Deputies: 2 girls found after going missing in St. Joseph County, 1 in custody
Two young girls have been found safe after being reported missing out of Centreville on Thursday. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office adds one person is in custody.
Teen driver dead after falling branch causes crash
One teenager is dead after his car was hit by a falling tree branch, causing his car to careen off the road and into a tree. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
74-year-old woman seriously injured in crash involving dump truck
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning in a crash involving a dump truck in Robinson Township. Police say the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. in the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. A 74-year-old West Olive woman was driving southbound on 104th Avenue when she failed to stop at a stop sign. A dump truck hauling asphalt collided with the woman's vehicle.
Police arrest driver of stolen vehicle after pursuit, foot chase
KALAMAZOO, MI – The driver of a stolen car was arrested early Thursday, Aug. 4, after leading police on a pursuit then trying to flee on foot. The incident began around 2:30 a.m. when a Kalamazoo police officer spotted a stolen car on West Kilgore Road just east of South Westnedge Avenue.
POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 17-year-old has died after a tree limb falls on his vehicle Wednesday evening in Southwest Michigan. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the area of Peavine Street and California Road in Pokagon Township. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the teen, identified as Landen Taggart, of Dowagiac, was driving on Peavine Street when a large tree limb fell on his car. Authorities say the limb “damaged the cab of the vehicle, spinning the limb in the roadway, while the vehicle continued westbound.” The vehicle struck another tree on the side of the road. Taggart was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the teen was wearing a seatbelt and they do not suspect drugs or alcohol. The crash is under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Witness tried helping victims in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski
ELKHART COUNTY Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a scene that continues to leave many in shock. “It’s something that you never wish for anyone,” a witness told 16 News Now Wednesday night. Four people dead in a fatal car crash including Indiana Representative and South Bend native Jackie...
Man arrested after fatal crash in Goshen
A man was arrested after a fatal crash in Goshen. It happened on June 10, when officers were called to the intersection of Pike Street and 3rd Street on reports of a three vehicle crash. Two of the drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries. Two others died from...
Two arrested after stolen vehicle, weapon found
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells us they found the vehicle with the stolen handgun inside.
Man accused of leading Sturgis officers on chase
STURGIS, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking control of a vehicle and leading police on a chase, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety announced. At 10:47 p.m., Sturgis Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Griffith Street and Franks Avenue.
Man charged in armed robbery, death of Elkhart man
Man charged in armed robbery, death of Elkhart man. A South Bend man faces murder and robbery charges for his alleged role in the death of an Elkhart man in February. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against Cecil Huston, 32, today. Yesterday, U.S. Marshals apprehended Huston...
Bicyclist hit and killed by a train killed at Lincoln Avenue crossing in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Officers were dispatched to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:28 a.m. on Wednesday in response to a bicycle accident involving a train, according to the Goshen Police Department. Police arrived at 7:31 a.m. to find the bicyclist dead on the scene. Officials have identified the rider...
18-year-old man shot in the area of N. Johnson Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 600 block North Johnson Street for a shots-fired call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. While officials did not find any injured individuals on North Johnson Street, they were informed about a gunshot victim being...
Michigan Man Crashes His Plane While Getting Certified To Fly, Dies
His instructor was in the plane with him.
Police identify suspect in machete attack at Walmart
ELKHART, Ind. - Police have identified the suspect who allegedly attacked a Walmart employee in the parking lot of the Walmart on C.R. 6 Tuesday morning. Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Lincoln Leuchtner. Leuchtner was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on Tuesday.
Two killed in plane crash in South Haven Township
South Haven police say they were contacted by the FAA around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday about a plane that was unaccounted for.
Sheriff: SUV carrying Walorski crossed center line, hit car
The crash happened on S.R. 19 just outside Nappanee.
Walmart employee attacked with a machete in store parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating an attack that happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on County Road 6 Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a knife attack. Reports say the suspect went into the store, took a machete and...
