Gwinnett County, GA

Second arrest made in deadly shooting of former Gwinnett coach at QuikTrip gas station

 3 days ago
Miles Collins

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested a second suspect connected to the shooting death of a man who was shot while filling his tires with air at a QuikTrip last month.

On Monday, August 1, police arrested and charged Miles Collins with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Bradley Coleman.

Coleman was gunned down at a QuikTrip in Peachtree Corners on July 9 during an attempted carjacking.

Police said two of the suspects got out of the car and started a fight, while the other suspect jumped into the driver’s side to steal the vehicle.

Coleman was shot as he tried to stop the suspect from taking his vehicle. He died on the scene, according to police.

Police arrested the first suspect, David Jarrad Booker, 20, on Thursday, July 21.

Collins is currently in custody at the Henry County Jail.

Coleman was a former football coach at Peachtree Ridge High School and father who was working to launch his own clothing line.

Family and friends of Coleman gathered at Lillian Webb Park in Norcross on Sunday to honor his life and legacy.

