Virgin Galactic to build astronaut campus and training facility in New Mexico

Atlas Obscura
Why Solar Roasting Could Be the Future for New Mexico’s Chiles
On October 21, 2021, Kenneth Armijo, an engineer at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was at the top of a 200-foot-tall tower at the lab’s Solar Thermal Test Facility. Armijo usually works on large-scale industrial processes. That day, however, he had given himself a rather unusual assignment. In his possession was a sack of 22 pounds of New Mexican chiles. His mission: to roast them using only the power of the sun.
A $6.4 Million Grant for Job Development Is Benefiting Rural New Mexico
"A new program designed to boost employment opportunities in rural northern New Mexico is getting $6.4 million in federal support." —Olivier Uyttebrouck. It is difficult for many residents in the rural communities of New Mexico to land a job: commuting to the nearest cities takes time and costs a lot of money, especially with the steep price of gas, and the opportunities are extremely limited because there aren't very many businesses in these areas.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Animal Protection New Mexico nonprofit works for enduring change in Las Cruces, statewide
“People care about animals. It’s an issue that cuts across all kinds of demographics,” said Animal Protection New Mexico (APNM) Executive Director Elisabeth Jennings. APNM, a nonprofit that includes retired college professor David Steele of Las Cruces as a board member, has been an advocate for animal rights since 1979.
KOAT 7
New Mexico Back to School Guide: What you need to know as students return to class
The start of school is fast approaching for many students in New Mexico. Here’s everything you need to know as students return to class. Related video above: Security on the increase at APS. First Day of School. Each school district in New Mexico has different start dates for school....
New Mexico Farmer’s Market Week kicks off Aug. 7
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The month of August is when shoppers will see colorful spreads of fruits and vegetables that were locally grown. For this reason, August is a big month not only for the growers themselves but also for the New Mexico Farmer’s Marketing Association. The association provides resources like education and marketing assistance for its […]
New Mexico receives money to clean up abandoned mines
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico will get $2.4M to clean up abandoned mines. The money from the infrastructure bill Congress approved last year. States had to apply for the money. The Navajo Nation will also get $1.66M. The federal government asked states and tribes that applied for funding to: Prioritize projects along the President’s Justice40 initiative. […]
Former New Mexico cannabis director joins private firm, raising ethics debate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After spending less than a year developing and executing the state’s cannabis rules, New Mexico’s former Cannabis Control Division director is taking her talents to a private cannabis firm. A powerhouse consultant agency, “Weeds” has hired Kristen Thomson, leading some to debate about the ethics of the move. Thomson was appointed to […]
KRQE News 13
Students at 20 New Mexico schools to get paid, hands-on-experience in workforce
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health Leadership High School in southeast Albuquerque is one of 20 New Mexico schools that are now considered an Innovation Zone. More than $4 million in state money will be allocated to these schools to rethink the traditional high school experience and transform it in a way to boost graduation rates and better prepare students for college life and the workforce.
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: San Juan River fly fishing
In this Celebrate New Mexico story, Todd Kurtz takes us fishing. A local fly fishing guide reels-in some trout at one of the best fishing spots in the country.
State considers sale of land for proposed veterans cemetery
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery. The state land office is taking public comment at a meeting Tuesday evening. The proposal would allow the sale of more than 300 acres of land to the US Department of Veterans Affairs. This would be on the northwestern edge of […]
rrobserver.com
Chile roasting season is here!
Well, it’s that time of year again when you can smell chile on every block in New Mexico. Yes, that’s right, it is time to roast some chile. Chile roasting season is upon New Mexico. The season, which generally lasts from late July to September, is a well-known time for most here in the Land of Enchantment.
Bureau of Reclamation sets deadline for 7 states, including Nevada, to make plan to cut water use
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns over low water levels at Lake Mead have made headlines today. There has been a lot of discussion about the Colorado River. The Colorado River stretches among seven states including Nevada. One non-profit claims the source of our water problems came from antique plumbing at the Glen Canyon Dam near […]
What to know about back-to-school tax-free weekend in New Mexico
LAS CRUCES – It’s time for the annual Back-to-School tax holiday weekend. Tax-free shopping is set for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-7, in New Mexico. The weekend, recognized annually, gives shoppers a break from paying taxes on common back-to-school items, such as clothes and electronics. In New Mexico, shoppers don't have to pay gross...
Who Gets New Mexico’s Final Stimulus Checks in 2022?
New Mexico is among the states giving stimulus checks to residents in 2022 to help them cope with inflation. The state's relief program is among the most lucrative in the U.S. The federal government issued three rounds of stimulus payments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The direct payments helped keep millions of Americans out of poverty and fueled consumer spending to prevent the economy from sliding into a recession. Whereas the free money from Washington has stopped flowing, requests have been made for fourth and fifth rounds of stimulus checks to support struggling households amid record inflation.
Two of the Weirdest US Museums Are Located In Texas & New Mexico
Who doesn't love museums? Especially if they're about the weird & wild stuff in the world. I did an article on some of the craziest & most unique museums you can visit in Texas, like the Border Patrol Museum that is EXCLUSIVE to El Paso. If you've never been to the Border Patrol Museum, here's a quick look inside.
hwy.co
What Are the Gilman Tunnels?
The railroads changed America in many ways, and the Gilman Tunnels are a modern reminder of what a big undertaking they were. Trains don’t run through them anymore, but people from many walks of life continue to enjoy them. They are one of many natural or man-made attractions that contribute to northern New Mexico’s amazing allure.
AOL Corp
Las Vegas, New Mexico, mayor blames federal government amid water crisis
As his city stands on the brink of running out of water, Las Vegas, New Mexico, Mayor Louie Trujillo said the fires that initiated the problem could have been avoided. "The government is 100% responsible for this disaster and we intend to hold them accountable, to pay for every expense and discomfort that the citizens are suffering right now, even if it includes legal recourse," Trujillo said.
New Mexico teachers quit classroom to open marijuana dispensary
A group of middle school teachers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, decided over a happy hour late last year to quit their jobs and open a cannabis dispensary. The big picture: The women are among a small number of Latinas in the U.S. who have opened dispensaries as more states legalize recreational pot.
New Mexico plans to create searchable logs of prison mail
Letters written and received by people incarcerated in New Mexico prisons will soon be part of a database expanding mail surveillance in the state’s correctional facilities. The New Mexico Corrections Department is buying equipment from Florida-based company Securus Technologies and installing it at each prison. Adult Prisons Division Director...
krwg.org
Organizations work to assist unhoused community in Las Cruces
The number of unhoused individuals living in New Mexico has been steadily rising for many years and as of January of 2020, more than 3,300 people are unhoused in New Mexico. With this issue affecting Las Cruces, many organizations work together to help bring this number down. Mesilla Valley Community...
