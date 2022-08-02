A free pint of beer for donating blood: Here’s how and where to get your free drink

Read on www.silive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
The F.M. Kirby Foundation May Have Grants Available for Your OrganizationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Behind-the-scenes at Wing World, a Staten Island eatery featuring 28 Buffalo wing flavors | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On this week’s episode of The Dish, Deanna and Lou Raiolo talk about why their chicken wings are distinct. As the owners of Wing World in Castleton Corners, their world truly revolves around the product. But there’s more to the Castleton Corners Buffalo wing...
Staten Island pediatric dentist puts kids at ease with colorful murals, games and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Pediatric dentist Dr. Lisa Lazzara says a visit to her new Annadale office for many kids feels like “a trip to Disney World.”. Through bright, colorful murals and props, Lazzara created theme rooms in her office that are especially appealing to youngsters. Themes include: a colorful jungle filled with smiling furry friends; an underwater world with colorful fish and other aquatic life; a winter wonderland for penguins and polar bears; aboard a ship sailing the seas; a sunny day at the beach.
Adobe Blues under new ownership: Here’s what’s changed, and when you can expect doors will reopen
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this year, Adobe Blues changed ownership and, almost immediately the new proprietors started sprucing up the long-standing Southwestern-themed saloon. With one repair leading to another, now six months into the project, the historic building at 63 Lafayette Avenue is still under renovation. Owner and...
boozyburbs.com
Cuban Coffee Shop is Expanding into Bergen County
Cortaditos, a Cuban coffee shop and eatery, is coming soon to East Rutherford. They offer a menu (View Menu) sandwiches, empanadas, pastries, pastelitos, coffees, teas, juices and more. This will be their second location, with the first being located in Union City. There’s no opening date mentioned, but the shop...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This bakery by the Flatiron serves the best chocolate chip cookie in all of New York
Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, New York!. To celebrate the (very important!) occasion, Yelp has rounded up the very best versions of the treat in every state. From soft and buttery cookies to crunchier ones drenched in sea salt, a whole variety of desserts is mentioned on the nationwide list, which you can find right here. Sure, everyone has their own taste (the softer, the better for this cookie-loving writer), but there are some cookies that stand the test of individuality and cater to all types of sweet tooths.
‘There are no answers where you’re not going to upset somebody’: Podcast discusses NYC’s plan to quadruple Island homeless shelters
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In episode 30, host Erik Bascome is joined by Staten Island Advance and SILive.com Public Interest and Advocacy reporter Paul Liotta discusses the three new homeless shelters scheduled to open in Staten Island by the end of the year. “The overwhelming majority of people don’t...
Family fun at Staten Island mud run, ‘Mayhem At The Mount’ | How to register
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Mayhem At The Mount” is Staten Island’s first family-friendly mud run, hosted by Catholic Charities of Staten Island and Your First Mud Run. The event will be held on Sunday, August 21 at Mount Loretto (The Mount), according to the press release.
Kick off the 1st weekend in August at Terhune Orchards’ ‘Just Peachy Festival’
PRINCETON, N.J. — It’s August, peach season in New Jersey and New York! This weekend, stop by Terhune Orchards in Princeton, N.J., for the farm’s “Just Peachy Festival.”. The festival will be held on Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7, from 10 a.m. — 5...
IN THIS ARTICLE
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (August 4 - 7)
The summer season is here and the city has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
Sisters undergo bariatric surgery together in same NYC operating room
The sisters struggled with their weight all of their lives - and the bullying that came along with it.
With spotted lanternflies reproducing at ‘alarming rate,’ city urged to help control the pests on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore) is urging two city agencies to help control the invasion of spotted lanternflies on Staten Island, with the invasive pests threatening the borough’s ecology and “reproducing at an alarming rate.”. The councilman recently penned a letter to...
bkmag.com
Lidl is opening its first-ever store in Brooklyn
Lidl, a popular discount grocery chain, is opening its first-ever location in Brooklyn. The 25,000-square foot store will be the “centerpiece” of a new residential and retail complex at 120 Fifth Avenue in Park Slope, the site of the now-demolished Key Food. Lidl is known for its low...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kxnet.com
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
If you are a fan of the ice cream sandwich, you can thank a pushcart salesman, who invented the treat in 1899. Though his name remains a mystery, it is believed that this inventor peddled his creation for one penny, in the Bowery neighborhood of New York City. Carts soon...
NYC SummerStage concert series starts on Staten Island Thursday: Here’s the full weekend schedule
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— After a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the free Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage concert series is coming back to Staten Island, beginning Thursday evening and continuing through the weekend at Corporal Thompson Park in West Brighton. The SummerStage program is New...
Islanders honored for community service at South Beach Civic’s annual Picnic and Educational Fundraiser
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The South Beach Civic Association’s (SBCA) 17th annual Educational Fundraiser Picnic played to perfection at the Vanderbilt on the South Beach Boardwalk, where more than 200 family members, friends, elected officials and local business owners celebrated the organization’s dedication that’s spanned more than two decades.
NYC to give additional $5 coupons to 40K eligible senior citizens for fresh produce
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fresh produce can be hard to come by for many New Yorkers, particularly the city’s older population, but starting this week, a New York City program will try to help change that. The city Department for the Aging’s network of community based partners will...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Heart Association recognizes Brooklyn’s NYC Hospitals for quality healthcare
NYC Health + Hospitals on Wednesday announced that all 11 of its hospitals — including three in Brooklyn —were recognized by the American Heart Association for commitment to quality care in heart failure, heart attack, stroke, diabetes and resuscitation. The three Brooklyn hospitals belonging to the municipal hospital...
westviewnews.org
News that’s easy to digest: Northwell Health Brings Endoscopy and Colonoscopy Services to the West Village
In a city as diverse as New York, full of people with unique backgrounds, personalities and life experiences, there’s at least one thing we can all agree on: stomach problems are no fun. It’s maybe not as much of a relatable topic as the housing market being a complete nightmare right now—but we have all at one time or another suffered through a stomach bug, indigestion, or a bout of diarrhea.
Where is the cheapest gas on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- National gas prices have fallen for seven consecutive weeks, and Staten Islanders are reaping the benefits. As of Wednesday, the national average price for a gallon of gas was $4.16, which was 14 cents cheaper than it was a week ago, but still 98 cents more than it was a year ago, according to AAA.
A 120-Foot-Long Inflatable Wonderland Is Popping Up In NYC This Month
Here’s another opporuntity to embrace your inner child in NYC! Starting tomorrow August 5 at 4 p.m.*, “Pop in the City,” a massive walk-through inflatable experience, is taking over 32nd and 33rd Streets between Broadway and 6th Ave. Open for four weeks straight (until August 28), the custom-built installation is 120 feet long and includes “a series of interconnected domes, each housing separate interactive elements that reflect an immersive and abstract take on New York, its people, and its culture,” a press release shares. Enter through a giant slide that will deposit you in a ball pit “ocean” of 500,000 translucent balls — and that’s only the beginning! Within the elaborate space there will also be oversized sculptures paying homage to NYC (so expect big apples, big buildings, big pizza and lots more inflatable art!).
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0