Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and his family were among those almost hit as a large SUV drove through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in western New Mexico, injuring at least 15 people, officials said. Police in Gallup took the driver into custody Thursday and later said he consumed alcohol before barreling down the parade route that was the kick-off event for the 10-day Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration. The vehicle sped through downtown Gallup about 15 minutes after the nighttime parade started and as thousands looked on. Many captured the chaotic scene on video, some yelling obscenities at the driver and SUV occupants who were detained and handcuffed. As the SUV sped near the parade, videos posted on social media showed, people yelled for others to get out of the way and some pushed parade-goers to safety.

GALLUP, NM ・ 30 MINUTES AGO