Trace’s Takes: North Dakota’s Deadliest Inmate Has Been Called “Most Dangerous And Psychopathic Man Ever Evaluated”

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Supreme Court denies new trial to convicted cop killer
(Grand Forks, ND) -- The North Dakota Supreme Court is denying a request for a new trial for a man convicted of killing a Grand Forks police officer and his mother. Salamah Pendleton appealed his conviction saying his rights had been violated, that there was jury misconduct, and that he was sentenced incorrectly for a drug charge.
Minnesota Department of Corrections looking for predatory offender
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) says a Level 3 Predatory Offender failed to comply with the conditions of his supervised release and is now being sought by the state. Tyree Terrell Johnson, 31, was released from the Hennepin County Jail on July 4 after...
North Dakota Man Found Dead In Swift County, MN Jail Cell
SWIFT CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The death of a man from Bismarck is under investigation at the Swift County jail in Benson, Minnesota. The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old William Delmore was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. Delmore died in his cell Tuesday morning. An...
Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state’s most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” The trooper was told that Chad Isaak,48, had been taken by ambulance to a Bismarck hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m. Authorities didn’t immediately give a cause of death. Prison spokeswoman Kayli Richards said in a statement Monday that state confidentiality laws prevent her from disclosing whether Isaak had been considered a suicide risk or held under any special conditions at the prison.
KEVN
Wanted fugitive arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old fugitive from Nebraska was arrested this afternoon in Rapid City. Tanner Danielson was wanted on multiple charges such as first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first degree sexual assault. Following the crime that took...
Breaking: Convicted Murderer, Chad Isaak, Dead In Prison
48-year-old Chad Isaak was found dead yesterday evening (July, 31st) at 5:44pm, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. A joint statement was released by NDHP and the DOCR, indicating that officers had been called to the North Dakota State Penitentiary after a resident caused self-harm. The resident was identified...
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Possession Charge
A Minnesota man arrested after a traffic stop in Osseo was sentenced in Trempealeau County Court for drug charges. According to the Osseo Police Department, back in May of last year, a vehicle was stopped for a speed violation early in the morning. The K9 Unit alerted the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officials found drugs and a stolen rifle.
Ghost Towns, How Thriving North Dakota Cities Vanished
Not just a town "struggling", but we're talking about towns wiped clean off the maps!
Trace’s Takes: This Abandoned North Dakota Town Will Send Shivers Up And Down Your Spine
I’m one for a little adventure, but even I would be hesitant to travel to this place. Deep in the upper Northwest side of North Dakota lies the little town of Alkabo. Not much is known about this tiny town, but the mystery surrounding it is HUGE. For example, the building structures on the main street are still in tact. What does that mean? People just packed up and left. Not only that, but the schoolhouse that sits on top of a hill is still in WONDERFUL condition. I’ve copied the link of what it looks like here.
US, state flags at half staff to honor Indiana Rep. killed in collision
BISMARCK, N.D. ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – Governors Doug Burgum and Tim Walz joined leaders across the country in directing state agencies to fly the US and state flags at half-staff in honor of US Representative Jackie Walorski of Indiana who was killed in a head-on crash. Two of...
North Dakota Doubts Two States Drink More Beer Than Us
Fine, we'll take a look at your silly survey. New Hampshire? Really?
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Department of Transportation urges caution during Sturgis Rally
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota transportation officials are urging caution and awareness on the roads with the big Sturgis Motorcycle Rally upcoming this weekend. The rally is held in Sturgis, South Dakota but thousands of bikers from across North Dakota and across the country will make their way to western South Dakota for the festivities.
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
North Dakota among states with lowest total amount of personal medical debt
(KXNET) — A data survey suggests the total amount of medical debt owed by North Dakotans is among the lowest in the nation. According to the results compiled by online medication service NiceRx, North Dakotans owe about $61 million in total medical debt, the second lowest among the states. That comes out to an average […]
Montanans Vote In Gun Poll And The Results Are Totally One Sided.
Over the weekend, there was a shooting at a Bozeman retailer. While still under investigation, it seems that there was an altercation that led to one man pulling out a gun and shooting the other. Full disclosure, I'm a big believer in the 2nd Amendment, but I understand that not...
Democrats want clarity on North Dakota abortion law
Reps. Zac Ista, of Grand Forks, and Karla Rose Hanson, of Fargo, , say clarity in needed to ensure care is not denied in or delayed in emergency situations. The request to Attorney General Drew Wrigley comes after a North Dakota judge last week put on hold the state’s trigger law banning abortion while a lawsuit moves forward that argues it violates the state constitution.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cases of COVID-19 on the rise in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's COVID-19 case count has topped 1,800 for the third consecutive week. The state Health Department says cases have increased slightly over the past seven days from the previous week. Officials say highly contagious strains of the omicron variant are driving case numbers up this summer.
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward with its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem, resisting an effort from the Republican governor to see them dismissed and extending the time it has to examine the allegations. Noem, a potential 2024 White House contender, is under scrutiny from the state’s Government Accountability Board for allegations that she misused the powers of her office by interfering in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license and flying on state-owned airplanes to political events. She has denied any wrongdoing. As attorney general, Jason Ravnsborg last year filed the complaints against Noem. Ravnsborg, a fellow Republican, was removed from office through impeachment in June for his conduct surrounding an unrelated car crash in which he killed a pedestrian. He has continued to bring the complaints as a private citizen. After meeting in a closed-door executive session for roughly one hour, the board’s three retired judges who are evaluating the complaints voted unanimously to deny the governor’s requests to dismiss the complaints. They then voted to give themselves a 60-day extension “for further investigation” to evaluate the merits of the complaints.
The 10 Best Public High Schools Ranked In North Dakota For 2022
Which area high schools made the cut?
2022 North Dakota #pheasant crowing counts
Most hunters don’t apologize while spending summer fishing, camping or enjoying any number of outdoor activities if the conversations drift to the coming fall hunting season. We’re prone to keep one eye on the bobber and another on the calendar while our imagination thinks of what the fields and...
