ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYM FOX 47

Early Tuesday morning shooting in Jackson home leaves 1 man dead

By Katharine Finnerty
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0h1o56dN00

A shooting early Tuesday morning in a house in Jackson left one man dead.

At around 2:23 a.m. Tuesday, Jackson Police Department officers responded to a shooting in a house in the 1000 block of south Jackson Street.

A man called called 911 and said that he shot someone that broke into the house.

When police arrived at the house, they found a 28-year-old man on the floor of the dining area with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was transported to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital where he later died.

A 23-year-old female, who was a resident of the house, was inside the home at the time of the incident. Police say that the deceased was an acquaintance of the woman.

Tuesday afternoon, police released the name of the deceased. He was identified as 28-year-old Jalen Matthew Gillum.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Vehicle crash investigation closes Jackson intersection

JACKSON, MI -- A busy Jackson roadway has been closed for several hours Friday as police investigate a vehicle crash. Both lanes of Cooper Street near Porter Street currently are closed on Aug. 5, due to a vehicle crash, officials said. The intersection is located near a Citgo gas station at the northern Jackson city limits.
JACKSON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Jackson Street#School Closings#Police#Violent Crime#Jackson Police Department#Jackson Hospital
WILX-TV

Video captures Lansing police officer rescue boy stuck in tree

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A police officer who saved a child stuck in a tree was honored Thursday. Officer Glenn Briggs, with the Lansing Police Department, was making his way through an apartment complex near the Waverly neighborhood in June when he heard two children cry for help. The two needed assistance getting a stuck 10-year-old boy out of a tree.
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson man shot after argument in vehicle

JACKSON, MI -- A man was treated and released from a Jackson hospital after being shot in the leg Tuesday, police said. At about 11:29 a.m. Aug. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the leg while walking near the Alpine Lake Apartment complex in Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Shots fired, drone used in Delta Township police chase

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Shots were fired an a drone with thermal vision was brought out, but the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office captured a suspected gunman alive. Early Thursday morning Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) were called to the area of Renker Road and West Michigan Avenue in Delta Township on reports of shots fired.
EATON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Man fatally shot during reported break-in at Jackson residence

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in a Jackson home Tuesday morning. Police identified the man as Jalen Matthew Gillum. According to authorities, officers from the Jackson Police Department were called to a residence near South Jackson and Morrell streets at about 2:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting inside the residence. The caller, identified only as a man, advised he shot someone that broke into the residence.
JACKSON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Police release name of man killed in alleged break-in

JACKSON, MI - A man who was shot and killed while allegedly trying to break into a Jackson home has been identified by police. Jalen Matthew Gillum, 28, was found Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the chest in a home in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street, police said earlier in the day. He was taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police: Missing 15-year-old boy last seen July 28 found safely

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a missing teenage boy has been located safely. According to authorities, Sincere Portee is a 15-year-old who stands about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. Police said he was last seen at about 6 p.m. on East Edgewood Boulevard.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing police ID driver killed in crash Sunday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Around 2:47 a.m. Lansing police officers were sent to a crash at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the entrance ramp for I-96 east. Police say a […]
LANSING, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy