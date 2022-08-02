US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan despite China's threat of 'serious consequences.'

Related
Friction between Biden and Pelosi spills into public over speaker's Taiwan trip
President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. military does not support a potential trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a concern she brushed off, bringing the difference of opinion into public view between the nation's two highest-ranking Democratic officeholders. The Financial Times reported on Pelosi’s planned...
Top US general says China's military has become more aggressive to US over last 5 years
The most senior US general has issued a stark warning about China's military intentions toward the US and allies in the region, saying Beijing has become more aggressive and the number of Chinese intercepts at sea and in the air have "increased significantly" in recent years.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Why is China angry about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, landed in Taiwan Tuesday as part of her tour of Asia, ignoring threats from China and warnings from President Joe Biden. Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan has caused Chinese leaders to issue warnings that measures will be taken if she does visit the island and that “As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see.”
Elon Musk hits back at Trump and says ex-president should ‘hang up his hat’
Stepping up an ongoing verbal clash between the two men, Elon Musk said Donald Trump should “hang up his hat” and is too old to run for the Oval Office in 2024, as a poll shows the former president is losing support among Republican voters. “I don’t hate...
Geraldo Rivera on Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan: She should go with Kevin McCarthy
Fox News co-host Geraldo River said he supported Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's potential visit to Taiwan on "The Five" and suggested Republicans should join her in the trip. GERALDO RIVERA: It is a very, very sensitive topic. Taiwan is by United States policy, part of China. It's this...
A US aircraft carrier and its strike group are headed into the hotly contested waters around Taiwan ahead of a possible visit by Nancy Pelosi to the island
China has signaled that it may respond militarily if Pelosi goes ahead with her Taiwan visit.
Putin Has This Message For Newly Elected Indian President: 'We Attach Much Importance…'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent out a congratulatory message to the newly elected president of India, Droupadi Murmu. What Happened: On Thursday, Murmu was elected as the first-ever tribal president of the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party scooped up over 60% of the total vote value in the parliament for their preferred candidate.
Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions
The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit
Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
Even the People of Taiwan Say Pelosi Is Just ‘Causing Trouble’ and Should Have ‘Sacrificed’ Over-Hyped Trip
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her entourage including five other members of Congress arrived in Taiwan’s capital of Taipei in a blaze of lights and symbolism Tuesday night after a five-hour flight from Malaysia and promptly went to their hotel for a little rest. If her arrival seemed like...
McConnell and 25 Senate Republicans issue rare statement of support for Pelosi as she visits Taiwan in defiance of China's threats
McConnell's support for Pelosi exemplifies how challenging China has become a bipartisan issue in Washington despite historic political divisions.
Pentagon official says 'only a matter of time' before China causes 'major' incident in Indo-Pacific region
A top Pentagon official warned Tuesday that it is "only a matter of time" before a "major incident or accident" occurs in the Indo-Pacific amid China’s "aggressive and irresponsible" behavior, saying that Beijing has "escalated tensions" with its neighbors in the region "at a pace unseen before." Assistant Secretary...
China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia
If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
Nancy Pelosi's husband just dumped his NVIDIA stock right before Congress is set to pass the 'CHIPS-plus' bill
Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported that her husband sold all of his stock in chip-maker NVIDIA. The document states Paul Pelosi sold 25,000 shares worth up to $5 million — at a reported loss. The trade comes as Congress is set to pass a $54 billion bill to bolster US...
The West risks stumbling into a nuclear conflict with China because we are not talking to our enemies, UK security chief warns
The West and China could risk stumbling their way into a nuclear war as the world enters a 'dangerous new age', the UK's national security chief has warned. National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove urged caution amid a changed 'security order', with advances in tech making weapons more lethal and abundant.
World dangerously close to NUCLEAR WAR amid threats from Russia, China & North Korea, warns Britain’s top security chief
THE world is edging ever closer to a catastrophic nuclear war, amid threats from China, North Korea and Russia, Britain's top security chief has warned. National Security Adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove sounded the chilling alarm amid fears China and Russia are upgrading their weapons of mass destruction. And he said...
China's Most Advanced Fighter Jets Compared to U.S. F-22 Raptor
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, Chinese fighter jets patrol the nearby airspace. Here's how they compare to U.S. jets.
Trump's new Jan. 6 nightmare: 'Devastating' evidence sparks MAGA panic as Fox News ignores 45
Fox News ignored Trump’s speech from his first appearance back in Washington D.C. since leaving office. Two former party chairs join MSNBC’s Ari Melber. Former Governor Howard Dean says he “hopes Trump is the nominee” because he thinks Democrats “have a great chance of beating him.” On Fox News turning on Trump, Michael Steele says, “I think from Trump’s perspective, it grates on him. But he knows he holds more cards than these organizations do in the end.”July 28, 2022.
Expert on civil wars says the US is heading toward insurgency — the 21st-century version of civil war
An expert on political violence warned the US could be headed toward a modern-day civil war. Barbara F. Walter told The Washington Post the US is displaying predictive behaviors for conflict. She said the US is poised for an insurgency, which is more decentralized. An expert in political violence says...
