“the first phase of the reimagined National Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC, will open to the public on Friday, October 14!”

WUSA
9 things to do this weekend to kickoff August in DC, Virginia and Maryland | Aug. 5-7
WASHINGTON — It's the first weekend of the month! Time to get out and explore something new - or stick with the classics you know and love. We don't judge. Here are a few fun ideas for how to get out and about as you look to make the most of these hot, mid-summery days.
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: 15+ Things to Do in the DC Area to Welcome August
The story of tonight is that it’s the first weekend of August — which means it’s time for Clear the Shelters!. Clear the Shelters is our annual initiative to find forever homes for thousands of furry friends whose cute faces make us helpless. We’re not throwing away...
athleticbusiness.com
Memorabilia Sale Planned Ahead of RFK Stadium Demolition
As preparations are made to tear down RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., officials in charge of the demolition want to ensure fans have a chance to purchase a piece of history. A demolition contract obtained by local CBS affiliate WUSA9 includes a clause that will allow fans to buy memorabilia , such as seats from the stands and even the scoreboard inside the facility.
Ward 7 Celebration Promotes Transit and Fun
Hundreds of people walked, biked, roller skated and rode motor scooters in the strip of Benning Road NE that encompasses Minnesota Avenue NE on the west and East Capitol Street on the east to observe the booths and partake in the food and entertainment at the second annual Taste of Ward 7 event held on July 29-30. The post Ward 7 Celebration Promotes Transit and Fun appeared first on The Washington Informer.
A Taste of Nashville Comes to Manassas
Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. Hangry Joe’s Brings a Taste of Nashville to Manassas. Nashville hot chicken lovers – your time has come. Hangry Joe’s, a hot chicken restaurant with a Korean twist, is coming to the Shops at Signal Hill on Liberia Avenue.
Turning right on red soon could be illegal in DC
It’s something most drivers are used to: being able to turn right at most intersections, even if the light is red. But by 2025, the decades-old practice that was legalized in response to an oil crisis, could be banned in the District.
Washington DC lightning strike outside White House leaves four people critical after bolt hit center of Lafayette Park
FOUR people were critically injured following a lightning strike near the White House on Thursday. The District of Columbia Fire and EMS Department confirmed they were “in the process of treating and transporting 4 patients, all in critical condition.”. "Update Lafayette Park lightning strike. #DCsBravest transported 2 adult males...
popville.com
Giza Restaurant coming to Ivy City
Thanks to Christina for sending: “Coming to the old pidzza space in ivy city.”. Stay tuned for an opening date.
mocoshow.com
Full Details on This Year’s Montgomery County Agricultural Fair (August 12th-20th)
The 2022 Montgomery County Agricultural Fair takes place August 9-20 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds (501 Perry Parkway, Gaithersburg). Visit www.mcagfair.com to purchase tickets. General Admission tickets are $12 online vs. $15 at the gate and children 11 and under don’t pay for fair admission. Per Montgomery County:. The...
thewashingtondc100.com
Five days of DC JazzFest
Celebrate all things jazz at the DC JazzFest, Aug. 31-Sept. 4. While the first DC JazzFest concert took place at the Lincoln Theater in 2004, the festival now features multiple waterfront stages and spans a dozen neighborhoods offering a variety of jazz experiences, most of which are free to attend.
Washingtonian.com
8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Week
Get a head start on National Oyster Day Thursday, August 4 at Vola’s Dockside Grill (101 N. Union St., Alexandria). The riverfront Old Town restaurant will offer seafood specials, including $2 oysters, until 6 PM. Make a reservation here. Celebrate Shaw Italian spot Quattro Osteria’s first anniversary with free...
Yes, items from RFK Stadium will be auctioned before demolition
WASHINGTON — A local sports landmark is being torn down, but not before fans are given a chance to buy a piece of history. The demolition contract obtained by WUSA9 includes a clause that will allow fans to buy memorabilia, like seats from the stands and even the scoreboard from inside RFK Stadium in Southeast, D.C.
WJLA
Views from 'The Six': Hyattsville breaks ground on 316-unit affordable housing project
Officials Thursday celebrated the groundbreaking of The Six, a 316-unit, 400,000-square-foot mixed-use development in the University Town Center area of Hyattsville, Md. Joined by the Mayor of the City of Hyattsville, Robert Croslin, officials shared their vision for The Six and honored it as the City of Hyattsville and Prince George’s County’s first multifamily development designed for National Green Building Standard Gold certification.
popville.com
Sweet City Ride
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Java House “front door smashed overnight, money stolen”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 10:05am. 17th and Q Street, NW (1645 Q...
themunchonline.com
1718 P St NW Apt 420
Efficiency close to Dupont Circle - Nicely updated efficiency in high-rise building. Utilities included in lease, tenant pays for internet / Cable / Phone. Close to Dupont circle. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1718 P St NW Apt 420, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $1550. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/04/2022.
arlnow.com
NEW: Whitlow’s is coming back — but not to Arlington
Beloved local watering hole Whitlow’s is making a comeback in the place it first opened: D.C. The longtime Clarendon bar on Wilson Blvd closed last June after its lease expired. It has since been replaced by nightlife and music venue B Live, which opened in May. Before its closure,...
Inside Nova
Fairfax urges vigilance against spotted lanternfly
While there have been no sightings of the destructive insect called the spotted lanternfly in Fairfax County, it is getting closer – as close as Loudoun County – Fairfax officials say, and experts are on the lookout for it. To reduce the spread, the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
northernvirginiamag.com
Where to Find the Best Late Night Eats in Northern Virginia
If your weekends include late nights out with friends, make sure to plan a stop at these eateries before the end of the night. When the weekdays seem like a constant cycle of exhausting tasks and chores, there’s no doubt you might be hitting the hay before midnight. But as the weekend rolls around, the stress of life rolls away, making the nights perfect for going out, trying new foods, and meeting up with friends and family. Whether you’re craving some delicious food after a night out or find yourself in the mood for a late dinner, you can’t go wrong with grabbing a bite at any of these lively spots.
erienewsnow.com
Washington, DC Metro System Fast Facts
Here's some information about Washington, DC's subway system, generally called the "Metro." The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority operates Metrorail, the third largest heavy rail system in the United States, and oversees the country's sixth largest bus system. There are currently 91 Metro stations. Ridership on the rail system in...
northernvirginiamag.com
These Bakeries Have the Best Fresh-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies in Northern Virginia
When you’re craving sweets, nothing beats a fresh, warm cookie straight out of the oven. August 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. We rounded up five of the best bakeries in the area to grab the gooey, rich chocolatey goodness perfect for your next sweets craving. Bakeshop. Bakeshop...
