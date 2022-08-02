Read on www.cbs19news.com
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper J. Joseph is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Wednesday, August 3 at 9:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 42 (Harpine Hwy) and Route 765 (Buttermilk Creek Rd). Troopers say a 1997 Mercury Villager was...
cbs19news
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Augusta County crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a weekend crash in Augusta County. According to police, 53-year-old Mark Braley of Amissville died at the scene of the Saturday morning crash on Scenic Highway. The crash occurred when Braley’s Harley-Davidson...
Richmond police investigating double shooting in Forest Hill that left woman dead
Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a double-shooting in Richmond's Forest Hill neighborhood.
Man arrested in connection to Spotsylvania house fire turned homicide investigation
A house fire that occurred last week turned into a homicide investigation after a body found at the scene was deemed suspicious by authorities, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday in a release.
foxrichmond.com
Woman dies in Richmond double shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly double shooting. Officers were called on Thursday to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m. for random gunfire. At the scene, police found a vehicle on West 44th Street that hit the curb and stopped near Forest...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Spotsylvania County
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Spotsylvania County that occurred Saturday at 10:40 p.m. along Route 3 at Market Street. A 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west on Route 3 at a high rate of speed in the left lane when it swerved to avoid slower-moving traffic. The motorcycle then collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse traveling westbound in the right lane. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle.
cbs19news
VSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Spotsylvania County
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday in Spotsylvania County. Officials say the incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Plank Road at Market Street. Police say a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed...
Culpeper Police seek suspect in UPS burglary
Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 60s with gray or white short-cut hair who was wearing a black short sleeved shirt, gray cargo shorts, black socks and slip-on brownish gray loafers.
fredericksburg.today
Spotsy man charged after victim with gunshot wound found in burning house
Spotsy man charged after victim with gunshot wound found in burning house. The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office says a county man has been charged with murder after a fire last week where a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. On 07/29/2022 at 1:49PM, the Spotsylvania...
Virginia State Police investigating after Orange County man dies in Madison Run Road crash
Police said the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west along Route 639 (Madison Run Road) around 1 a.m. when the driver ran off the left side of the road, hit a fence and flipped over. The crash happened around a half mile east of Cox Mill Road.
Trio charged with robbery and conspiracy after ambushing man at Stafford hotel
According to a Stafford County Sheriff's Office press release, two men wearing partial face coverings allegedly entered the hotel room with one brandished a long knife.
Caroline Sheriff’s Office attempting to identify car burglar
The sheriff's office said the burglar broke into several cars at the County Recreational Park on Devil's Three Jump Road around 5:30 p.m. while events were being held at the park. The office said the suspect broke into the cars by smashing the windows, and proceeded to steal items from inside the cars.
Augusta Free Press
Orange man dead in one-vehicle crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County. The crash occurred Sunday at 1 a.m. along Route 639 (Madison Run Rd), a half mile east of Route 643 (Cox Mill Rd). A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Route 639 when it ran off the...
cbs19news
One killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred over the weekend in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 11:10 a.m. Saturday on Scenic Highway just south of the intersection with Badger Road. A 2015 Harley-Davidson Ultra motorcycle...
Thief driving U-Haul with no license plates steals Airstream camper from Hanover dealership
The sheriff's office said a witness watched someone drive a U-Haul box truck with no license plate down Lewistown Road with the stolen camper in tow the evening of July 29.
fredericksburg.today
Stafford man arrested after two year old child fires his gun
A Stafford man was arrested on Thursday after a young child in his care gained access to a handgun and discharged a round from the loaded weapon. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on August 4th at 6:36 p.m. deputies responded to Fern Oak Circle for the report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling. The residents of a downstairs apartment had contacted the Emergency Communications Center to report a bullet had just come through their ceiling, into.
cbs19news
New side crash test finds some vehicles not as safe as thought
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some popular midsize cars may not be as safe as people think, following tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Three vehicles recently received poor ratings in a new side crash test. Those vehicles are the Chevrolet Malibu, the Toyota Camry and...
VIDEO: Suspects wanted in connection to deadly Woodbridge double-shooting
In their continued efforts to identify and locate two suspects in a fatal shooting, detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau have released a video of the incident in Woodbridge last month.
fredericksburg.today
Three arrested in Stafford County motel robbery
Stafford County detectives quickly identified and arrested suspects in an early Wednesday morning robbery at a Warrenton Road motel. At 12:17 a.m. deputies responded to the Red Roof Inn at 386 Warrenton Road for a robbery. The victim reported he was in a motel room in the company of 36-year old Jessica Smalley of Stafford when the room door suddenly burst open. Two subjects wearing partial face coverings entered the room and one brandished a long knife.
cbs19news
Sheriff's office asks for help to identify suspects in incident from July 21
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify some suspects in connection with the theft of a four-wheeler and other items. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred during the early morning hours of July 21. Three people...
