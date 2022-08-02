Read on www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
New York Judge Orders Trevor Noah To Be Deposed, Undergo Physical Exam In Malpractice Battle With Ex-Doctor
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has been ordered to be grilled under oath by his ex-doctor who the comedian accused of medical malpractice, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the legal battle between the Comedy Central star and Dr. Riley J. Williams started heating up this week. Last year, Noah sued Riley and the Hospital for Special Surgery. The doctor specializes in knee, shoulder and elbow work. In the suit, the star accused the doctor of being negligent during a November 2020 procedure.A New York judge ordered the 38-year-old star to be deposed in the...
SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and his family were among those almost hit as a large SUV drove through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in western New Mexico, injuring at least 15 people, officials said. Police in Gallup took the driver into custody Thursday and later said he consumed alcohol before barreling down the parade route that was the kick-off event for the 10-day Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration. The vehicle sped through downtown Gallup about 15 minutes after the nighttime parade started and as thousands looked on. Many captured the chaotic scene on video, some yelling obscenities at the driver and SUV occupants who were detained and handcuffed. As the SUV sped near the parade, videos posted on social media showed, people yelled for others to get out of the way and some pushed parade-goers to safety.
Democrats reach deal to pass major climate bill after Sinema says yes – US politics live
Arizona senator says she will support key Biden package – follow all the latest politics news
Navy Confirms Overboard Death of 19-Year-Old Sailor in Baltic Sea
The U.S. Navy on Thursday identified the sailor who was lost overboard while serving aboard a naval destroyer in the Baltic Sea earlier this week as Seaman Recruit David Spearman. The 19-year-old sailor was stationed on the USS Arleigh Burke, which was near Helsinki on Monday, when he fell off the ship. Search and rescue efforts were launched for the North Carolina native, but had ceased by late Tuesday. “This bright, young man made an oversized, positive impact on Arleigh Burke,” said the destroyer’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Pete Flynn. Spearman, who originally hailed from the Asheville area, enlisted last November. He was from a family that boasted several generations of Navy sailors, according to WLOS. After completing basic training, he had reported to the USS Arleigh Burke in April, and was on his first assignment when he was lost.Read it at WLOS
