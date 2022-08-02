Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire to hold inaugural Girls Fire Camp

Read on triblive.com
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Foundation hosts 4th annual CommUNITY Day
Monroeville celebrated its fourth annual CommUNITY Day on July 30. The event was hosted by the Monroeville Foundation and sponsored by multiple businesses, including Forbes Hospital, Highmark and Allegheny Health Network. The day began at 9 a.m. with the CommUNITY Day 5k run/walk. After participants were done, they headed over...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh hosts recycling drop-off days for electronic and chemical waste
Pittsburgh has received criticism for its recycling program over the years, with many believing it does little to actually keep plastic, cardboard, and other materials out of landfills. This seems to align with Pennsylvania as a whole, which has come under fire from environmental advocates for not updating its recycling infrastructure since the late 1980s.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Aug. 5-7
More than 170 vintage rides are expected to roll into Ligonier on Friday for The Stroll, the annual 1950s-themed car cruise hosted by Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Antique and classic vehicles will ring the Diamond and park along adjoining streets. The event features...
WFMJ.com
Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest underway
The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Caribbean restaurant, 2 Sisters 2 Sons, closing Sharpsburg doors
A popular Caribbean restaurant that drew people to Sharpsburg for its oxtail and jerk chicken has announced its doors will close this month. 2 Sisters 2 Sons, which recently celebrated its second anniversary in the borough, will close Aug. 31. “The area wasn’t working out for us as we hoped,”...
KDKA Investigates: Helping people experiencing homelessness in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Homelessness is on the rise in our region, up 21 percent in Allegheny County from last year. And nowhere is that increase more visible than in the city of Pittsburgh. Tents and tent encampments seem to be popping up everywhere in parks and other public spaces, especially along the riverfront trails.Bruce Wagner of Hampton is among the many cyclists, walkers and runners who pass them every day and who've grown concerned about their growing number and their well-being."You worry about running into them and you also worry about some of them maybe have mental issues that weren't addressed,"...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
House fire in Mount Washington kills 3 pets
First responders arrived at the scene of a fire on Wednesday afternoon at a home in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood. Pittsburgh firefighters discovered three pets — two cats in one home and a dog in another home — during the incident. None of the pets survived the blaze.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Historic Review Commission denies request for demolition of old mansion by a parish
The Herbst House, a former Catholic school, convent and private residence along Broad Street in Sewickley, will stand a while longer. The Sewickley Historic Review Commission has recommended denying a demolition request from the Divine Redeemer Parish. Commissioners unanimously voted on the denial Aug. 1 after hearing from a Catholic...
pghcitypaper.com
Historic Freedom Corner suffers damages; leaders work to rebuild
Local leaders are working to rebuild Pittsburgh’s historic Freedom Corner landmark after a recent car wreck left huge cracks below its nameplate and damage to the sidewalks surrounding it. “We are devastated by the damage that has been done,” says Sala Udin, a civil rights activist who helped dedicate...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford area: Chicken barbecue, educators hired
The Manor Lions Club will hold a chicken barbecue Aug. 13 in the Roberts Roofing parking lot, 89 Manor-Harrison City Road, Manor, from 11 a.m. until sellout. The meals are $10 for a half chicken, roll, applesauce, cookies and a drink. The parking lot is between Manor Gille and the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills celebrates first National Night Out
Penn Hills’ first National Night Out celebration almost started with a shower. As representatives of various organizations were setting up for the Aug. 2 event at Penn Hills Community Park, Western Pennsylvania weather refused to cooperate, temporarily drenching the proceedings. But by the time guests began arriving at Penn...
Pittsburgh Public Schools says there is no seat gap for upcoming school year
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The school year is just around the corner, but a challenge that still persists is getting the kids there. The nationwide bus driver shortages continue, and districts have had to get innovative. Pittsburgh Public Schools buses thousands of children a day, and last year some students did not have a seat on the bus at the beginning of the school year. This year, PPS said that should not be the case this upcoming school year, but it wasn't easy getting to this point. "We're hauling the most precious cargo. We're transporting somebody else's children," Scott Labay with Krise...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin area: Music in the Streets, peach festival, barbecues, more
Music in the Streets returns to downtown Irwin beginning at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Performers include: Bob Brooks at the Colonial Grille Taproom on Main Street from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Elaine Painter & Gary at Brandy’s Basement from 8 to 11 p.m., Kenny Blake Band on the 4th Street stage from 6 to 9 p.m., the Judi Figel Trio at The Lamp Courtyard on Main Street from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and the Jazz Warriors Big Band with dancers Mary Louise King and her partner in the 5th Street parking lot from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills artist builds pirate shipwreck sculpture for underwater museum in Florida
A Penn Hills artist was able to give a unique contribution to the sea by commissioning his first large sculpture for an underwater museum in Florida. Sean Coffey, owner of the Coffey Shop, built a 10-foot-long, 9-foot-wide replica of a pirate shipwreck for the Underwater Museum of Art, the first and only permanent underwater sculpture museum in the United States.
butlerradio.com
Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road
At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
CBS News
Prantl's to temporarily close two locations due to staffing shortage
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular western Pennsylvania bakery has announced two locations will close due to a lack of staff. Prantl's Bakery has announced they will temporarily be closing their North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill stores due to "a lack of personnel." The announcement was made on their Facebook page.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills, Verona businesses among those selected for Comcast RISE grants
Penn Hills resident Renee Galloway opened a business in 2011, making ready-to-order treats for clients. The self-taught baker operates Sweet Inspirations at her home and locally delivers her treats but makes some exceptions to ship them to customers. She looks forward to finding a storefront for her business after being selected to receive a $10,000 grant.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
HEAL Animal Rescue encourages adoptions as Youngwood shelter reaches maximum capacity
Cats and bunnies might be natural enemies, but they make the best of friends at HEAL Animal Rescue. Olivia the cat and Mopsy the bunny have formed an unlikely bond, and they are among roughly 80 animals at the Youngwood shelter looking for a home. The shelter reached maximum capacity...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
People donate $100K to help family of Penn Township boy who lost feet in lawnmower accident
The outpouring of community support has been overwhelming for the family of a Penn Township boy who was involved in a lawnmower accident over the weekend that resulted in the amputation of his feet. Ashley Dimperio said Wednesday she started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her nephew Liam...
Target 11: Leaders weighing in after only local juvenile detention center closes
PITTSBURGH — Some violent teens are being sent home, instead of being detained. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle first exposed this issue several months ago, and last week a violent assault downtown highlighted the problem. “We have to have a place for those violent offenders. Because of those ones...
