“the first phase of the reimagined National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC, will open to the public on Friday, October 14!”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 3 days ago
athleticbusiness.com

Memorabilia Sale Planned Ahead of RFK Stadium Demolition

As preparations are made to tear down RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., officials in charge of the demolition want to ensure fans have a chance to purchase a piece of history. A demolition contract obtained by local CBS affiliate WUSA9 includes a clause that will allow fans to buy memorabilia , such as seats from the stands and even the scoreboard inside the facility.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

Ward 7 Celebration Promotes Transit and Fun

Hundreds of people walked, biked, roller skated and rode motor scooters in the strip of Benning Road NE that encompasses Minnesota Avenue NE on the west and East Capitol Street on the east to observe the booths and partake in the food and entertainment at the second annual Taste of Ward 7 event held on July 29-30. The post Ward 7 Celebration Promotes Transit and Fun appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
PWLiving

A Taste of Nashville Comes to Manassas

Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. Hangry Joe’s Brings a Taste of Nashville to Manassas. Nashville hot chicken lovers – your time has come. Hangry Joe’s, a hot chicken restaurant with a Korean twist, is coming to the Shops at Signal Hill on Liberia Avenue.
MANASSAS, VA
The US Sun

Washington DC lightning strike outside White House leaves four people critical after bolt hit center of Lafayette Park

FOUR people were critically injured following a lightning strike near the White House on Thursday. The District of Columbia Fire and EMS Department confirmed they were “in the process of treating and transporting 4 patients, all in critical condition.”. "Update Lafayette Park lightning strike. #DCsBravest transported 2 adult males...
WASHINGTON, DC
thewashingtondc100.com

Five days of DC JazzFest

Celebrate all things jazz at the DC JazzFest, Aug. 31-Sept. 4. While the first DC JazzFest concert took place at the Lincoln Theater in 2004, the festival now features multiple waterfront stages and spans a dozen neighborhoods offering a variety of jazz experiences, most of which are free to attend.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Week

Get a head start on National Oyster Day Thursday, August 4 at Vola’s Dockside Grill (101 N. Union St., Alexandria). The riverfront Old Town restaurant will offer seafood specials, including $2 oysters, until 6 PM. Make a reservation here. Celebrate Shaw Italian spot Quattro Osteria’s first anniversary with free...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Yes, items from RFK Stadium will be auctioned before demolition

WASHINGTON — A local sports landmark is being torn down, but not before fans are given a chance to buy a piece of history. The demolition contract obtained by WUSA9 includes a clause that will allow fans to buy memorabilia, like seats from the stands and even the scoreboard from inside RFK Stadium in Southeast, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Views from 'The Six': Hyattsville breaks ground on 316-unit affordable housing project

Officials Thursday celebrated the groundbreaking of The Six, a 316-unit, 400,000-square-foot mixed-use development in the University Town Center area of Hyattsville, Md. Joined by the Mayor of the City of Hyattsville, Robert Croslin, officials shared their vision for The Six and honored it as the City of Hyattsville and Prince George’s County’s first multifamily development designed for National Green Building Standard Gold certification.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
popville.com

Sweet City Ride

For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Java House “front door smashed overnight, money stolen”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 10:05am. 17th and Q Street, NW (1645 Q...
GEORGETOWN, DC
themunchonline.com

1718 P St NW Apt 420

Efficiency close to Dupont Circle - Nicely updated efficiency in high-rise building. Utilities included in lease, tenant pays for internet / Cable / Phone. Close to Dupont circle. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1718 P St NW Apt 420, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $1550. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/04/2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

NEW: Whitlow’s is coming back — but not to Arlington

Beloved local watering hole Whitlow’s is making a comeback in the place it first opened: D.C. The longtime Clarendon bar on Wilson Blvd closed last June after its lease expired. It has since been replaced by nightlife and music venue B Live, which opened in May. Before its closure,...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax urges vigilance against spotted lanternfly

While there have been no sightings of the destructive insect called the spotted lanternfly in Fairfax County, it is getting closer – as close as Loudoun County – Fairfax officials say, and experts are on the lookout for it. To reduce the spread, the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Where to Find the Best Late Night Eats in Northern Virginia

If your weekends include late nights out with friends, make sure to plan a stop at these eateries before the end of the night. When the weekdays seem like a constant cycle of exhausting tasks and chores, there’s no doubt you might be hitting the hay before midnight. But as the weekend rolls around, the stress of life rolls away, making the nights perfect for going out, trying new foods, and meeting up with friends and family. Whether you’re craving some delicious food after a night out or find yourself in the mood for a late dinner, you can’t go wrong with grabbing a bite at any of these lively spots.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
erienewsnow.com

Washington, DC Metro System Fast Facts

Here's some information about Washington, DC's subway system, generally called the "Metro." The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority operates Metrorail, the third largest heavy rail system in the United States, and oversees the country's sixth largest bus system. There are currently 91 Metro stations. Ridership on the rail system in...
WASHINGTON, DC

