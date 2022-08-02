Memorial bell toll ceremony pays tribute to El Paso Walmart shooting victims, families

Read on kfoxtv.com
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh Jurberg
Family of El Paso Walmart shooting victim, Jordan Anchondo, reflect on 3rd anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — On August 3, 2019, many stood at Ponder Park grieving and struggling to understand how an act of violence could find itself in El Paso. Three years later, El Pasoans found themselves picking up the pieces. A the community grows stronger, support grows for...
KFOX 14
New memorial to honor victims of Aug. 3 shooting could open next year at Ponder Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new memorial to honor the lives lost during the August 3 shooting is one step closer to being built. Albert “Tino” Ortega the El Paso artist who is making this memorial come to life said it could be coming to Ponder Park on August 3, 2023.
KFOX 14
Healthcare workers recall tending to El Paso shooting victims on Aug. 3, 2019
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — **Warning: this story contains graphic descriptions of the injuries sustained during the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting. Three years after the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting KFOX14 spoke with healthcare workers who were on the frontlines during the tragedy. Registered Nurse Veronica Ruiz was...
Remembering those we lost August 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On August, 3, 2019, an armed gunman entered the Walmart in the Cielo Vista neighborhood of East El Paso. The first gunshots rang out at 10:39 and lasted until 10:45 a.m. The white nationalist shooter, who aimed to kill ‘Mexicans,’ murdered 23 people and injured another 24. Andre & Jordan […]
House fire on Point East Lane in east El Paso reported
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire in east El Paso. The fire was reported at a home in the 1900 block of Pointe East Lane. Fire officials said no injuries were reported. An update at 4:55 p.m. stated the fire was...
cbs4local.com
Blue Flame building lit white on anniversary of Aug. 3 shooting in honor of victims
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The residents of and staff of the Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises will honor the victims of the Aug. 3, 2019, Walmart shooting by lighting the Blue Flame building Wednesday. HOME’s historic Blue Flame building in Downtown El Paso was lit in white to honor...
KFOX 14
Del Sol Medical Center holds moment of silence to remember August 3 shooting victims
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso held a moment of silence Wednesday morning to remember the victims of the August 3 shooting. The Trauma Medical Director at Del Sol Medical Center, Steven Flaherty, MD spoke about how the community can prepare for the third anniversary of the shooting.
KFOX 14
El Paso woman celebrates her 108th birthday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso resident Justina Robles Davila celebrated her 108th birthday with her loved ones on Thursday. Davila, who is also known as "Mama Tina," was born and raised in Jayuya, Puerto Rico and has been living in El Paso for several years now. Davila...
'We should honor them forever': El Pasoans remember those lost on Aug. 3 at Healing Garden
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — It was a somber night at the Healing Garden inside Ascarate Park as El Pasoans marked the third anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, Cielo Vista Walmart shooting. Family, friends, loved ones and community members made their way to the garden to pay their...
El Paso first responder reflects on Aug. 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cynthia Loya was getting ready for a trip to Albuquerque with her family on the morning of August 3, 2019, when they made a stop at the Cielo Vista Walmart to take cash out from an ATM. But then she noticed something felt wrong. “It was really quiet which was […]
KFOX 14
El Paso Museum of History honors El Paso shooting victims with exhibition
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of History, three years later, continues to honor the lives lost with an exhibition of pieces from the memorial at the site of the tragedy. Erica Marin, the museum director said three years later, people from all over the country...
7-year-old El Paso girl dropped off at wrong bus stop, found hours later; parents want answers
EL PASO, Texas – The parents of a 7-year-old girl are speaking out after they say their daughter was dropped off at the wrong bus stop, waiting for hours until her parents found her. On Tuesday, the girl was going to take the bus after school for the first time, according to her parents. The The post 7-year-old El Paso girl dropped off at wrong bus stop, found hours later; parents want answers appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso non-profit feeling the impacts of inflation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Historic inflation rates continue to put a strain on budgets across the nation. One El Paso organization is feeling the impact and is in need of donations. Non-profits like the Child Crisis Center rely mostly on donations, have seen an increase in operating costs.
Where To Take Yourself Out On A Date In El Paso, According to El Pasoans
Today is National Single Working Women’s Day. A day where we celebrate the hardworking women who wake up every day for work in order to have money in the bank for endless shopping sprees because when you’re single all you have to worry about is you! (Unless you have children like I do, then you gotta split but that’s besides the point.)
KFOX 14
Aug. 3 El Paso mass shooting taught to Burges High School students on third anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Wednesday marked the third anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting that resulted in the death of 23 El Pasoans. Burges High School spent part of the day teaching students about the heartbreaking events that took place at the Cielo Vista Walmart that day.
Three years after Walmart massacre, fears of new racially motivated attacks remain
“We have to be careful, particularly on social media because a lot of people are airing out that hate, [....] The authorities must be very watchful online to identify people who might have (bad) intentions." Claudio, relative of a survivor of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart
Man found dead in east El Paso apartment
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an east El Paso apartment complex. Pebble Hills Regional Command officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. at the Krupp Hallow apartments on Shamrock Ct. near Montana. Police confirming the victim is […]
cbs4local.com
Police investigate suspicious death of black man in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police began investigating a suspicious death Wednesday night. Police officials confirmed investigators with the Crimes Against Persons unit are on the scene in the 1000 block of Shamrock Court near Montana Avenue. Police responded to a welfare check at the Krupp Hollow...
9 Injured After A Multi-Vehicle Crash in El Paso (El Paso, Texas)
The Texas State trooper reported a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 15-year-old was driving a car with undocumented migrants [..]
Family of 5 shot at while driving; El Paso man charged with aggravated assault
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he fired upon a family of five inside a car in east El Paso. Police say the incident happened July 11 at 6500 Airport Road at 6:55 p.m. According to investigators, 42-year-old Gilbert Rodelas of The post Family of 5 shot at while driving; El Paso man charged with aggravated assault appeared first on KVIA.
