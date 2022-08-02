Marvin Dobias, 88

Detroit Lakes - Marvin Joseph Dobias, 88, of Detroit Lakes, died on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Ecumen, Detroit Lakes. He was born January 20, 1934 at home on the family farm near Angus. He attended the local country schools. He had to leave school to work on the farm. Later in life he attained his GED. He moved to California where he met Alma C. Coon. They were married on September 13, 1958 in San Leandro, CA. They resided in California where their children were all born. In 1969 they returned to northwest Minnesota where they have resided since. He enjoyed gardening, yard work, and fixing things. Music was a life-long passion. He played guitar, banjo, and mandolin and loved to play and jam. Family life was important and he loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Julie (Tod) Tonsager of Randall, Ruth (Bob) Rizzi of Nevis, Dale (Toni) Dobias of St. Hilaire, and Wendi Dobias-Osborn of Solway; brother, David (P.J.) Dobias of SD; numerous grandkids and great-grandkids. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alma in 2020; son, Roy in 1994; brothers, Francis and Robert; and sister, Jackie. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Black River Lutheran Church in Red Lake Falls, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at the St. Hilaire Cemetery. Arrangements are by Cease Funeral Home. A00003B2022AG03