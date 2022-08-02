Read on www.newstalk987.com
Police ID stabbing victim
Police have identified a man who was stabbed to death this week in an East Knoxville apartment, bringing the number of homicides in the city limits this year to 20. William Burris, 53, lived in the second-floor apartment at 128 North Bertrand Street where police were called about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
Police searching for missing Hawkins County man last seen in Knoxville
Police are still searching for a Hawkins County man who went missing earlier this year. Tommy Albritton, 33, was last seen in Knoxville in March, but he lives in Hawkins County. Albritton is 5-foot-7, weighs 165 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He also has several tattoos, including...
The Knoxville Police Department has identified the victim of an assault and stabbing that left one man dead early Tuesday.
Knoxville Police Investigating after SUV Backs Into a Northeast Knoxville Business and Flees Scene
Knoxville Police are investigating after a suspect reportedly fired shots and backed an SUV into the front of a Northeast Knoxville Business. Officers responding to Urban Power on Whittle Springs Road this morning (Wednesday) and found an SUV backed into the front door of the business. As the officer approached, the SUV reportedly fled the scene. The officer did not pursue out of concern for the safety of nearby residences.
Knoxville man who illegally bought gun for Austin-East student sentenced to 10 months
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man who illegally provided a gun to an Austin-East High School student has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail, followed by multiple years of supervised release, according to the United States Department of Justice. A judge sentenced Kelvon Foster, 21, of Knoxville,...
Four found dead after apparent murder-suicide in LaFollette
A welfare check in Campbell County led the sheriff's office to discover four people had been killed in an apparent murder-suicide.
Car crashes into home; one person injured
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – It was quite a unique site; a car inside a home, and the path it traveled to enter the home was rather lengthy. Around 1:30 pm Wednesday, first responders from La Follette Fire and Police along with the Campbell County EMS responded to the accident in the 1100 block of Loop Road, not far from the Tennessee Avenue-Loop and Claiborne Roads split.
State releases app aimed at keeping kids safe for back to school. The app allows people to confidentially report threats or acts of violence. Knox County closes sale of historic Andrew Johnson Building. Updated: 2 hours ago. The building originally opened in 1929 and was placed on the National Register...
Woman dies after I-40, Pellissippi interchange crash in West Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department says a woman who was the driver in a single-vehicle crash and fire Wednesday morning has died from her injuries. According to KPD spokesman Scott Erland, at around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 3, KPD officers responded to a single-car crash on Pellissippi Parkway near I-40, and based on the investigation that was conducted at the scene, the involved vehicle was traveling south on Pellissippi Parkway towards the ramp to I-40 East when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is Investigating after Bodies are Found in Home During Welfare Check
A welfare check leads to the discovery of four bodies in a LaFollette home. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office went to the home on Log Home Lane yesterday (Wednesday). The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural causes. Deputies had to forcibly enter the home, where they found the four people dead. Officials believe it’s an apparent murder-suicide.
Knoxville Fire Department Officials are Investigating to Determine if a House Fire was Caused by Lightening
The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating a house fire to determine if lightning caused the fire. Crews responding to Sanford Road last night (Wednesday) and discovered that the exterior portion of a home was on fire. The fire was quickly put out but the home has significant damage. No one...
Some local drivers concerned after KPD announces new policy on car crash response
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the first things you do after a car crash is to call the police. But starting Sep. 1, the Knoxville Police Department may not respond to all minor car crashes. The policy change does not mean they will not be there when drivers need...
Search Begins For Missing UTK Student
Crews now for a missing University of Tennessee Student. Bryce Evans was reported missing on Monday to the Knoxville Police Department. According to officials, nobody has heard from Evans since July 31. . Officials say that Evans told his sister that he was going to work out at the T-Rec...
Knoxville man arrested after assault with baseball bat
A Knoxville man is facing multiple assault charges after hitting someone with a baseball bat and then spitting on a police officer.
Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
House catches on fire from possible lightning strike, KFD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sanford Road Wednesday night, according to officials with the department. Residents initially reported lightning strikes in the area and that a tree was on fire, according to officials. “Upon arrival, Knoxville Fire Department discovered...
