IMPRESSIVE! See Where New Jersey Ranks On The Healthiest State List

Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 was important as the virus continued to mutate, Fauci said.
Housing Crisis Solved for 3 Million New Jersey Residents Living Below Poverty Line Under New Legislation
New Jersey has made a breakthrough in the housing situation. A residential neighbourhood in East Brunswick, NJ.(photovs/iStock) New Jersey's caught plenty of attention this year with new laws and bills. While some are controversial and keeping residents in a transitional phase (walking back to your car for your reusable shopping bags has become the modern-day walk-of-shame,) one of New Jersey’s new laws isn’t getting enough attention.
Public employee pensions, benefits load New Jersey debt
(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s debt obligation grew to more than $200 billion in part because the state Legislature passed a budget reflecting only the current year’s policy priorities, pension and benefit obligations before moving on to the next crisis, the director of a public policy center said.
Democrats reach deal to pass major climate bill after Sinema says yes – US politics live
Arizona senator says she will support key Biden package – follow all the latest politics news
For some Black women in America, moving abroad is a way to heal and find themselves
Women told Insider that moving and traveling outside the US helped them find freedom, balance, and respect.
Major Takeaways from First August 2022 Primaries
Cheddar Politics welcomes Natalie Jennings, senior politics editor at Vox, to break down the biggest races and trends from the August 2 primaries. Jennings focuses on the two swing states that voted on Tuesday, Michigan and Arizona. Arizona saw a sweep by Trump-endorsed candidates denying the results of the 2020 election - elections even Trump-appointed election security officials called one of the most free and fairest elections in U.S. history. In Michigan, a Trump-endorsed election denier managed to unseat one of the few remaining Republican House members who voted for the former president's impeachment after January 6. Democrats in the Great Lakes State also saw a faceoff between two wings of their party, with progressives falling to moderates.
New Jersey Passes Law Allowing Hair Salons to Go Mobile - Like Food Trucks - Economic Shift Expected
Hair salons are about to get a makeover in New Jersey!(delfina pan/Unsplash) Starting November, hair salons will have the same capabilities as food trucks in New Jersey!. Bill S2996 was voted on in November 2021 and is set to take effect in November 2022.
