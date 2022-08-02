ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Police Search For Arson Suspect In Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood Fire

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CtGXB_0h1o4qfz00

(CBS DETROIT) – Kalamazoo Public Safety is searching for a suspect in connection to an arson at a Planned Parenthood building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27lTzy_0h1o4qfz00

Police search for a suspect last seen wearing a camouflage jacket in connection to this crime. | Credit: Kalamazoo Public Safety

The incident happened on July 31, at about 4:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Michigan Avenue.

Officers responded to reports of a structure fire and when they arrived at the scene they found a fire on the outside of the building and extinguished it in under 10 minutes.

Police say the outside of the building was damaged by the fire, but the inside was not.

Investigation revealed that the fire was intentionally set.

The suspect was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact KDPS at (269) 337-8120 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or http://kalamazoosilentobserver.com .

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.3 WKFR

Paw Paw Man Charged in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood Arson

A 25-year-old Van Buren county man is now facing Federal charges for allegedly attempting to burn down a Planned Parenthood building in Kalamazoo. The suspect, Joshua Brereton, posted a video on his youtube page calling abortion "a genocide of babies" before he allegedly set Planned Parenthood on fire Sunday. That video has since been removed from the suspect's youtube page. The FBI used his video to connect him to the fire which led to the arrest. In fact, the FBI gathered a lot of evidence in a short time that connected the 25-year-old Paw Paw man to the crime.
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

Man Charged After Setting Fire To Planned Parenthood Clinic In Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A man who made a video describing abortion as genocide was arrested for a fire at a Planned Parenthood clinic in southwestern Michigan, authorities said Thursday. Joshua Brereton, 25, of Paw Paw was charged in federal court with committing arson at an organization that receives government money. Fire was set Sunday with fuel and a fireplace starter log at Planned Parenthood in Kalamazoo, investigators said in a court filing. Damage was mostly limited to the exterior of the building, which was not open at the time. Agents got a tip about Brereton and looked at surveillance video from the building. They also looked at videos he posted online. “Right now we have a genocide happening, genocide of babies. … Read a science book. It’s not a religious debate. It’s not a political debate,” Brereton said in one. Brereton was in custody awaiting a court hearing Friday. An attorney wasn’t listed in the court file. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Shots fired, drone used in Delta Township police chase

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Shots were fired an a drone with thermal vision was brought out, but the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office captured a suspected gunman alive. Early Thursday morning Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) were called to the area of Renker Road and West Michigan Avenue in Delta Township on reports of shots fired.
EATON COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Paralyzed Kalamazoo officer released from hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in a motorcycle crash last month was released from the hospital, friends and colleagues said Thursday. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer Tom Maher had been moved to a rehabilitation center. His coworkers and members of the community were coming together Thursday...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Fox17

'Avoid the area': Public safety officials respond to Kalamazoo fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating a fire that broke out in Kalamazoo on Wednesday. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the fire occurred near Miller Road and Emerald Drive. We’re told the fire is now under control but the public is advised to avoid the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Police#Planned Parenthood#West Michigan#Violent Crime#Kalamazoo Public Safety#Kalamazoo Silent Observer#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
CBS Detroit

17-Year-Old Dies After Tree Limb Falls On Vehicle In Southwest Michigan

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 17-year-old has died after a tree limb falls on his vehicle Wednesday evening in Southwest Michigan. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the area of Peavine Street and California Road in Pokagon Township. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the teen, identified as Landen Taggart, of Dowagiac, was driving on Peavine Street when a large tree limb fell on his car. Authorities say the limb “damaged the cab of the vehicle, spinning the limb in the roadway, while the vehicle continued westbound.” The vehicle struck another tree on the side of the road. Taggart was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the teen was wearing a seatbelt and they do not suspect drugs or alcohol. The crash is under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DOWAGIAC, MI
WLNS

Michigan teen dies after tree limb falls on car

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A 17-year-old boy is dead after a tree limb fell on their car, causing them to crash into a tree while driving, reports 6 News media partner MLive. Landen Taggart of Dowagiac was driving on Peavine Street in south Dowagiac at around 4:29 p.m. on August 3 when a large […]
DOWAGIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox17

911 outage in Kalamazoo County, dispatch advises other contacts

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A service outage may be affecting people's ability to call 911, says the Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch. KCCDA is saying that Charter Communications notified them around 6:00 pm about a service interruption, which could possibly keep people from calling 911. For now, KCCDA urges people...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Driver Charged In Deaths Of 2 Bicyclists On Charity Ride In Ionia County

IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A woman was charged Monday with causing the deaths of two bicyclists who were struck by her vehicle while riding in a weekend charity event in western Michigan. Five men were hit Saturday in Ionia County during a three-day endurance ride for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The two who died were identified as Edward Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills. Mandy Benn, 43, was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and other crimes. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer yet. Prosecutor Kyle Butler said Benn was trying to pass a UPS...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy