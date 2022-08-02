ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Pig Jig 2022

By Cassidy Gaudes
The annual Tampa Pig Jig fundraiser will be back this year on October 22 at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa. In its 11th year, this family- and pet-friendly event remains as popular as ever — and, like always, proceeds are donated to NephCure Kidney International (NephCure). Nephcare is the only non-profit organization committed to helping support treatment, research and the search for a cure of FSGS (Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis), a kidney disease, and Nephrotic Syndrome. In the past four years, Pig Jig’s exciting events have raised more than $9 million. The fundraisers include a concert, yummy food, a corporate BBQ competition, drinks and games.

Tampa Pig Jig 2022 Tickets

General admission tickets are on sale now and are $75. Watering Hole Passes are $175 per person, and include entry, four complimentary drinks and a meal of your choice from the food vendor lineup. You’ll also have access to private bathrooms and an exclusive tent area. Tickets and more information are available at tampapigjig.com .

Getting There

If at all possible, it is recommended to use rideshare services to get to this event. There will be a designated rideshare area at the front of Julian B. Lane Park on North Boulevard.

There is no designated parking for this event, but there are several parking garages in downtown Tampa that are walkable to the park.

Additional Things To Know

  • Re-entry is allowed
  • No outside alcohol allowed
  • Bag size cannot exceed 12x12x12
  • No selfie sticks, chairs, go pros, lasers or weapons of any kind

Tampa Pig Jig 2022 Music Lineup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tPkG2_0h1o0kU100

Photo Credit: Tampapigjig.com

Over the course of their decade-plus career, Lady A has become one of the 21st century’s premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic Country sounds. As a Country-radio staple, the trio has amassed record-breaking success ushering in 10 No. One hits with more than 18 million album units and 34 million tracks sold and nearly 5 billion digital streams. Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood, and Hillary Scott earned the biggest first-week streams of their career with their critically acclaimed No. One album, Ocean , which has been touted as “the finest album of the band’s career” (Nashville Scene). Known for their 9X Platinum hit “Need You Now” which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned ACM and CMA “Vocal Group of the Year” trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including seven GRAMMY awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and a Tony Award nod.

Kip Moore’ s fourth studio album, Wild World , is a revelatory collection written as he traveled the globe like a self-described lone wolf. The album aims to make sense of a world battling nothing short of an identity crisis. It wasn’t the first time this blue-collar poet looked within for inspiration, but it’s become the clearest expression of the wisdom he found. Moore first splashed into the mainstream with the double-Platinum “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck” in 2012, then followed with three more bestselling #1s (“Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money” and “More Girls Like You”), a trio of ambitious, critically acclaimed albums and two gritty EPs. He toured the world headlining his own shows, earning acclaim and a fierce following as an all-in performer in each setting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IhhEB_0h1o0kU100

X Ambassadors made their full-length debut with VHS , a 2015 release that saw the band transition from Ithaca alt-rockers and Brooklyn-indie-scene outsiders to Billboard stalwarts. Now certified platinum, VHS provided an intimate look at Sam Nelson Harris and his brother Casey Harris’s youth, delivering the genre-defying hits “Unsteady” and “Renegades.” The album led to a three-year global touring odyssey as well as a string of high-profile festival performances. VHS was followed by X Ambassadors’ 2019 sophomore album ORION , which they supported with an extensive headline tour of the U.S. A project inspired by ’60s and ’70s soul and R&B, the band’s Belong EP arrived in March 2020. The third full-length from X Ambassadors— The Beautiful Liar , is the latest and most ambitious outcome of the band’s hyper-creative tendencies. Released in 2021, the band pays homage to those beloved fictions of their childhood through lead singles, “My Own Monster” and “Okay.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jL4ug_0h1o0kU100

Bahamas’ latest release, Sad Hunk, embodies an undaunted self-awareness, each track graced with his wry wit and unabashed heart. The GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter, otherwise known as Alfie Jurvanen, drew much inspiration from his home life and all the joy and struggle that comes with building a family together. An album born from charmed spontaneity and raw imagination, Sad Hunk unfolds in a genre-less groove-heavy and jangly sound beautifully suited for Jurvanen’s warm vocal presence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0czhrt_0h1o0kU100

Feature image from @tampapigjig on Instagram

