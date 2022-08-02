ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, LA

Berwick man arrested after threatening to "shoot up" a store

 3 days ago
A Berwick man was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly threatened to "shoot up" a Bayou Vista store.

Berwick Police say Donald Johnson, 75, was booked with terrorizing.

They were called to a Berwick store after a man began making threats to shoot up a Bayou Vista store, a spokesman said. Officers coordinated with St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies to secure the store that had been threatened, and worked with witnesses' descriptions to identify the suspect as Johnson.

Johnson was quickly taken into custody, and investigators determined that the threats weren't credible, the spokesman said.

"However, any threats of violence made against the public will be investigated thoroughly and any criminal charges that apply will be enforced," the spokesman said.

Chief of Police David Leonard commends the public for reporting these threats immediately to the police and he also thanks the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for their swift response to their local business to get it secured.

