ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. job openings slid to 10.7 million in June

By PAUL WISEMAN
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ptd9L_0h1o5Tbb00

American employers posted fewer job openings in June as the economy contends with raging inflation and rising interest rates.

Job openings fell to a still-high 10.7 million in June from 11.3 million in May, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Job openings, which never exceeded 8 million in a month before last year, had topped 11 million every month from December through May before dipping in June.

In its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, the Labor Department said that the number of Americans quitting their jobs fell slightly but remained high at 4.2 million in June while layoffs fell to 1.3 million from 1.4 million in May.

The job market has been resilient so far this year, and companies have complained that it is hard to fill open positions: Employers have added an average of 457,000 a jobs a month in 2022; and unemployment is near a 50-year low. That is one reason many economists believe the economy is not yet in an recession even though gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic output, has contracted for two quarters in a row — one rule of thumb for the onset of a downturn.

“If the economy is rolling over, the labor market had apparently not gotten the memo yet as of the end of June,'' said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities. “A case could be made for slight moderation from an egregiously overheated state, but that is about as far as I would go in assessing labor market conditions.''

The Labor Department's jobs report for July, out Friday, is expected to show that employers tacked on another 250,000 jobs last month, which would be a healthy number in normal times but would be the lowest since December 2020, when the global economy was being ravaged by the pandemic. Economists also expect that unemployment stayed at 3.6% for the fifth straight month, according to a survey by the data firm FactSet.

The economy is under pressure as the Federal Reserves raises interest rates to combat inflation that is running at the fastest pace in four decades.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain Redesign ‘Clearly’ Underway: Gartner

Click here to read the full article. Whether it be the factory lockdowns from the Covid-19 pandemic, questions surrounding the origin of raw materials, trade tussles involving China or the longer lead times associated with the general current supply chain constraints, businesses have been hit with a glaring reality—they need to rethink the current state of their supply chain networks both near and far. So far, top execs across industries have been responding in kind—74 percent of supply chain leaders made changes to the size and number of locations in their supply chain network in the past two years, according to...
INDUSTRY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
37K+
Followers
78K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy