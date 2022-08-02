Early Tuesday morning shooting in Jackson home leaves 1 man dead

A shooting early Tuesday morning in a house in Jackson left one man dead.

At around 2:23 a.m. Tuesday, Jackson Police Department officers responded to a shooting in a house in the 1000 block of south Jackson Street.

A man called called 911 and said that he shot someone that broke into the house.

When police arrived at the house, they found a 28-year-old man on the floor of the dining area with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was transported to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital where he later died.

A 23-year-old female, who was a resident of the house, was inside the home at the time of the incident. Police say that the deceased was an acquaintance of the woman.

Tuesday afternoon, police released the name of the deceased. He was identified as 28-year-old Jalen Matthew Gillum.

