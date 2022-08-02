ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

NBA icon Michael Jordan reels in 91.5lb swordfish in Ocean City

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Michael Jordan has returned to Ocean City.

Over the past few years the NBA legend has come to town each summer to take part in the annual White Marlin Open.

According to the tournament's website Jordan's 80-foot yacht, called the Catch 23, is registered to participate.

MORE : Michael Jordan trades basketball for a fishing rod to participate in the 2019 White Marlin Open

But this past weekend the Huk Big Fish Classic was held.

On Saturday, Jordan placed first on one leader board by reeling in a 91.5 pound swordfish.

His team also reportedly caught plenty of large tuna.

Jordan donated all the meat to a shelter in West Ocean City.

Comments / 10

Shawn Belden
2d ago

Well his nice didn’t compare to Mitch Grooms 170lb swordfish, just because he’s MJ he doesn’t compare to Mitch grooms lol….

