ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Three arrested after trying to sell Layton Police Chief fake gold jewelry

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SUQO9_0h1o4X6I00

Three people were arrested in Layton after they tried to sell the Police Chief pieces of jewelry that were fake gold.

Police said the incident happened in a Walmart parking lot.

A photo shows two rings and a chain necklace that are fake gold.

Layton Police

The suspects who were arrested had European accents and claimed to need money to care for their young kids, police said.

There may be more victims of this scam, police believe. If you have been a victim of this scam, call Layton police at 801-497-8300.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy