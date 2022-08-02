FUDGE Foundation to host events honoring Oregon District shooting victims

Five Rivers MetroParks: Ecological survey to attract researchers from across Ohio, Indiana. Ohio's first "bat blitz" survey to be hosted by MetroParks. Five Rivers MetroParks is hosting an intensive ecological survey of bat species in multiple MetroParks this August. This survey – also referred to as a bat blitz – is the first of its kind in Ohio and includes a number of researchers from organizations across Ohio and Indiana. The bat blitz will be held overnight, on both Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug 20.

