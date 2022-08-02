Three arrested after trying to sell Layton Police Chief fake gold jewelry

Three people were arrested in Layton after they tried to sell the Police Chief pieces of jewelry that were fake gold.

Police said the incident happened in a Walmart parking lot.

A photo shows two rings and a chain necklace that are fake gold.

Layton Police

The suspects who were arrested had European accents and claimed to need money to care for their young kids, police said.

There may be more victims of this scam, police believe. If you have been a victim of this scam, call Layton police at 801-497-8300.