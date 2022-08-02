ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren County, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

74-year-old woman seriously injured in crash involving dump truck

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving a dump truck in Robinson Township. Police say the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. in the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. A 74-year-old West Olive woman was driving southbound on 104th Avenue when she failed to stop at a stop sign. A dump truck hauling asphalt collided with the woman's vehicle.
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Accidents
Crime & Safety
County
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

17-Year-Old Dies After Tree Limb Falls On Vehicle In Southwest Michigan

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 17-year-old has died after a tree limb falls on his vehicle Wednesday evening in Southwest Michigan. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the area of Peavine Street and California Road in Pokagon Township. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the teen, identified as Landen Taggart, of Dowagiac, was driving on Peavine Street when a large tree limb fell on his car. Authorities say the limb “damaged the cab of the vehicle, spinning the limb in the roadway, while the vehicle continued westbound.” The vehicle struck another tree on the side of the road. Taggart was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the teen was wearing a seatbelt and they do not suspect drugs or alcohol. The crash is under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DOWAGIAC, MI
95.3 MNC

Man arrested after fatal crash in Goshen

A man was arrested after a fatal crash in Goshen. It happened on June 10, when officers were called to the intersection of Pike Street and 3rd Street on reports of a three vehicle crash. Two of the drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries. Two others died from...
GOSHEN, IN
Person
North West
WNDU

Dowagiac teen dies in weather-related car crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Cass County. The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Landen Taggart, of Dowagiac. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on Peavine Street and California Road, in Pokagon Township, when a large tree limb fell on a vehicle. The impact caused the car to hit another tree, on the side of the road.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Man accused of leading Sturgis officers on chase

STURGIS, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking control of a vehicle and leading police on a chase, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety announced. At 10:47 p.m., Sturgis Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Griffith Street and Franks Avenue.
STURGIS, MI
22 WSBT

Man charged in armed robbery, death of Elkhart man

Man charged in armed robbery, death of Elkhart man. A South Bend man faces murder and robbery charges for his alleged role in the death of an Elkhart man in February. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against Cecil Huston, 32, today. Yesterday, U.S. Marshals apprehended Huston...
ELKHART, IN
#Traffic Accident#The I 94 Service Drive
abc57.com

Bicyclist hit and killed by a train killed at Lincoln Avenue crossing in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Officers were dispatched to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:28 a.m. on Wednesday in response to a bicycle accident involving a train, according to the Goshen Police Department. Police arrived at 7:31 a.m. to find the bicyclist dead on the scene. Officials have identified the rider...
abc57.com

18-year-old man shot in the area of N. Johnson Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 600 block North Johnson Street for a shots-fired call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. While officials did not find any injured individuals on North Johnson Street, they were informed about a gunshot victim being...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Police identify suspect in machete attack at Walmart

ELKHART, Ind. - Police have identified the suspect who allegedly attacked a Walmart employee in the parking lot of the Walmart on C.R. 6 Tuesday morning. Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Lincoln Leuchtner. Leuchtner was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on Tuesday.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Walmart employee attacked with a machete in store parking lot

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating an attack that happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on County Road 6 Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a knife attack. Reports say the suspect went into the store, took a machete and...

