigan over the last few years. Ever since I moved back to Michigan catching some walleye has been something on my list of things to do. I've caught a few small ones...
IN THIS ARTICLE
11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan
YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
Warning: People and Pets Stay Out of Huron River Due to Spill
The last thing our Michigan waters needed was another chemical spill and now authorities are telling people and pets to stay out of the Huron River. The Huron River is 130 miles long and runs east to Lake Erie. It passes through several counties including Oakland, Livingston, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe. There are 13 parks, game areas, and recreation areas that are connected to the Huron River. The river runs through the cities of Dexter, Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Belleville, Flat Rock, and Rockwood.
Four In Ten People In Michigan’s Most Obese City Are Overweight
For most of my life, I've been obese. It started in middle school and got really out of control once I got a car and had a job to spend money on fast food and junk food. At the begging of 2022, I started focusing on eating healthy and exercising on a regular basis after I stepped on the scale and was at my highest weight ever 427.4 lbs. Since then I've been able to drop 105 lbs so far. But as many obese people know losing weight can be a lifelong battle.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where To Go For National Night Out 2022 In Kent County
On Tuesday, August 2nd communities around the country and across Michigan will gather together in person for National Night Out 2022. Something that didn't happen last year because of the Covid-19 Pandemic. What Is National Night Out?. According to NATW.org National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes...
2 of the Top 10 Roller Coasters in America Are Near Michigan
If you are a fan of roller coasters, here are America's top 10, and 2 of them are near Michigan. Ever since I was a kid, I have loved riding roller coasters. Living in Michigan most of my life, I have always been close to Cedar Point but have made a few trips to Kings Island. My senior trip had me in Florida at Disney World back when Space Mountain was the big deal. When I toured back in the day, I hit all of the Six Flags and a few other parks over the years. While living in Indiana and being not too far from Gurnee, Illinois, I have made a few extra trips to Six Flags Great America. So you can say I have been on a few roller coasters in my day.
Mi Deer Hunters Now Required to Report Successful Harvest Online
The rules for harvesting Michigan deer have changed again and new this year is mandatory reporting of harvest on the DNR website. Whether you bow, gun or muzzleloader hunt for Michigan whitetail deer the Department of Natural Resources is making it mandatory to report your harvest on their website. It's...
Here’s an Easy Way to Catch Michigan Largemouth Bass
Looking for a fun easy way for you and the kids to catch some really nice largemouth bass? I've got a great way and it's cheap and almost every bait store has it. Most Michigan lakes have plenty of largemouth bass and they are relatively easy to catch, especially if you are out in a boat, but I have caught plenty just walking along a shoreline.
Meet Michigan’s Singing School Bus Driver
For years, Lynette has entertained her students while driving them to school, now she's trying to recruit YOU. Lynette Bright Is Part Of A Campaign To Hire School Bus Drivers. Like many school districts across the state, the Waterford School District near Pontiac is in dire need of school bus drivers for the upcoming school year.
These Are The Ten Worst Driving Habits In West Michigan
Are you one of the worst drivers in West Michigan?. Most people are quick to point out a bad driver but how many of us should be pointing a finger at ourselves? I'll admit I'm guilty of having a lead food on the highway but at least I don't block the left lane. These are the biggest complaints from people in West Michigan.
Michigan Man Thought It Was A Lotto Scam But He Really Did Win!
Anytime you get an email from a rich Nigerian prince asking to help them out with a finical issue and in return, they promise to give you a huge amount of money you delete it knowing it's a scam. A Michigan man didn't get an email from a prince but...
My Magic GR
Grand Rapids, MI
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagicgr.com
Comments / 0