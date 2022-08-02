ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

hardknoxwire.com

Police ID stabbing victim

Police have identified a man who was stabbed to death this week in an East Knoxville apartment, bringing the number of homicides in the city limits this year to 20. William Burris, 53, lived in the second-floor apartment at 128 North Bertrand Street where police were called about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police Have Identified the Victim of an East Knoxville Shooting

The investigation into a fatal stabbing is on-going and police have identified the victim. Knoxville Police say 53 year-old William Burris lived in the apartment where yesterday’s stabbing and assault occurred on North Bertrand Street. No suspects have been arrested or charged at this time. Anyone with information is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police Investigating after SUV Backs Into a Northeast Knoxville Business and Flees Scene

Knoxville Police are investigating after a suspect reportedly fired shots and backed an SUV into the front of a Northeast Knoxville Business. Officers responding to Urban Power on Whittle Springs Road this morning (Wednesday) and found an SUV backed into the front door of the business. As the officer approached, the SUV reportedly fled the scene. The officer did not pursue out of concern for the safety of nearby residences.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

KFD Responds To West Knoxville Fatal Crash

Knoxville Fire Department crews responding to a fatal crash in West Knoxville this morning. According to a release, The crash happened on the ramp connecting I-40 East and Pellisippi Parkway, when a women went off the road and hit a tree. Bystanders pulled the women from the car before it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Car crashes into home; one person injured

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It was quite a unique site; a car inside a home, and the path it traveled to enter the home was rather lengthy. Around 1:30 pm Wednesday, first responders from La Follette Fire and Police along with the Campbell County EMS responded to the accident in the 1100 block of Loop Road, not far from the Tennessee Avenue-Loop and Claiborne Roads split.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Fire Department responds to West Knoxville crash

State releases app aimed at keeping kids safe for back to school. The app allows people to confidentially report threats or acts of violence. Knox County closes sale of historic Andrew Johnson Building. Updated: 2 hours ago. The building originally opened in 1929 and was placed on the National Register...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Woman dies after I-40, Pellissippi interchange crash in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department says a woman who was the driver in a single-vehicle crash and fire Wednesday morning has died from her injuries. According to KPD spokesman Scott Erland, at around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 3, KPD officers responded to a single-car crash on Pellissippi Parkway near I-40, and based on the investigation that was conducted at the scene, the involved vehicle was traveling south on Pellissippi Parkway towards the ramp to I-40 East when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is Investigating after Bodies are Found in Home During Welfare Check

A welfare check leads to the discovery of four bodies in a LaFollette home. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office went to the home on Log Home Lane yesterday (Wednesday). The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural causes. Deputies had to forcibly enter the home, where they found the four people dead. Officials believe it’s an apparent murder-suicide.
newstalk987.com

Search Begins For Missing UTK Student

Crews now for a missing University of Tennessee Student. Bryce Evans was reported missing on Monday to the Knoxville Police Department. According to officials, nobody has heard from Evans since July 31. . Officials say that Evans told his sister that he was going to work out at the T-Rec...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

House catches on fire from possible lightning strike, KFD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sanford Road Wednesday night, according to officials with the department. Residents initially reported lightning strikes in the area and that a tree was on fire, according to officials. “Upon arrival, Knoxville Fire Department discovered...
KNOXVILLE, TN

