Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has identified the man they say held them at bay for several hours, refusing to come out of one of the units at a Northeast apartment complex. Officials say they had a heavy police presence and eventually were forced to call in the SWAT team as well as a crisis negotiator before they were able to get the suspect, now identified at Marquise Tyrin Green to surrender to police.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO