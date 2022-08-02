ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan despite China's threat of 'serious consequences'

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan despite China's threat of 'serious consequences.'

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, landed in Taiwan Tuesday as part of her tour of Asia, ignoring threats from China and warnings from President Joe Biden. Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan has caused Chinese leaders to issue warnings that measures will be taken if she does visit the island and that “As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see.”
