Anchorage Man Arrested For Theft And Assault On A Police Officer In Sterling

Protestors want Anchorage Police to carry Narcan Kits
A chain link fence surrounded the entrance of the Fourth Avenue Theater on Tuesday as a few construction workers began working on the downtown Anchorage landmark. According to the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, the proposed project remains in the early planning phase. The design, once completed, will loop over the wetlands near the Seward Highway, allowing drivers to head into Girdwood without needing to stop.
Wassillie indicted for double murder pleads not guilty
A woman charged with killing two men in the Sand Lake area is formally arraigned on charges of first degree murder. 24- year old Brianna Wassillie is accused of killing 36 year old Travis Sheldon and 34 year old Gregory Pitka, just hours apart, over the fourth of July weekend last month. On Monday Wassillie sat nervously in an Anchorage courtroom, restlessly moving her arms that were marred with deep scars. Anchorage Superior Court Judge Erin Marston presided over her arraignment, wearing a mask, he got quickly to the point. Wassillie’s public defender plead not guilty to the charges on her behalf and asked the judge for a jury trial. Judge Marston set Wassillie’s bail at $500,000 with a $500,000 cash performance bond plus conditions that she have GPS monitoring, a third party custodian and drug and alcohol testing.
Anchorage residents protest in support of Narcan use
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A protest in front of the Anchorage Police Department Tuesday urged the administration to adopt a policy to allow officers to carry Narcan kits in their vehicles. The protest comes as part of the State Health Department’s Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention — Project...
1 dead in Wasilla car crash
Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. AT&T reaches contract with Teamsters...
Alaska State Troopers investigate youth campground assaults, warn parents to be careful
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - At around 3:00 am on Saturday, July 30th, Alaska State Troopers responded to the Jim Creek Campground in Palmer for a concerning disturbance involving juveniles and young adults. The investigation led to the discovery that two males were severely assaulted by a group of individuals. They...
Anchorage police arrest man after Sunday shooting in Spenard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police report that one man was hospitalized and another was arrested after an argument over a bicycle resulted in a shooting Sunday in the Spenard neighborhood. According to a release on the Anchorage Police Department website, 30-year-old Thomas Tran was arrested and charged with reckless...
Several REDDI Reports Lead To Arrest Of 19-Year-Old
Alaska State Troopers were alerted to an erratic driver on Wednesday July 27 at 3:15 p.m. It was a REDDI report of a gray 2008 Ford pickup driving northbound on the Kenai Spur Highway from Big Eddy Road, including driving across the road, and nearly causing collisions, but the Alaska State Troopers and the Kenai Police Department were unable to locate the vehicle at the time of the REDDI report.
Two found inside car in Matanuska River
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people were found inside the car that was submerged in the Matanuska River on Friday afternoon, according to Alaska State Troopers. About 4:30 p.m. Friday, a car left the Glenn Highway, went down the embankment and into the river. Alaska State Troopers say recovery efforts were suspended about 8:30 p.m. Friday as the water was too murky for divers to see. Recovery efforts began again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Woman killed in crash on Glenn Highway in Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman was killed in a crash on the Glenn Highway on Thursday evening, according to a news release from Anchorage police. The crash happened between Boniface Parkway and Turpin Street around 6 p.m. Police said a Chevrolet Camaro was headed north and hit a Dodge...
Outside The Gates: Palmer veteran becomes first in Alaska to receive a ramp from Ohio nonprofit
Fourth Avenue Theater demolition set to begin this week. A chain link fence surrounded the entrance of the Fourth Avenue Theater on Tuesday as a few construction workers began working on the downtown Anchorage landmark.
Fencing, vehicle damaged after cargo plane rolls unsecured at Ted Stevens Airport
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Korean Air cargo plane became unsecured and rolled unguided down a Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport lot Monday morning, impacting and damaging a parked truck and fence, according to officials. Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Police and Fire Chief Aaron Danielson said that the Boeing...
Bronson’s pick for top Anchorage librarian declines job, leaving controversial deputy director in charge
Three months after Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced a new pick to lead the city’s library system, officials say Robert Hudson will not be taking the job after all. Bronson nominated Hudson in April to take the top job at the library from the controversial acting director, Judy Eledge.
Outdoor deaths in Anchorage spiked in June, coinciding with sharp increase in unsheltered homelessness
Six people died outside in Anchorage in June, their bodies found in city parks or just off city streets. The recent deaths include a woman who was found outside of the abandoned Sam’s Club building in South Anchorage, 30-year-old Allan Dahl whose decomposing body was found at Russian Jack park, and 47-year-old John Prunes who was found in the woods by a church on the east side of town.
Glenn Highway closed after fatal accident
Miss America Emma Broyles takes a ride of a lifetime with the Thunderbirds. Anchorage resident and currently Miss America Emma Broyles sat in an F-16 Thunderbird on Friday and got to participate in the Air Force’s practice for their Arctic Thunder Open House this weekend, returning after a four-year absence.
Anchorage School District suffering bus driver shortage heading into new school year
Subsea fiber project aims to improve internet speeds for Aleutian Islands. Channel 2 NewsHourConnecting to the internet in rural Alaska is difficult, but that’s slowly changing as more telecommunication companies invest in infrastructure for higher-speed connections. Updated: 4 hours ago. One of the biggest challenges to growth in Anchorage’s...
Anchorage parents concerned about ASD bus driver shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some parents of Anchorage School District students say they’d like to know sooner rather than later how their children will get to school this year. That comes after the district alerted parents on Wednesday that a school bus driver shortage may cause temporary suspension of...
Teen pilot, trying to become youngest to fly solo around the world, lands in Anchorage
Alaska's News Source Producer Ellie Baty brings you updates on the Anchorage School District, a protest for Anchorage police to use Narcan, and an update on gas prices. The Anchorage School Board met Tuesday night for their first meeting of the 2022-23 school year, introducing the Anchorage School District’s new superintendent Dr. Jharrett Bryantt, where he gave an update on his goals for the district.
Tom Sconce and the Blue Alaskan scandal: Activist files lawsuit against city clerk for refusing records requests
The head of a group known as Reclaim Midtown filed a lawsuit in Superior Court against Municipal Clerk Barbara Jones for refusal to comply with the Alaska Public Records laws by failing to produce the communications between the Anchorage Assembly and the progressive operative “blogger” known anonymously as the Blue Alaskan. That blogger shut down operations this spring and is now the Alaska Democratic Party’s communication director.
17 units respond to Spenard hotel fire
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A hotel on Spenard Road went up in flames Sunday morning, leaving many looking for temporary shelter. The Anchorage Fire Department responded with 17 units to 4300 Spenard Road at 5:50 a.m., according to department spokesperson Alex Boyd. Photos circulating online showed flames on the roof of the America’s Best Value Inn and Suites on Spenard.
Fourth Avenue Theater demolition set to begin this week
