Police Search For Arson Suspect In Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood Fire

(CBS DETROIT) – Kalamazoo Public Safety is searching for a suspect in connection to an arson at a Planned Parenthood building.

The incident happened on July 31, at about 4:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Michigan Avenue.

Officers responded to reports of a structure fire and when they arrived at the scene they found a fire on the outside of the building and extinguished it in under 10 minutes.

Police say the outside of the building was damaged by the fire, but the inside was not.

Investigation revealed that the fire was intentionally set.

The suspect was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact KDPS at (269) 337-8120 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or http://kalamazoosilentobserver.com .

