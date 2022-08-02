Read on www.elizabethton.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
River Riders cruise to victory against State Liners
BRISTOL, Va. – The Elizabethton River Riders (24-26) ended their road slate on Thursday night with a victory over the Bristol State Liners (14-36) by a final score of 10-4. River Riders third baseman Carlo Zorola went 3-for-4 with a run scored, two RBI, and two walks. The win...
River Riders split road doubleheader with State Liners
BRISTOL, Va. – The Elizabethton River Riders (23-26) split a doubleheader on Wednesday night against the Bristol State Liners (14-35), winning game one 11-3 and losing game two 7-2. The split ensured that the River Riders will end the 2022 campaign with a losing record, the first for the club since the Appalachian League became a collegiate wood bat league in 2021.
Remembering the Legend: John Hyatt
John Hyatt, a Hampton High product, was a three-sport athlete and trained by one of the best, Buck VanHuss. He held the school record for over 30 years running the mile in 4 minutes and 21-seconds. He was also the conference champ and undefeated in cross country. Hyatt later exhibited...
ETSU to hold national search for women’s basketball head coach
JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University Interim Athletic Director Dr. Richard Sander announced on Thursday that there will be a national search to determine the next leader for the ETSU women’s basketball program. “I have decided to do a national search to find the leader of our...
John Mark Wade
John Mark Wade, 69, of Watauga, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. John was born April 8, 1953 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late John William “Bill” Wade and Barbara Whannel Wade. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Wade.
River Riders clinch season series in win over Flyboys
The Elizabethton River Riders (22-25) earned a two-game split with the Greeneville Flyboys (26-27) on Tuesday night by a final score of 6-3. River Riders designated hitter Issac Williams went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. The win allowed the Riders to earn the win in the season...
E-T Constables Association schedules training for constables in early September
The elected office of constable is the oldest law enforcement position in the United States, according to the Tennessee Constables Association. The president of the East Tennessee Constables Association Robert Kent Harris estimates more than 50 constables serve in the Tri-Cities area alone — 16 of them serve in Carter County, two each from the eight districts.
Happy Valley principal wants to build upon a great foundation
New principal Keith Parker said Happy Valley Middle School is, well, a happy place to be, especially considering the advancements long-term principal Katherine Hyder made during her years at the school. When Hyder stepped into a Central Office role, Parker saw the opportunity to return to the school from Valley...
Richard Douglas Ornduff
Richard Douglas Ornduff, 79, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Richard was born in Elizabethton to the late Frank and Gladys Gentry Ornduff. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his older sisters, Frances E. Ornduff and Peggy J. Orndfuff; his oldest brother, Harry L. Ornduff; and a nephew, Eric Lee Collins.
Nancy Chase Johnson
Nancy Chase Johnson, 82, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Signature Health Care of Elizabethton, Tenn. She is joining those who went before her: the love of her life, Richard Irving Johnson; her parents, Jasper Chase and Myrtle Lyons; her sisters, Ruth Mitchell and Jo Ann Lyons; her special brothers-in-law, EJ Johnson and Paul Johnson; and her special mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ruby and Ed Johnson.
TCAT graduation set for August 11
Gabriel Douglas, a 2020 honors graduate of Tri-Cities Christian Academy, is the keynote speaker for TCAT-Elizabethton’s commencement at 7 p.m. on August 11 at Seeger Chapel on the campus of Milligan University. Within six days of high school graduation, Douglas enrolled at TCAT-Elizabethton and started in the Advanced Manufacturing...
Food City hosts campaign to aid Eastern Kentucky flood victims
ABINGDON, Va.— In the wake of the devastation caused by the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky, Food City is teaming up with WYMT-TV, WCYB-TV, Fox Tri-Cities, WJHL-TV, and ABC Tri-Cities to host a fundraising campaign to benefit flood relief efforts. Food City has pledged a $25,000 contribution to kick...
Johnson City Police Beats
On July 22, the Johnson City Police Department arrested Heaven Deloach, Johnson City, charging her with one count of felony child abuse. This arrest stems from a joint investigation with the Department of Children’s Services and the Johnson City Police Department involving allegations of child abuse and neglect. Deloach...
20″ Brown Trout caught in Watauga River
Lesia Hensley is pictured with the 20″ Brown Trout she caught in Wataugae river in Lynn Valley on Tuesday morning.
Nova Mann will host book signing for ‘Hope Knocking’ Aug. 6
Nova Mann will host a book signing for her new book “Hope Knocking” Saturday, Aug. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Johnson County Center for the Arts in Mountain City. Appalachian author and musician, Nova Mann, has released her first book, available now on Amazon. “Hope Knocking” tells the story of 2020 from three different perspectives: Amantha, an opinionated retired educator who considers herself to be half hillbilly and half flatlander; Matthew, her soft-spoken mountain husband; and Nancy Mae, Amantha’s charismatic elderly mother who has returned to her East Tennessee roots after leaving nearly 70 years ago.
Second annual Home Run Derby to benefit local Shop With a Cop programs
The Jonesborough and Johnson City Police Departments are hosting their second annual Home Run Derby to raise funds for their Shop With a Cop programs. The Home Run Derby will be held 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Persimmon Ridge Ball Parks, 1526 Persimmon Ridge Road in Jonesborough.
Live Election Results
After the polls close at 8 p.m. today, The Elizabethton Star will be providing live updates as the reports begin coming in through our website at www.elizabethton.com. The spreadsheet showing the precinct numbers as well as a running tally of votes will be updated as reports come in and staff members are able to input the numbers.
Early voting numbers down
Fewer than 2,700 Carter County voters took advantage of early voting for Thursday’s election. The early, in-person voting period ended on Saturday. According to data from the election office, only 2,673 voters — 7.76 percent of the total registered voters — took advantage of the opportunity to cast ballots early.
Woodby re-elected; Fraley takes sheriff seat in Carter County election
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby handily won re-election on Thursday, capturing 62 percent of the vote in a three-way race for the seat. Woodby garnered 4,136 and defeated independent challengers Devon Buck and Leon Humphrey Jr., who received 941 votes and 1,585 votes respectively. In the race for sheriff, Mike...
Murphy USA kicks off campaign to assist Boys & Girls Clubs of America
Murphy USA is committed to supporting BGCA’s mission and local Boys & Girls Clubs directly through their annual campaigns both online and in-store. From August 4 – November 1, Murphy USA will ask their customers to roundup or donate $1, $5, or $10 to support Boys & Girls Clubs.
