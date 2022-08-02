ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four members of U.S. Senate unveil bipartisan bill ensuring nationwide abortion rights

By Jennifer Shutt
Idaho Capital Sun
 3 days ago
Protesters have turned out across the U.S. to oppose state laws that limit or outlaw abortion. (Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of U.S. senators released legislation Monday that would codify Roe v. Wade, ensuring pregnant patients throughout the country once again have the right to an abortion.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said the measure , called the Reproductive Freedom For All Act, would protect access to abortion and contraception.

The bill is a response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned a 1973 decision that established abortion as a constitutional right.

“For five decades, reproductive health care decisions were centered with the individual — we cannot go back in time in limiting personal freedoms for women,” Murkowski said in a written statement announcing the bill.

The proposal would prevent state governments from limiting abortion access before viability, often 22 to 24 weeks into a pregnancy — similar to what the law was before the Dobbs decision. It would allow state governments to limit or ban abortions after that point as long as there’s an exception for the pregnant patient’s life or health.

State governments would be allowed to “enact reasonable regulations to further the health or safety of a woman seeking to terminate a pregnancy,” as long as those regulations didn’t place an undue burden on people seeking an abortion before viability.

State restrictions on abortion would be considered an “undue burden” if they placed “a substantial obstacle in the path of a woman seeking to terminate a pregnancy before fetal viability.”

The bipartisan bill would likely elicit a stronger floor vote than an abortion rights bill Senate Democrats brought to the floor in May , though it’s unlikely to get the 60 votes needed to move past that chamber’s legislative filibuster.

Collins and Murkowski opposed the bill Democrats brought up earlier this year, saying it went further than codifying Roe v. Wade.

Ever since, they’ve been working with Kaine and Sinema to craft a bipartisan agreement.

It’s unclear if Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, plans to bring the bill to the floor for a vote.

Sinema said in the statement announcing the agreement that the “​​legislation protects the health and wellbeing of women in Arizona and across the country by ensuring all women — no matter where they live — can access the health care they need and have the ability to make their own decisions about their futures.”

The post Four members of U.S. Senate unveil bipartisan bill ensuring nationwide abortion rights appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republican

WASHINGTON —  U.S. Senate Democrats tried to pass legislation Wednesday that would guarantee women can continue using contraception if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the long-standing precedent, the way it did with abortion.  But Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst blocked their efforts by objecting to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey’s request for unanimous consent to […] The post Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republican appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500

If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
In Boise visit, VA secretary says Senate made ‘inexplicable’ vote to kill burn pits bill

U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough forcefully denounced the U.S. Senate’s unexpected decision to kill a bill that would have provided health care and benefits to 3.5 million veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits while stationed around the world. In a visit to the Boise VA Medical Center on Thursday, McDonough said […] The post In Boise visit, VA secretary says Senate made ‘inexplicable’ vote to kill burn pits bill appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Progressives renew call for U.S. Supreme Court expansion after abortion rights decision

WASHINGTON — A group of U.S. House Democrats on Monday called for the passage of legislation that would add four justices to the Supreme Court, following the overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that provided the constitutional right to abortion.  “It’s an ultra-right-wing Republican Supreme Court,” Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia said during […] The post Progressives renew call for U.S. Supreme Court expansion after abortion rights decision appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Let These Tweets About Kansas Smacking Down Abortion Bans Cheer You Up Today

Since the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ballot measures have become a possible way for states to enshrine abortion rights within their legislative networks. Now, as the first state in the nation to place the fate of abortion rights directly into voters’ hands, Kansas has provided the country with a preview of what’s to come for reproductive freedoms all over the United States. These tweets about Kansas’ abortion ballot vote say everything you’re thinking about this huge victory for reproductive freedoms, and they’ll give you hope for the future.
Abortion faces its first ballot test after Roe

WELCOME TO TUESDAY PULSE — Following yesterday’s Choco Taco news, readers reached out and told us they miss other discontinued foods like Ben & Jerry’s Aloha Macadamia ice cream and the 7-Layer Burrito at Taco Bell. Tell me how to turn back the hands of time and send me your news tips at tdoherty@politico.com or follow me on Twitter at @tucker_doherty.
Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the enigmatic Democrat from Arizona, is once again at the center of attention in Congress, where she’s the linchpin in Democrats’ plans to pass a party-line climate, health and taxes bill. Democrats need every member of their Senate caucus to support the sweeping 725-page bill for it to pass in the […] The post Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
U.S. House passes bills to ensure nationwide abortion access, interstate travel

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed legislation Friday that would reinstate access to abortion, though it’s highly unlikely the two bills approved on mostly party-line votes — or more that will come in the weeks ahead — would clear the 50-50 Senate.   One measure that House members engaged in passionate debate over Friday would make […] The post U.S. House passes bills to ensure nationwide abortion access, interstate travel appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
U.S. Senate panel wrestles with questions about abortions needed to save a patient’s life

WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans on the U.S. Senate panel that oversees health care sharply disagreed Wednesday over how Congress should respond to confusion among doctors about compliance with state abortion bans. State abortion restrictions, some of which were written long ago and don’t account for complicated medical situations,...
