IMPRESSIVE! See Where New Jersey Ranks On The Healthiest State List

Cheddar Politics welcomes Natalie Jennings, senior politics editor at Vox, to break down the biggest races and trends from the August 2 primaries. Jennings focuses on the two swing states that voted on Tuesday, Michigan and Arizona. Arizona saw a sweep by Trump-endorsed candidates denying the results of the 2020 election - elections even Trump-appointed election security officials called one of the most free and fairest elections in U.S. history. In Michigan, a Trump-endorsed election denier managed to unseat one of the few remaining Republican House members who voted for the former president's impeachment after January 6. Democrats in the Great Lakes State also saw a faceoff between two wings of their party, with progressives falling to moderates.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 6 MINUTES AGO