FUDGE Foundation to host events honoring Oregon District shooting victims

Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Remembering the Oregon District shooting victims 3 years later
On the three-year anniversary of the Oregon District shooting, we remember the victims and their loved ones who continue to be impacted by this senseless tragedy.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Brunch in Dayton This Weekend
Dayton, Ohio, is located in the Western part of the state. It is home to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Dayton Art Institute, and a vibrant food scene. Traveling to Dayton is simple with a nearby airport and multiple interstates intersecting in the city. The Buckeye State...
restaurantclicks.com
Our Favorite Dayton Sushi Restaurants
Dayton, Ohio, is a fun place to live or to visit. It is the birthplace of Orville and Wilbur Wright–the brothers credited with pioneering flight. Dayton is also home to the National Museum of the United States Air Force. Rivers and waterways run through Dayton, and the downtown area...
WDTN
Clear the Shelters at Mont. County Animal Resource Center
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Kara Hamby, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County. She joins us with more about the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center. They are participating in Clear the Shelters, happening all month long in the Miami Valley.
miamivalleytoday.com
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Miami County Commerce Center
TROY – The Miami County Commissioners and other government officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new One Stop Center, officially named the Miami County Commerce Center, on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The Miami County Commerce Center will be located at the corner of Barnhart Road and State Route 55...
DAYTON — A woman who was attacked by her boyfriend fatally stabbed him inside an apartment building Friday night, according to Dayton police. >>Police: Teen dies after being accidently shot by brother in Dayton Monday night. Michael Avery, 42, of Dayton, was identified as the man who died in...
dayton.com
New Dayton tap room expected to open in September
Little Fish Brewing Co. is located at 116 Webster Street in a former railroad warehouse in downtown Dayton’s Webster Station historic district. “We had looked at other spots and frankly they didn’t have the architectural character that this does,” Stockwell said. Little Fish Brewing Co. worked with...
miamivalleytoday.com
Veterans Museum hosts speaker for monthly coffee
TROY — On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Miami Valley Veterans Museum of Troy held its monthly coffee featuring Michelle Collett and her dog, Zeke. Collett and her therapy dog in training, Zeke, came to speak to the veterans about the process of training dogs, what they can do, and to allow everyone to spend a little time with Zeke.
Body found in abandoned basement: Dayton police seek answers
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after deputies discovered a decomposing body in an abandoned Dayton apartment building on Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were looking for suspects accused of stealing a car. Around 3 a.m., the deputies entered the apartment building at 14 Maylan Drive in Dayton […]
Horse escapes track after incident at Greene County Fair
The horse found an open gate on the east end of the track and escaped at a high speed. Bystanders reported that the horse eventually stopped next to a dumpster and tree line and control was regained.
restaurantclicks.com
Fun Places to Get a Drink in Dayton
Beautiful Dayton, Ohio, is one of the best cities in the state. It’s culturally and historically relevant, and history buffs can visit treasures like the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and one of the Wright Brothers’ planes. There are also plenty of kid-friendly activities, museums, and...
WDTN
What to Know About “Pig Butchering” Scam
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Eric from River Valley Credit Union about the latest scam called “pig butchering”. Watch the segment to learn more. This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Commissioners authorize emergency resolution
TROY – On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Miami County Commissioners met for a general meeting to approve resolutions. The agenda had an additional resolution added for emergency repairs to the microwave system which is “negatively” impacting the law enforcement agencies, according to the resolution. The IT Department...
Woman attacked during domestic incident stabs, kills boyfriend in Dayton apartment, police say
DAYTON — A woman who was attacked by her boyfriend fatally stabbed him inside an apartment building Friday night, according to Dayton police. >>Police: Teen dies after being accidently shot by brother in Dayton Monday night. The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Rugby...
daytonlocal.com
Intensive Bat Blitz coming to Dayton
Five Rivers MetroParks: Ecological survey to attract researchers from across Ohio, Indiana. Ohio's first "bat blitz" survey to be hosted by MetroParks. Five Rivers MetroParks is hosting an intensive ecological survey of bat species in multiple MetroParks this August. This survey – also referred to as a bat blitz – is the first of its kind in Ohio and includes a number of researchers from organizations across Ohio and Indiana. The bat blitz will be held overnight, on both Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug 20.
dayton.com
Multiple events to close Main Street and other downtown Dayton streets this weekend
Multiple Downtown Dayton roads will be closed this weekend due to the RiverScape Summer Music Series and Art in the City. From 1 to 11 p.m. Friday the following will be closed:. Monument Avenue from Jefferson Street to Patterson Boulevard. St. Clair Street from First Street to Monument Avenue. Harries...
dayton247now.com
Community reflects on Deputy Yates's procession and burial
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hundreds from across Ohio and the region poured out to say their final farewells to Deputy Matthew Yates. Highways and roads throughout Springfield were lined with people showing support and paying their respects as Yates made his way to Ferncliff Cemetery. Red, white and blue flashing...
XENIA — At least a half-dozen chickens at the Greene County Fair died in Wednesday’s excessive heat and that prompted fair officials to ask “a few owners” of chickens and rabbits to take their animals home. “Due to the extreme heat conditions in our barns, some...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police investigating a shooting on Yale Ave.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a call at 7:12 p.m. that a male was shot at 635 Yale Ave. "There appeared to be quite the chaos going on because the phone was put down and there were people yelling in the background," said Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Driver’s license reinstatement program in Montgomery County run through August
DAYTON — The Montgomery County Child Support Enforcement Agency is giving parents a chance to get their driving privileges back through a special reinstatement program during the month of August, according to a media release. The lights at the Montgomery Administration Building will also be turning green now through...
