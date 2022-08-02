Read on pittsburghhockeynow.com
Penguins Should Have These 3 Superstars On Their Trade Radar
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has enjoyed a successful offseason to this point. He was able to keep the fanbase happy by bringing back legends Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin after those discussions seemed like they were taking a turn for the worse. Add those two big names to the long list of extensions signed in Pittsburgh this summer, as next season is setting itself up to be an interesting one for the Penguins.
Landing Spots for Former Penguins Forward Evan Rodrigues
Where could former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues play next season?
Steelers hire former Penguins CEO David Morehouse
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A familiar name in Pittsburgh sports is joining the Steelers. Former Penguins CEO and president David Morehouse was hired as the Steelers' senior advisor to the president, the team announced Wednesday. Morehouse joined the Penguins as a consultant on the new arena project in 2004 and was named team president in 2007 before becoming CEO in 2010. The Penguins won three Stanley Cups, appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals four times and reached the conference finals five times under Morehouse. He stepped down earlier this year. The Steelers said Morehouse will focus on community and league-related initiatives in the newly-created position. "We are excited that David is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a news release. "He was very successful during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, guiding them to a championship-caliber team both on the ice and in their community efforts. He will help us in many areas in the Pittsburgh community and Acrisure Stadium, as well as assisting in many NFL initiatives that involve the Pittsburgh Steelers. We are thrilled for David to continue his success with the Steelers."
Wild Have to Find Spot for Marco Rossi in Roster for 2022-23
With all the buzz about the Minnesota Wild, there’s one name that has crept up in everyone’s minds: Marco Rossi, the team’s hope for a strong, young center who can lead the way for years to come. The Wild already have great pivots in Ryan Hartman, Frédérick Gaudreau, and Joel Eriksson Ek, but Rossi is their future.
Nostalgic Nineties Penguins Snake Draft
The 1990s was a decade of Stanley Cups, Hart Trophies, and super teams for the Pittsburgh Penguins. From Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr to Martin Straka and Alex Kovalev, the Penguins had plenty of fantastic players throughout that decade. Apart from winning the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992, the...
Pirates owner hilariously trolled by fan in photo
It’s been a rough few decades for the Pittsburgh Pirates. They have had only four winning seasons since losing Barry Bonds following the 1992 season. While not all of that can be blamed on owner Bob Nutting, his thrifty behavior hasn’t helped matters. One fan decided to troll Nutting and did so right under his face.
3 Flyers Who Need to Step Up in 2022-23
The Philadelphia Flyers must have a big bounce-back season in 2022-23 to avoid a rebuild. They didn’t help the situation at forward but added reinforcements on the back-end. Overall, the 2021-22 season was a disaster with injuries piled up from the start and tons of prospects coming through to gain some NHL experience.
Penguins Prospect Raivis Ansons To Compete at World Juniors
Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Raivis Ansons is set to represent Latvia at the World Junior Championships.
Coming off a career season, why is Sonny Milano still a free agent?
Before 2021-22, it looked like Sonny Milano’s career was headed in the direction many other former top prospects’ careers had gone. A talented run of scoring at lower levels, a solid first season in pro hockey and then a stagnant development track that leads to an inability to hold down an NHL spot. That’s seemed to be where Milano was going.
2022 Toronto Marlies Offseason Player Tracker
On the surface, the Toronto Marlies’ 2021-2022 season was a letdown. After eight consecutive playoff berths, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ AHL affiliate didn’t reach the postseason for the first time since 2011. The Marlies didn’t have the veteran firepower — or rather, ‘AAAA’ skaters — that they had in years past. Toronto’s prospects didn’t generate all that much excitement either, with the exception of Nick Robertson (16G+12A in 28 GP).
Flyers’ Provorov and DeAngelo complement, stablize top-pair
Without hesitation, Rick Tocchet said, “absolutely,” when Jordan Hall asked if Ivan Provorov is still a top pair defenseman. Much of the discourse leading up to that question surrounded the structure John Tortorella brings to the Philadelphia Flyers. Tortorella does squeeze the most out of his lineups. He...
Penguins Ranked Top 10 In Contract Efficiency
Ron Hextall is going into his third season as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins. With several trades and signings this off-season, Hextall has his fingerprints throughout most of the Penguin's current contracts. If you ask Dom Luszczyszyn of the Athletic, Hextall has done a great job securing value through his contracts.
Pittsburgh Penguins Single Game Tickets On Sale Wednesday at 10:00 AM
Single game tickets for the Pittsburgh Penguins 2022-23 season will go on sale Wednesday, August 3 at 10:00 AM at ticketmaster.com/penguins. The on-sale will include two pre-season home games and 41 regular-season contests. The Pittsburgh Penguins will open up the 2022-23 regular season with two-straight games at PPG Paints Arena,...
Brian Burke Says Bryan Rust was Pittsburgh Penguins Top Offseason Priority
Brian Burke opened up about the priority list for the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Bryan Rust was at the top.
Tocchet: Provorov has 'capability to be a top defenseman in this league'
Rick Tocchet was high on Ivan Provorov in 2019-20. He remains very high on him now. In December 2019, as head coach of the Coyotes, Tocchet extolled the maturation of Provorov, who was still only 22 years old at the time and had already become pretty established. "I think he's...
Comments / 0