Indiana State

Pandemic’s Impact on Students’ Academic Achievements in Indiana

By Alexis Myers
 3 days ago

We all know the pandemic was tough on students for several reasons. Classes were disrupted and e-learning wasn’t always successful. The Indiana Department of Education partnered with experts to measure the impact the pandemic had on our students’ academic achievements.

Dr. Charity Flores is the Chief Academic Officer for the Indiana Department of Education. She shares the results of that study and what it means for students.

