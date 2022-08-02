ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

my_LAND
3d ago

An accident happened. She never meant to harm him. She has mental illness.

abccolumbia.com

Police: Couple charged in death of newborn

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– A man and woman are facing charges in the death of their newborn child. Investigators with the Sumter Police Dept. say they responded to a Moorehead Place apartment on July 31st after a woman said she had delivered a baby prematurely two days earlier. Police say...
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Police: Sumter parents claimed baby died at birth; an autopsy proved otherwise

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter mother and father have been taken into custody on charges related to the death of their newborn child. Sumter Police said that officers were initially called out to an apartment on Moorehead Place on July 31 after a woman claimed she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely roughly two days prior. The mother claimed the child was unresponsive at birth.
SUMTER, SC
Sumter, SC
Crime & Safety
Sumter, SC
Health
City
Sumter, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter man charged with murder in beating death

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter police say a disagreement led to the assault and ultimately the death of a 57 year old man earlier this week. Investigators say Thomas Brooks, 42, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Stevy Pleasant. According to police a passerby found Pleasant...
abccolumbia.com

Sumter business owner accused of attempted murder

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department has arrested the owner of a South Guignard Drive business accused of shooting one of his customers. According to police, the owner of the ‘Fat Boys Express’, 45 year old Chau Ngoc Phan was inside the business with the customer when investigators say Phan fired a shot striking the 61 year old customer with a bullet police say left the victim with a grazed wound.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Four suspects charged in connection with shootings in Kershaw

KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — Four suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with previous shooting incidents in the Elgin area, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The KCSO Special Response Team and Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office executed an early morning search warrant at a Dixon Road residence...
ELGIN, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter store owner charged with attempted murder in afternoon shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department say a convenience store owner has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of South Guignard Drive at Fat Boys Express convenience store. According to a statement released by police later in the afternoon, a 61-year-old patron of the business was found with an apparent graze wound. He was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia as a precaution.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Deputies: Sumter man wanted for six felonies

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man they say is wanted for six felonies. Investigators say Justin Nelson is wanted for burglary, criminal domestic violence, and multiple distribution of lewd material charges. Deputies say he is known to frequent the...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Argument leads to shooting in Sumter County, suspect charged

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — One man is charged and another injured following a shooting Thursday at a South Guignard Drive business, according to the Sumter Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting call before 1:15 p.m. at Fat Boys Express. A 61–year-old patron of the business was found with...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter PD suspect foul play in recent death

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department says a man they believe could have information concerning the death of a man found lying in the road with injuries to his upper body turned himself into police Wednesday night. Authorities are not calling 42 year old Thomas Brooks a suspect, but say they want to speak with him concerning what they are calling a “suspicious death”.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

19 year old charged with attempted murder in shooting

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia Police say a teenager is charged in connection with a shooting that injured a 15 year old boy earlier this summer. Investigators say Jentry McCombs, 19, was arrested Thursday and charged with Attempted Murder, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Lawsuit: Unsanitary conditions killed man in SC jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that unsanitary conditions and staff negligence caused the death of a 27-year-old man detained in a South Carolina jail. Police arrested Lason Butler on Jan. 31 on charges of reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights and driving with a suspended license. The lawsuit filed Wednesday […]
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Suspect sought in gas station shooting

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. are hoping surveillance video will help them track down a suspect in a recent shooting. It happened at the BP on Broad River Rd. on just before 11:30om on July 22nd. According to investigators, the video shows...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: Columbia Police identify barricaded suspect

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has identified the man they say held them at bay for several hours, refusing to come out of one of the units at a Northeast apartment complex. Officials say they had a heavy police presence and eventually were forced to call in the SWAT team as well as a crisis negotiator before they were able to get the suspect, now identified at Marquise Tyrin Green to surrender to police.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Sumter man found alongside a road later died, foul play suspected

Sumter police say they suspect foul play after a Sumter man was found alongside a road early Tuesday morning and later died. Police say 57-year-old Stevy Pleasant , was found lying in the road on Carolina Avenue with injuries to his upper body, according to a release. The injures, officials say, were not due to a fall or vehicle crash and appeared to have been inflicted by a person or multiple people.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a man found dead while in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) launched a lawsuit Wednesday. The 27-year-old Lason Butler was found dead on the morning of Feb. 12. An attorney for the family, Bakari Sellers, said in a briefing that Butler had been found with rat bites on his body and had died in the solitary confinement area.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

