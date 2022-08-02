Nova Mann will host a book signing for her new book “Hope Knocking” Saturday, Aug. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Johnson County Center for the Arts in Mountain City. Appalachian author and musician, Nova Mann, has released her first book, available now on Amazon. “Hope Knocking” tells the story of 2020 from three different perspectives: Amantha, an opinionated retired educator who considers herself to be half hillbilly and half flatlander; Matthew, her soft-spoken mountain husband; and Nancy Mae, Amantha’s charismatic elderly mother who has returned to her East Tennessee roots after leaving nearly 70 years ago.

