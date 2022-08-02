ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, VA

WHSV

VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper J. Joseph is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Wednesday, August 3 at 9:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 42 (Harpine Hwy) and Route 765 (Buttermilk Creek Rd). Troopers say a 1997 Mercury Villager was...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police identify motorcyclist killed in Augusta County crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a weekend crash in Augusta County. According to police, 53-year-old Mark Braley of Amissville died at the scene of the Saturday morning crash on Scenic Highway. The crash occurred when Braley’s Harley-Davidson...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
foxrichmond.com

Woman dies in Richmond double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly double shooting. Officers were called on Thursday to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue around 3:13 p.m. for random gunfire. At the scene, police found a vehicle on West 44th Street that hit the curb and stopped near Forest...
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Spotsylvania County

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Spotsylvania County that occurred Saturday at 10:40 p.m. along Route 3 at Market Street. A 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling west on Route 3 at a high rate of speed in the left lane when it swerved to avoid slower-moving traffic. The motorcycle then collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse traveling westbound in the right lane. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

VSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday in Spotsylvania County. Officials say the incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Plank Road at Market Street. Police say a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Orange man dead in one-vehicle crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County. The crash occurred Sunday at 1 a.m. along Route 639 (Madison Run Rd), a half mile east of Route 643 (Cox Mill Rd). A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Route 639 when it ran off the...
ORANGE, VA
cbs19news

One killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred over the weekend in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 11:10 a.m. Saturday on Scenic Highway just south of the intersection with Badger Road. A 2015 Harley-Davidson Ultra motorcycle...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Stafford man arrested after two year old child fires his gun

A Stafford man was arrested on Thursday after a young child in his care gained access to a handgun and discharged a round from the loaded weapon. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on August 4th at 6:36 p.m. deputies responded to Fern Oak Circle for the report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling. The residents of a downstairs apartment had contacted the Emergency Communications Center to report a bullet had just come through their ceiling, into.
STAFFORD, VA
cbs19news

New side crash test finds some vehicles not as safe as thought

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some popular midsize cars may not be as safe as people think, following tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Three vehicles recently received poor ratings in a new side crash test. Those vehicles are the Chevrolet Malibu, the Toyota Camry and...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Three arrested in Stafford County motel robbery

Stafford County detectives quickly identified and arrested suspects in an early Wednesday morning robbery at a Warrenton Road motel. At 12:17 a.m. deputies responded to the Red Roof Inn at 386 Warrenton Road for a robbery. The victim reported he was in a motel room in the company of 36-year old Jessica Smalley of Stafford when the room door suddenly burst open. Two subjects wearing partial face coverings entered the room and one brandished a long knife.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

